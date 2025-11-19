S&P 500
6,649.20
+0.56%
Dow Jones
46,170.40
+0.25%
Nasdaq 100
24,634.40
+0.67%
Russell 2000
2,354.88
+0.48%
FTSE 100
9,553.60
-0.31%
Nikkei 225
49,274.20
+1.21%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Find Tailwinds on Nvidia Earnings Day

Personal Finance

Want to Retire a Millionaire? Dave Ramsey Says These Simple Criteria Are All You Need

By 247staff
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Want to Retire a Millionaire? Dave Ramsey Says These Simple Criteria Are All You Need

© Beth Gwinn / Getty Images

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Dave Ramsey recently appeared on Good Morning Texas to promote his EntreLeadership business leadership series. During the live segment, he answered rapid-fire finance questions from entrepreneurs and discussed the realities of managing a small business. The appearance underscores the continued shift in his public role from personal finance coach to business mentor, marking a clear evolution of his brand from household budgeting guidance to broader leadership and management advice.

Ramsey has also doubled down on his longtime criticism of cryptocurrency. He dismissed crypto investing as a fad and insisted it is not a real financial strategy, comparing it to “Beanie Babies and emus,” according to TheStreet. His remarks highlight his firmly conservative approach to investing and his preference for traditional assets such as stocks and bonds over high risk and unproven alternatives.

One thing has not changed. When Dave Ramsey talks, many financially focused individuals pay close attention. And Ramsey continues to make bold claims about wealth building. He has said that if you are under 40 and fail to retire a millionaire, the responsibility lies squarely with you.

This post was updated on November 19, 2025 to include recent developments in Ramsey’s career and commentary.

Key Points About This Article

  • If you’re currently under 40 and don’t retire a millionaire, it’s your own fault, says financial expert Dave Ramsey.
  • One of the top ways most Americans become millionaires by retirement is by consistently contributing to retirement accounts. According to a Fidelity survey, for example, there are more 401(k) millionaires on its platform than ever before.
  • Plus, along the way, be sure to check in with a financial advisor for more advice
  • Also: Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire (Sponsored)

But you still have plenty of time to make up for it, especially if you’re under 40.

Average retirement savings.
24/7 Wall St.


One of the most reliable ways Americans reach millionaire status by retirement is simply by contributing consistently to tax advantaged retirement accounts. A recent Fidelity survey shows this trend clearly. The firm reported that as of June, there were roughly 497,000 retirement created millionaires across its platform. Nearly 399,000 Americans also hold at least one million dollars in an individual retirement account. Fidelity noted that the key to building such balances is straightforward. Start early and contribute steadily over many years, according to reporting from CBS News.

If you are not close to those levels yet, there are practical steps you can take.

First, Ramsey recommends that anyone older than 25 aim to save at least 15 percent of household income for retirement, but only after becoming debt free and establishing an emergency fund. That target may feel out of reach at first, but the important part is to begin with something and build up over time.

Second, maximize your workplace match if your employer offers one. If your company matches up to 6 percent of your salary, contribute at least that amount. Ramsey Solutions reports that eight out of ten millionaires participated in their company’s 401(k) plan.

Third, avoid taking on heavy debt and maintain a dedicated emergency fund. Fourth, direct extra cash toward retirement rather than letting it disappear into day to day spending.

Benzinga offered a helpful illustration from Ramsey Solutions. A worker earning eighty thousand dollars per year would need to invest one thousand dollars per month to hit the 15 percent threshold. Putting that amount into what Ramsey calls good growth stock mutual funds could produce more than one point five million dollars by age sixty five. Delaying retirement by five additional years could grow the total to roughly two point eight million dollars.

Throughout the process, it is wise to consult a financial advisor who can help tailor a plan to your situation. Even if you feel behind, there is almost always a path to building a meaningful nest egg. The key is to start, stay consistent, and give yourself the best possible chance.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Dave Ramsey says if you meet these simple criteria, there is no excuse for not retiring a millionaire
Ian Cooper | Oct 29, 2025

Dave Ramsey says if you meet these simple criteria, there is no excuse for not retiring a millionaire

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Fidelity Data Shows More U.S. Workers Hitting $1M Retirement Milestone with Consistent Investing
Christian Drerup | Aug 21, 2025

Fidelity Data Shows More U.S. Workers Hitting $1M Retirement Milestone with Consistent Investing

Dave Ramsey, the tell-it-like-it-is financial expert, has a blunt message for the under 40 crowd: If you don’t retire a…
Dave Ramsey’s Game-Changing Advice for 401(k) Late Starters
Ian Cooper | Sep 2, 2025

Dave Ramsey’s Game-Changing Advice for 401(k) Late Starters

Many Americans fear they’ll run out of money in retirement. In fact, according to a survey by Allianz Life, approximately…
Dave Ramsey: Do These 5 Things Now to Achieve Wealth
Ian Cooper | Sep 9, 2025

Dave Ramsey: Do These 5 Things Now to Achieve Wealth

If you really want to achieve wealth, taking a page out of personal finance guru Dave Ramsey’s playbook isn’t the…
Dave Ramsey shares two things to do to become a millionaire
Christy Bieber | Oct 30, 2025

Dave Ramsey shares two things to do to become a millionaire

Becoming a millionaire is a dream for many, but it can sometimes feel out of reach. The good news is,…
Dave Ramsey Slaps Down Lame Excuses For Not Retiring A Millionaire
David Beren | Mar 19, 2025

Dave Ramsey Slaps Down Lame Excuses For Not Retiring A Millionaire

There is no question that Dave Ramsey is a polarizing figure in the financial world, with his brutal honesty often…
Dave Ramsey: Do These 6 Key Things With Your Money Now
Ian Cooper | Jan 7, 2025

Dave Ramsey: Do These 6 Key Things With Your Money Now

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Forget the Ferraris: Dave Ramsey Says Even Millionaires Should Live Cheap
David Hanson | Oct 11, 2025

Forget the Ferraris: Dave Ramsey Says Even Millionaires Should Live Cheap

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
This Dave Ramsey Financial Advice Could Change Your Life
Kathryn Koehler | Aug 19, 2024

This Dave Ramsey Financial Advice Could Change Your Life

24/7 Wall St. Insights Dave Ramsey is a finance guru focusing on getting out of debt Ramsey’s ability to simplify…

Top Gaining Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 2,080,077
+$34.88
+6.28%
$589.81
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 1,980,633
+$20.94
+6.17%
$360.29
Lowe's
LOW Vol: 5,075,270
+$12.89
+5.87%
$232.46
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 4,995,744
+$1.71
+3.75%
$47.27
IDEXX Laboratories
IDXX Vol: 521,211
+$22.63
+3.38%
$692.84

Top Losing Stocks

Eversource Energy
ES Vol: 6,229,948
-$7.97
10.69%
$66.57
Archer-Daniels-Midland
ADM Vol: 2,880,177
-$3.67
6.01%
$57.37
Bunge Global
BG Vol: 1,117,926
-$4.96
5.16%
$91.18
Iron Mountain
IRM Vol: 3,606,642
-$4.34
4.86%
$84.94
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 7,933,479
-$12.31
4.70%
$249.49