Stock Market Live November 21: S&P 500 (SPY)) Regaining Momentum on Rate Cut Hopes

Personal Finance

Brilliant Retirement Tips From Jamie Dimon You Should Not Ignore

By 247staff
Brilliant Retirement Tips From Jamie Dimon You Should Not Ignore

© Scott Olson / Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, uses his experience to help others succeed in their careers.
  • Many individuals in their 60s can apply Dimon’s wisdom as they near retirement.
  • 4 million Americans are set to retire this year. If you want to join them, click here now to see if you’re behind, or ahead. It only takes a minute. (Sponsor)

Jamie Dimon is the CEO of JPMorgan Chase and a great business icon from which to learn. No matter where you are in your career (an early 30-something seeking Jamie Dimon advice or an older professional looking for retirement wisdom), Jamie Dimon offers appropriate insights for everyone.

If you’re a 60-something reflecting on your career or heading toward retirement, here are five Jamie Dimon quotes every 60-year-old needs to hear.

Average retirement savings.
24/7 Wall St.

1. Take Accountability For Where You Are

Abraham Lincoln never denigrated, never scapegoated, never finger-pointed. And he had reason to.

Jamie Dimon

While reflecting on your career thus far — including any hardships or disparities you faced — you might be tempted to point fingers at other people. However, as you get older, you realize that everyone has been both a victim and a villain at some point in their lives. It doesn’t help to place the blame on others. Instead, take accountability for your own life and choices, learn from your mistakes, and relish in your success.

2. Be Open-Minded

fizkes / iStock via Getty Images

Let others speak up and pursue their ideas.

If I ran the whole place like it was my way or the highway, we would not be as good a company. I’m going to have mistakes – they’ll be made on my watch and will embarrass me. But I’ll also make sure the company learns from them so it can become a better company.

Jamie Dimon

As you get older, you might gain more confidence and pride, which can develop a sort of “my way or the highway” thinking. While you likely do know best, as you’ve learned through trials and errors throughout your life and career, you also should stay open-minded to others’ ideas and opinions, as well as allow room for mistakes. Especially if you’re working with younger generations, be willing to see things from new professionals’ points of view. Collaboration and mutual respect for each other’s processes can make all the difference in business.

3. Address Any Issues Before Retirement

Sad lonely grey haired old man thinking on geriatric health problems, bored retirement at home, feeling sick, tired, suffering from depression, memory loss, mental disorder
fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Don’t put off your problems.

Problems don’t age well.

Jamie Dimon

As you get older, you probably realize that the more you neglect your issues, whether in your career or personal life, the stronger and more complex they become. The same can be said in business and finances. For example, if you are ignoring a problem in the workplace, and failing to address it, it can lead to larger concerns and conflicts down the road.

Additionally, avoiding a financial dilemma can snowball into a much deeper issue that requires far more effort to recover from. This is a great quote to keep in mind as you enter your 60s, as this decade is an ideal time to get your ducks in a row and find closure on any current roadblocks.

4. Stay True to Yourself

I’ve seen people, when they get into these bigger and bigger jobs, it goes to their heads. I’ve seen it. Some people in life change who they are, and some don’t. I’m basically the same guy I’ve always been.

Jamie Dimon

As you grow throughout your career, you might become more confident and sure of yourself. This is, of course, a good thing. However many people also let this power and success get to their heads. Since you’re likely in a more stable and secure place than you were in your 20s, 30s, and even 40s, be sure that you are remaining humble and kind to those around you, despite the self-assurance you likely now possess.

5. Remain Humble and Kind

Male and female hikers climbing up mountain cliff and one of them giving helping hand. People helping and, team work concept.
KieferPix / Shutterstock.com

As you get older, consider ways you can helps others the way you were helped as a young professional.

Humility is the realization that those who came before you paved the way. Never fool yourself into thinking that your success is just your own.

Jamie Dimon

Odds are, by the time you reach your 60s, you’ve already accomplished a ton of your dreams and succeeded in ways you never thought possible. However, similar to the quote above, it’s important to remain humble and acknowledge those who have contributed to your success. Practicing gratitude is a beautiful way to honor those who came before you and helped you get where you are today. Perhaps there are ways to return the favor or pass it down to those younger than you. This is a great time to do just that.

Why We’re Covering This

The above Jamie Dimon quotes are applicable at any age, but they’re especially appropriate for individuals in their 60s. As you move toward retirement or feel more secure in yourself at this stage of life, reflect on your career and consider what’s next for you, keep these quotes in mind for some additional support.

