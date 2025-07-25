At 50 with $5 million in cash, I'm unsure where to invest short-term - can I safely earn 5-10% without risking my nest egg? Katiindies / Shutterstock.com

Taking on too much investment risk when you’ve already built up a massive fortune for yourself is a pretty bad idea, even if you’re a risk-taker who’s more than willing to go a bit further for a shot at outsized returns.

Indeed, as the great Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, once put it, “you only have to get rich once.” And with $5.3 million in the bank at the age of 50, this wealthy individual I saw posting on the r/fatFIRE subreddit may wish to consider resetting their expectations before they overreach on risk and put themselves in a spot where their early retirement dreams could be diminished greatly.

As it stands today, this 50-year-old millionaire is wondering if there’s a “safe” place to stash away a considerable amount of capital for the next 6-18 months or so.

They’re looking to achieve a 5-10% return on such an investment. Undoubtedly, a 5% gain seems achievable, even if it’s for someone investing for a year. That said, earning a 10% or so market return requires some degree of risk-taking. And for a time horizon as short as six months, I’d argue that something as simple as the S&P 500 could prove a risky bet, especially as its price and valuation ascend to new highs.

Key Points It’s hard to score a return over 5% without taking on some risk. For a short-term investor, it’s not worth it.

This individual has a very short time horizon and should stick with risk-free securities that offer closer to 4% returns in a year.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Equities can gain 5-10% in 18 months. But market risks seem too high for someone with a short-term horizon

Of course, the S&P is a fantastic bet for the long haul. But if you need a short-term store for a cash hoard, I’d suggest going down the route of either a high-yield savings account (HYSA) that yields just north of 3% or a CD (Certificate of Deposit) with a yield in the 4% range. U.S. Treasuries can also be a relatively secure place to park cash that’s needed in a few quarters down the road.

Indeed, a HYSA and CD entail no risk. And while the 3-4% return is going to fall well shy of the 5-10% expectation, I’d argue that such a short investment horizon limits what our Reddit user can invest in without taking on significant risk.

And while utility stocks, defensive dividend payers, low-volatility ETFs, value funds, and all the sort may seem like great ways to score a solid double-digit percentage return without all the risk for the next six months to a year and a half, I would encourage such short-term investors to look at what happened during the Liberation Day sell-off suffered just a few months ago. Indeed, many investors panicked and sold stocks at a loss.

Even the more defensive securities took a hit to the chin, with the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), often seen as a more defensive way to play the broad stock markets, sinking just over 15% from peak to trough. Indeed, for short-term investors, even the more defensive plays can cause one to lose money once it’s time to withdraw the cash in a year or so down the road. While it’s never easy to settle for lower returns, I do think that the magnitude of risk is far too elevated to be chasing after that extra 5% or so in gain.

A risk-free 4% return beats a 5-10% gain from a risky asset for short-term investors

Sure, a 4-4.5% yield from a year-long CD may fall shy of the expectations of this 50-year-old investor. That said, I view the smaller, risk-free return as beating a much higher return from a risky asset if we’re talking about an investment horizon that’s less than 18 months.

Sometimes, it’s better to be safe than sorry, especially if one already has a ton of capital to be considered very wealthy by most Americans’ standards. In any case, CDs, HYSAs, and Treasuries are the options I’d look into if I were in the shoes of this individual. It’s not exciting, but if there’s not enough time to wait for a recovery if a risky asset were to implode, it’s far better to not risk one’s shirt, especially as the market stakes rise.

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)