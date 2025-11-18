The Retirement Milestone That Matters Most Isn’t Your Age

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Do you have a specific age when you want to retire, like 60 or 70 or somewhere in between? If you are targeting a certain retirement age, you may be focused on the wrong thing — at least if you listen to finance expert Dave Ramsey. Based on Ramsey’s retirement advice, retirement isn’t something that happens at a specific age. Instead, you can retire only when you have a big enough nest egg to support you.

Your retirement readiness, in other words, is not based on the fact you hit a certain milestone birthday. The financial number you need to look at is your investment account balance so you will understand whether you have the income that you need to live on or whether you must keep working longer until you acquire the right amount of invested funds.

So, how can you find your financial number so you will know if you are ready to retire or not? Here’s what you need to do.

Calculating the financial number that shows you are ready for retirement

There are a few different ways to calculate the amount that you must have invested to be ready for retirement.

The most precise way to decide whether you’re ready to retire is to build a detailed budget and confirm that your savings can generate enough income to cover it. This method takes more work, but it offers the most accurate answer, especially if you’re close to retirement and can estimate your spending with confidence.

For example, if you expect to spend $60,000 per year and Social Security will provide $25,000, your nest egg needs to produce the remaining $35,000. Once you know the gap your savings must fill, multiply it by 25 if you plan to follow the 4 percent rule. This guideline suggests that withdrawing 4 percent of your portfolio in the first year of retirement, then adjusting each year for inflation, gives you a strong chance of not running out of money.

Using that approach, needing $35,000 in annual income means you’d need about $875,000 saved. If you’ve reached that number, you’re on track to retire. If not, your finances aren’t ready yet regardless of your age.

If you don’t have a clear retirement budget yet, you can still estimate your goal by assuming you’ll need to replace 70 to 90 percent of your pre-retirement income. For instance, if you earn $50,000 and want to replace 90 percent of it, your savings would need to generate $45,000 per year. Multiply $45,000 by 25, and your target comes to about $1.125 million.

There’s also a simpler rule of thumb: multiply your final annual salary by 10. If you expect to retire while earning $100,000, this guideline suggests aiming for a $1 million nest egg. Once you hit that number, you’ve reached your retirement readiness benchmark.

How should you determine your financial number?

Each of these different calculation methods can help you arrive at the financial number you need to retire. There’s no one method that’s best, as it depends on where you are in your life and how good you are at anticipating your future spending needs.

Still, the bottom line is that Ramsey is right. No matter how old you are, if you can’t hit your target number and generate enough income to support yourself, retiring is likely a bad idea. Instead, it’s best to keep working and saving for a little longer to build up the nest egg necessary to have the security you deserve.