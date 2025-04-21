Passive Income Ideas to Start Before Summer Ends fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Key Points As opposed to side hustles, passive income ideas are ones that will generate income after the initial task is completed, with minimal to zero amount of further subsequent work, apart from monitoring activity, or adding to the business for further growth.

Passive income deals usually require an initial investment of funds and/or work to generate the passive income revenues.

Passive income can also avail one of qualifying tax deductions that can apply to other 1099 income if the business exceeds $2,500 the IRS threshold trigger for 2025.

One of the economic hallmarks of President Trump’s previous term was the explosive growth of entrepreneurism and new businesses creation. The current tax cuts being proposed, along with major investment for new manufacturing and other businesses, looks likely to spark another wave of small business growth as well.

Small businesses and side hustles can be an excellent way to generate supplemental income. However, there is a difference between those that are active, as opposed to ones that are passive. Active small businesses or side hustles involve one to actively be involved in that activity on a regular basis. Some examples would include:

Multi-level marketing product sales

Dog-walking and/or pet care services

Buying and Selling collectibles (trading cards, comic books, musical instruments, sneakers, et al.) via eBay or other outlets, including physical sales.

Passive small businesses, on the other hand, usually require an initial investment of money and effort to establish the business platform. Once this is accomplished, minimal to zero follow up work is required, apart from maintenance and monitoring, or adding items for growing the platform. The following are passive income ideas that might appeal to different individuals depending on their resources, interests, and demographics. The time it takes to set up these businesses can take a matter of minutes online to days or weeks, depending on the individual’s knowledge and preparation abilities.

High Yield Savings Accounts

Blogging

Creating Templates

Creating Worksheets

On-Demand Merchandise Printing

Creating a Digital App

YouTube Channel

Selling Stock Photos

Online Shopping Rewards

Car Advertising

Online Courses

Amazon Hub Lockers

Passive income, when exceeding $2,500 in 2025, falls over the threshold trigger for required reporting to the Internal Revenue Service. That said, since passive income is generally lumped into 1099 income, any associated tax deductions that qualify for a side business that might generate the extra income can be justified. That’s a helpful entrepreneurial tip to bear in mind.