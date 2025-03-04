Jamie Dimon says "Any good job is a good job" and it's absolutely right J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Jamie Dimon is the CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

The billionaire bank leader said he believes any job is a good job and that there’s no such thing as a dead-end job.

Dimon is right because every job you have helps you develop new skills that make advancement possible.

Jamie Dimon is the CEO and Chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co. He is also a billionaire. Obviously, Dimon has a pretty great job heading up one of the largest banks in the country. However, he has made clear that he actually does not believe that any job is bad. In fact, he recently stated, “Any good job is a good job. This whole concept of a dead-end job? It’s not true. I’ve heard it my whole life. Jobs lead to dignity. If you’re good at the first, then you can get the second. Jobs lead to household formation. Jobs are a better solution for society.”

Dimon’s wise words are absolutely right here, and they are words that everyone should listen to as they decide on their career path moving forward.

Why is any job a good job?

Dimon’s statement makes sense because each job that you do:

Gives you experience that helps you to develop skills that make you more employable in the future

Connects you to people who can teach you things and help you advance professionally

Helps you to develop effective work habits that are necessary for success in any field

Opens the door for you to go the extra mile and get recognized and promoted

Even those who start at entry-level jobs have the opportunity to move up, either within their company as they demonstrate their talents or by finding a better, higher-paying position in the future once they have honed their skills and proven their worth.

How to advance your career to end up a success

While every job is a good job, it’s important to make the most of the opportunity that you have been given when you are hired. To do that:

Be reliable . Show up on time, and make sure your company knows they can count on you to perform your tasks effectively and efficiently

. Show up on time, and make sure your company knows they can count on you to perform your tasks effectively and efficiently Do the work you’re given with pride . Even if the work isn’t hard or seems basic, take pride in what you are doing and try to be the best you can be. Others will notice, and even if they don’t, you still benefit from the personal satisfaction of knowing yours was a job well done.

. Even if the work isn’t hard or seems basic, take pride in what you are doing and try to be the best you can be. Others will notice, and even if they don’t, you still benefit from the personal satisfaction of knowing yours was a job well done. Look for opportunities. If you are in an entry-level position and want to advance, look for opportunities to show your company why they should give you a chance. This could mean volunteering your ideas, your time, or your services when the chance comes up to stretch beyond your comfort zone.

If you are in an entry-level position and want to advance, look for opportunities to show your company why they should give you a chance. This could mean volunteering your ideas, your time, or your services when the chance comes up to stretch beyond your comfort zone. Ask about advancement. Your company may have a manager training program or a system for determining who is promoted. Ask how these processes and systems work so you can maximize your chances of being able to advance professionally

If you implement these tips, Dimon’s words will be more accurate than ever. No job is a bad job — every position is what you make of it, and entering into the job with a positive can-do attitude can go a long way towards helping you achieve the success you’re dreaming of.

