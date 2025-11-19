Want to Retire a Millionaire? Dave Ramsey Says These Simple Criteria Are All You Need

Key Points About This Article
- If you’re currently under 40 and don’t retire a millionaire, it’s your own fault, says financial expert Dave Ramsey.
- One of the top ways most Americans become millionaires by retirement is by consistently contributing to retirement accounts. According to a Fidelity survey, for example, there are more 401(k) millionaires on its platform than ever before.
- Plus, along the way, be sure to check in with a financial advisor for more advice
But you still have plenty of time to make up for it, especially if you’re under 40.
One of the most reliable ways Americans reach millionaire status by retirement is simply by contributing consistently to tax advantaged retirement accounts. A recent Fidelity survey shows this trend clearly. The firm reported that as of June, there were roughly 497,000 retirement created millionaires across its platform. Nearly 399,000 Americans also hold at least one million dollars in an individual retirement account. Fidelity noted that the key to building such balances is straightforward. Start early and contribute steadily over many years, according to reporting from CBS News.
If you are not close to those levels yet, there are practical steps you can take.
First, Ramsey recommends that anyone older than 25 aim to save at least 15 percent of household income for retirement, but only after becoming debt free and establishing an emergency fund. That target may feel out of reach at first, but the important part is to begin with something and build up over time.
Second, maximize your workplace match if your employer offers one. If your company matches up to 6 percent of your salary, contribute at least that amount. Ramsey Solutions reports that eight out of ten millionaires participated in their company’s 401(k) plan.
Third, avoid taking on heavy debt and maintain a dedicated emergency fund. Fourth, direct extra cash toward retirement rather than letting it disappear into day to day spending.
Benzinga offered a helpful illustration from Ramsey Solutions. A worker earning eighty thousand dollars per year would need to invest one thousand dollars per month to hit the 15 percent threshold. Putting that amount into what Ramsey calls good growth stock mutual funds could produce more than one point five million dollars by age sixty five. Delaying retirement by five additional years could grow the total to roughly two point eight million dollars.
Throughout the process, it is wise to consult a financial advisor who can help tailor a plan to your situation. Even if you feel behind, there is almost always a path to building a meaningful nest egg. The key is to start, stay consistent, and give yourself the best possible chance.