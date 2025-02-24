I'm 30 and want to retire because I'm burnt out but if I stick it out for another 2 years I'll get $10 million - is it worth it? Michail Petrov / Shutterstock.com

Key Points A Reddit user with $4 million is trying to decide if he should stay at a job he doesn’t like.

If he sticks with the family business for two more years, he could end up with another $10 million.

The Redditor will have to decide if two more years of unhappiness is worth $10 million.

Is it worth doing another two years of work you don’t like for a $10 million payout? Most people would say a definite yes to this. However, would your answer change if you already have $6 million and stand to inherit another $10 million in 30 years?

A Reddit user is currently in this situation right now, and is trying to decide what to do. While the situation may seem like a no-brainer, there’s actually a lot to consider when deciding what the best course of action is.

Is sticking it out at a bad job worth it for $10 million?

The Reddit user explained that he is in pretty decent shape financially right now. He is 30, owns a $2.3 million home in a high-cost-of-living area, and has around $4 million in other assets including 50% in cash and 50% in equities. He’s hoping to retire now or at least take a few years off to assess his options. However, if he keeps working for two more years, he can cash out another $10 million which will amount to around $6.5 million after taxes.

The problem is that he says he absolutely hates what he does. He describes his job as “mundane BS,” and said that the dynamic at work is really difficult because he is working with family. He also said he could work less, but cut the $10 million payoff in half.

Deciding between these options is ultimately going to come down to one key thing: Can he live off the $4 million he already has, and would he rather do so even if that means having less money to spend? Or, is it worth putting up with the workplace issues so he can spend more?

In other words, does he value living a lavish lifestyle enough to put up with two more years of unhappiness to get it?

Now, $4 million would provide around $148,000 per year in income at a safe withdrawal rate of 3.7%, but if he could work for two more years and end up worth $10 million, he’d be able to spend $370k instead. This may be more than he needs, and he may decide he’d rather just take his $150K and be happy. Or, he may decide he can’t make it work with just $4 million and getting to $10 million is worth the mental stress and potential damage to family relationships that could result from staying on the job longer.

Talking to a financial advisor could help clarify the situation

The only person who can decide how much two years of his life are worth is the Reddit user. However, he may want to get some advice from a financial advisor so he can get a big-picture understanding of what life would look like both if he quit and if he stayed.

An advisor could help him determine how much he can spend, whether his nest egg will last if he retires so young, and what lifestyle he could afford with either the $4 million or $10 million in investments. By getting this professional advice, the Redditor can make the most infromed decisions to ensure he is not left with regrets.

Ultimately, he may also decide there is a middle ground. For example, he might opt to quit the unpleasant job at the family business but keep working in some capacity so he could supplement the income his $4 million could produce. Or he might opt for the reduced workflow and the smaller payout but still be able to walk away with a good amount of extra cash

By exploring all these options, the Redditor can make a fully informed choice that’s right for his current situation and long-term needs.

