I made over $1 million last year owning a health agency

Knowing how much people earn can inspire you to earn more money. That’s why the Salary Reddit group is such a popular subreddit on the site. If you want some inspiration, you can head over to that subreddit and find posts like this one.

A 40-year-old shares that he made more than $1 million with a health agency last year. He mentioned that he has worked hard over the last three years and now recruits and trains agents. The Redditor also took the time to respond to comments and shared valuable insights along the way.

Key Points

Most of the commenters critiqued the Redditor’s pyramid model, but there are valuable lessons for any aspiring business owner.

Hiring People Allows You to Accomplish More

The Redditor mentioned that he has 70 full-time agents who work for him. He has trained them and helped them build their own agency. While the Redditor can make money on his own, having a big team increases his earnings potential. It’s the main reason why he’s able to net 6 figures every month.

Few people have the financial resources and cash flow to hire 70 full-time employees. However, you can start small by hiring people on Fiverr for various tasks. Upwork is another great place to find people when you are getting started.

However, you need a profitable business model before you start hiring people. Once the concept is proven, it makes more sense to bring someone on the team.

Pyramid Scheme Concerns

Many commenters brought up that it sounds like the Redditor is running a pyramid scheme. They weren’t too pleased and mentioned that pyramid schemes are part of the reason why insurance policies are so expensive.

The Redditor didn’t respond to most of these allegations, but it came up a lot. You shouldn’t pursue money doing something that makes you feel bad about how you got there, but the Redditor doesn’t have that type of remorse. You should only pursue profitable business and career opportunities that you believe in. Both parts are important since everyone needs money to achieve most of their life goals, and you also want to enjoy what you are doing.

You Have to Work Harder Than Anyone Else

Although the comments are flooded with critiques over the pyramid scheme model, the Redditor leaves a comment explaining that he and his wife worked from 6 am to 12 am for three years.

It’s a valuable lesson for business owners who want to get ahead in their industries. While it’s better to work smart than it is to work hard, you ultimately have to put in a lot of hours. Some people may give up after a few weeks of putting in long hours. Not everyone can hold on for three years, but it can be very rewarding if you do.

That’s why it is important to establish if your business idea is profitable. You can also look at successful business owners in your industry and analyze how they become successful. Doing this extra prep will help you assess what to do and what you should avoid to achieve your goals sooner.

