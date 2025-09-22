At 59 1/2, Can I Retire with $900,000 in My 401k and $400,000 Cash?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Something we all hope to do is get to a point in our lives where we not only want to retire, but also feel financially secure. While this number is going to be different for everyone, there is a number out there that people believe they can hit and step away.

Key Points This Redditor just turned 59.5 and they are ready to walk away from the workforce.

There is a big question as to whether or not they are in a good financial position to do so.

To be fair, the Redditor really undersold their position, and they can more than walk away from working right now.

For this Redditor posting in r/personalfinance, the magic number for retirement might be around $1.3 million. Add to this a small pension and a paid-off mortgage, and this individual believes they have hit the jackpot number to step away from the workforce at 59.5 years of age.

It’s Time to Retire

At the time of this Redditor’s post in September 2025, they had around $900,000 in a 401(k) that’s earning about 11% every year for the last 10 years, along with a cash pile of approximately $400,000, which is earning around $1,100 in interest annually.

In addition, this individual also indicates they are going to have a small pension of $1,000 per month. With everything, this Redditor and his wife are only spending around $500 per month right now to live, and are 100% debt-free, including owning a paid-off home with no mortgage.

As of September 2025, the 401(k) has already made him around $89,000, which is in line with previous years, so he’s now wondering if he has hit a magic number that is going to allow him to step away from his full-time role. On top of this question, if the answer is yes, he can step away; he’s looking to other Redditors for help on determining what percentage he should be withdrawing from his 401(k) to live on.

What About Healthcare?

If I were sitting in a room with this individual, the first question I would ask at 59.5 is what he plans to do with healthcare, as this will be a major factor in understanding what he and his wife need to live. The $500 number he is giving us is today’s spend, which doesn’t account for paying for healthcare out of pocket, for which costs could be considerable.

The Redditor indicates that going on COBRA for the next 18 months will cost approximately $1,000 each month. This is only going to last until he is 61, so from 61-65, he needs to think through how to handle healthcare costs before he is eligible for Medicare.

Now, here’s the way I see it: the Redditor is accurate about the $500 weekly spend, which is $26,000 annually. At this income level, starting at 61 when COBRA runs out, the couple will be eligible for Obamacare and some significant subsidies under the current ACA program. In fact, given the ACA subsidies this individual will likely qualify for, it’s likely to be cheaper than COBRA altogether, making it the better way to move forward.

We can roughly estimate that the government will want approximately 8.5% of household income as the premium based on the $26,000 income and Healthcare.gov. This means that the Redditor is likely going to pay around $184 per month for healthcare or $2,210 in total. As a result, the total annual spend is still well below $30,000, so they can live off the interest they are making alone and don’t have to worry about any kind of percentages to pull out every year.

What About Retirement Overall

Given that this individual doesn’t indicate a dramatic lifestyle change upon retirement that would affect his weekly spending, retirement is a done deal. Even if he took up another hobby, there is no question that they can live off the interest from the 401(k) alone.

Even if all they made each year is $89,000 in interest, that’s more than enough to cover the current $26,000 spend, and with ACA subsidies for Obamacare, healthcare costs aren’t going to be so dramatic that any of these numbers are going to change in significant ways.

Add in the estimated pension that’s coming, and you’re already almost halfway to the total spending need each year. There is no question that this Redditor can retire right now. However, the one additional piece of advice I would strongly give this individual is to invest some of the cash.

The current annual spend doesn’t require anywhere near $400,000 in cash to be lying around. I would suggest leaving $50,000 in a high-yield savings account so it’s liquid. With a total investment of just over $1.3 million in the market, at a 4% draw, you’re coming out with approximately $48,000 per year, significantly less than the interest they are earning.

In other words, this Redditor is in a position where they are spending less than they are earning on interest, so they can live off the interest and not have to touch the principal.

Social Security Will Help

Here’s my final takeaway from all of this, and first and foremost, I would recommend this individual speak to a financial advisor if they haven’t already done so. This is someone who can make a real-world plan for this individual, double-check that the $26,000 annual spend is realistic on an ongoing basis, and help them make sure they are going the best possible route with healthcare costs.

On top of the financial advisor recommendation, I would also remind this Redditor that in a few years, they are going to be eligible for Social Security, which is only going to help with the total annual spend.

At this point, we’ve already determined the Redditor is more than good to walk away from his role and live off of interest alone, but when you add in the pension starting soon and Social Security beginning in a few years, it further validates this Redditor is at a time where his only thought should be on how to enjoy every day to the fullest and not emails and meetings.