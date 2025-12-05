S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 5: S&P 500 (SPY) Heads for Another Winning Day

Personal Finance

Dave Ramsey Reveals the Mindset Shift Behind Building Wealth

Key Points

  • The average American carries $104K in debt across mortgages, credit cards, auto loans and student loans.
  • 35% of Americans have maxed out their credit cards. 85% cite inflation and higher prices as the primary driver.
  • Credit card balances surpassed $1T in Q4 2023.
  If you're focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it's free today.
Financial expert Dave Ramsey highlights a simple but powerful idea: the questions you ask yourself shape your financial future. He says wealthy people consistently focus on solutions, improvement, and long term opportunity. People who struggle financially often ask limiting questions that keep them stuck. Ramsey believes mindset is a core part of building wealth.

According to Ramsey, successful people regularly ask how they can grow, what skills they can learn, and how they can move forward even when times are tough. These questions push them toward action and responsibility. By focusing on what they can control, they create habits that steadily build financial stability.

On the other hand, people who stay in financial trouble often ask why things are unfair or why nothing ever works out. Ramsey says these questions lead to blame, discouragement, and inaction. Shifting to empowering questions can help anyone break out of a negative cycle and move toward long term financial health.

The Heavy Yoke of Debt

Getty Image

According to Debt.com, 1 in 3 Americans have maxed out their credit cards.

According to Business Insider, the average American is $104,215 in debt, inclusive of mortgage, credit cards, auto loans, and student loans. The yoke of debt around American taxpayers’ necks grows continually larger; the national debt is presently increasing by $1 trillion every fiscal quarter.

There is absolutely no question that the debt and credit business is huge. Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) stock, at the time of this writing, is currently 4 points shy of its 52-week high of $296.34, and Barclays has just announced its 12-month target for Visa is $347.00. Rival MasterCard (MYSE: MA) is trading at $506 and has an analyst consensus 12-month target price of $544.36.

Credit card balances exceeded the $1 trillion milestone in Q4 2023. A Debt.com report cited the following statistics among American respondents:

  • 45% have had to use credit cards to pay for staples, due to inflation-fueled higher prices.
  • 9% have had a financial emergency requiring use of a credit card.
  • 35% have maxed out their credit cards.
  • 85% of those with maxed out credit cards blamed inflation and higher prices as the overwhelming factor in prompting card use.
  • 22% were carrying credit card debt between $10,000 and $20,000.
  • 5% were carrying credit card debt in excess of $30,000.

Solutions

Budget infographic
Survey data from NerdWallet

Ramsey’s fundamental advice is essentially, “Don’t buy it if you can’t afford it.” Sadly, the omnipresence of 24/7 marketing in our social media, emails, television viewing, and even in reading newspapers and magazines, makes this advice even more difficult now than in bygone days.

Given that inflation is still a threat that is lurking around the corner to jump higher yet again, cutting credit cards that may be needed in emergencies is not a practical option in the current economic climate.  However, there are some steps that those trying to handle debt can take to get out from under:

  • Make a weekly budget and start saving. Even a small amount of savings every week, after all current expenses are met, will become a financial benefit, and is a good habit to develop. The weekly budget will help to separate spending on “needs” versus “wants”, and offer a good financial picture as to how much cash is being burned so that lifestyle adjustments can be decided upon.
  • Eliminate the habitual use of credit cards. By sticking to cash and debit cards, regular account monitoring will immediately let one know how well a budget is being adhered to. The cost of a $10 McDonald’s meal bought on credit with a high-interest rate credit card can wind up costing more than double in the long run, depending on how much the overall debt can be paid down over what period of time.
  • Look for debt consolidation options. As interest rates may temporarily fall somewhat thanks to the recent Fed Funds rate cuts, locking in a lower interest rate and using it to consolidate high-interest cards can be invaluable in refinancing outstanding debt into a more manageable monthly amount and will help to accelerate retiring the entire principal overhang amount.

