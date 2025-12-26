How Long Your Money Actually Lasts in Retirement With $1.8 Million

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Retiring with $1.8 million in the bank is going to put you in a very strong financial position relative to most Americans, but it’s also a dollar amount that leaves you in something of an interesting position. It’s enough money to support a comfortable retirement with proper planning, but not enough money to ignore spending decisions or go crazy with luxury vehicles and European vacations.

The question of how long $1.8 million can last isn’t answered by a single number. Instead, it leaves some open-ended questions, like when you will retire, as it will vary if you retire at 60 instead of 70 and live in Tampa or San Francisco. The good news is that if you have a disciplined investing strategy, $1.8 million can absolutely last 30 years or more and support a middle-class lifestyle comfortably.

The Timeline Reality: How Withdrawal Rates Determine Longevity

The 4% rule is popular for a reason, as it creates a traditional starting point that anyone can use to help outline just how long $1.8 million can last in retirement. With this number, you know off the bat that you can withdraw approximately $72,000 annually, adjusted for inflation each year, and plan to have enough money to last approximately 30 years, assuming historical returns hold steady. If you retire at 65, you should be able to comfortably live to 95 with reasonable confidence that you won’t run out of money.

Conservative planners who want to start with a lower number at 3.5% can generate around $63,000 annually, a number that increases to $90,000 annually at 5%, giving you some flexibility on where you start and how much you want to spend each year. The good news is that if you start on the more conservative side, you see your odds improve of your money lasting for 35 or 40 years, but the tradeoff is less spending power in your 60s and 70s, when you’re hopefully at your healthiest, while the higher end gives you more discretionary money at the risk of running out sooner.

What $1.8 Million Really Funds In Retirement

Assuming you start with a 4% withdrawal rate and $72,000 in annual income, focusing on Social Security benefits takes on a higher priority. As it stands at the end of 2025, the average monthly benefit for Social Security recipients is approximately $1,920 or $23,000 annually, and this number roughly doubles for couples. Assuming these numbers are realistic, this would give someone with $1.8 million in household income an annual pre-tax income of between $110,000 and $120,000.

The hope is that you would enter retirement with a paid-off home, which changes the financial story pretty dramatically, as does having paid off homes. On the other hand, if you have a manageable mortgage, planning for one or two vacations annually isn’t out of the question. Neither is dining out with friends once or twice a week, nor is it even spoiling grandchildren every now and again.

You won’t be living in luxury or moving to Monaco, but you will not be worrying about putting groceries in the pantry each week either. International trips are still an option, but you aren’t doing them multiple times annually or buying a new car every year, but as long as you have enough for discretionary spending, you should be living an enjoyable life.

The biggest factor that needs to be added into any conversation around retirement with $1.8 million is location. If you are living in the Midwest, which tends to stretch the dollar more as far as living expenses, a $90,000 pre-Social Security take-home dollar amount arguably supports a pretty cozy lifestyle with room for some splurges. The hope is that you would live somewhere that has reasonable property taxes, and groceries and entertainment aren’t wildly expensive either. This will differ from living on the beach in Miami, where the same income will limit your lifestyle in a meaningful way due to higher property taxes, insurance costs, and the overall cost of living.

Building a Portfolio That Can Last for Three Decades

One of the most important decisions you will make heading into retirement is how to balance this $1.8 million portfolio so that it can last 25, 30, or 35 years. A key consideration is how to generate income rather than relying on a 4% annual withdrawal, by using a mix of dividends, interest, and distributions that don’t require selling assets each year. An income-focused strategy gives you a solid stream of cash regardless of market fluctuations, and it gives you the opportunity to have your portfolio recover from any significant downturns.

The ideal structure might look at something like 40% going into dividend-paying stocks or ETFs of around $720,000, 35% or $630,000 going into bonds, 20% or $360,000 going into REITs, and the remaining 5% or $90,000 sitting as a cash reserve. Assuming you generate 4% to 4.5% in interest annually, you’re looking at making between $72,000 and $81,000 annually without selling anything from the existing portfolio.

Start by investing with dividends through the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSE:VYM), which gives you a diversified look at dividend-paying stocks with a current 2.4% yield. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSE:SCHD) focuses on companies with strong dividend histories and yields another 3.5% annually. Allocating approximately $400,000 to just these two portfolio positions gives you as much as $14,000 annually.

To bring in some higher income, add the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE:JEPI), a retirement staple that adds another high-yield number, and adding $320,000 into this ETF gives you as much as $26,000 annually spread out monthly. The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSE:FBND) adds approximately 4.6% in dividend yield and adds another $29,000 in income. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSE:VNQ), along with Realty Income (NYSE:O), can give you as much as $20,000 in annual income if you invest roughly $360,000 spread between these two investments. In total, these investments generate up to $89,000 annually, more than you would get by withdrawing 4% annually.

What Determines Financial Success or Failure While Retired

The single biggest factor that is going to represent success or failure during retirement for most people is going to be healthcare, which can be a huge financial drain on most people’s budgets. For a 65-year-old couple, the expectation is that they will pay as much as $200,000 lifetime, which covers Medicare premiums, prescription drugs, dental, vision, and out-of-pocket medical expenses.

If you spread this over 20 or 25 years, this averages roughly $8,000 to $10,000 annually, which is manageable on a $72,000 budget, but it will take away from discretionary spending. If you look to retire before 65, healthcare costs can increase dramatically as you have to navigate private insurance through the ACA marketplace, which can cost as much as $2,500 per couple. This takes away as much as $30,000 annually before Medicare takes effect.

Taxes also play a big role. With $1.8 million in traditional IRAs, every dollar withdrawn counts as regular income. A $72,000 withdrawal, not going the income route, could mean as much as $18,000 is taken away from the $72,000 total. You’re now down to $54,000, which means even more careful planning is required. At $1.8 million, the margin for error in spending is also much smaller than at $2 million or $3 million. All it takes is a few years of excessive spending, a major market downturn early in retirement, or unexpected healthcare expenses to dramatically reduce how long a $1.8 million account will last.