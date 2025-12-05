S&P 500
6,877.20
+0.27%
Dow Jones
48,022.40
+0.36%
Nasdaq 100
25,711.70
+0.43%
Russell 2000
2,528.38
-0.11%
FTSE 100
9,674.30
-0.39%
Nikkei 225
50,719.00
+0.20%
Stock Market Live December 5: S&P 500 (SPY) Heads for Another Winning Day

Personal Finance

I Retired at 61 on a $145K Salary. How Much Can I Safely Spend Each Year?

Key Points

  • A 3% withdrawal rate on $3.6M generates $108K annually with a 95% success rate over 30 years.
  • The retiree left a $145K salary but faces significant college costs ahead.
  • Their working spouse maintains a seven-figure retirement plan and could continue earning for 5 to 10 years.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By 247staff Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
I Retired at 61 on a $145K Salary. How Much Can I Safely Spend Each Year?

© Canva | Rido and bjdlzx from Getty Images Signature

Running out of money in retirement is one of the biggest fears for a reason. Few things are more jarring than realizing your savings may not last, especially after enjoying the early years of freedom. Returning to work can be painful, and many retirees struggle to earn anything close to their former salary or even perform the same job in their later years.

Even high net worth retirees feel the pressure. A large nest egg does not guarantee safety from medical emergencies, long term care costs, or sudden market crashes. Unexpected events can shake even the most carefully built retirement plan and leave anyone second guessing their strategy.

This is why a cautious approach pays off. A certified financial planner can help confirm that a withdrawal rate, investment mix, and long term plan are truly sustainable. Being too conservative can limit growth, but the real danger is taking on too much risk or withdrawing far more than the classic 4 percent guideline. With market volatility rising under Trump tariffs, many retirees with stock heavy portfolios are already choosing to rebalance and stabilize before the next downturn hits.

This post was updated on December 5th, 2025 to clarify the 4% rule’s annual adjustments, as well as the conservative nature of a 3% withdrawal rate.

Enter the case of a 61-year-old new retiree

In this piece, we look at a 61 year old retiree who recently left behind a $145,000 salary. They have built a strong financial foundation, including nearly $2 million in a 401(k), healthy balances in other tax advantaged accounts, and a sizable amount of cash and CDs. With solid investments and plenty of liquidity, they appear to be well prepared for a long retirement.

Their spouse, age 55, is still working and contributing to a seven figure retirement plan as well. On paper, this couple seems to have little reason to worry about running out of money unless they plan to dramatically elevate their lifestyle during retirement. The real pressure point is the significant cost of their child’s upcoming college years. Tuition and related expenses can snowball quickly, especially if the child pursues advanced degrees. Fortunately, the retiree has enough liquidity in cash and CDs to fill any gaps that might remain after using the funds in the 529 plan.

Given the likelihood of market volatility as tariff concerns continue through spring and possibly into the summer, it would be wise to avoid tapping the portion of the portfolio invested in stocks. With major education costs ahead and a natural fear of draining funds too quickly, a conservative withdrawal rate is the safer approach. As always, a financial advisor can help tailor the strategy based on goals, risk tolerance, and long term comfort.

What’s a good withdrawal rate to target?

The 4 percent rule is one of the most widely used guidelines for retirees. It suggests withdrawing 4 percent of the initial portfolio in the first year of retirement and then adjusting that amount each year for inflation. With roughly $3.6 million in investable assets, a classic 4 percent withdrawal rate would produce close to $145,000 per year, which is more than enough to support a very comfortable retirement.

Given rising market volatility and significant upcoming college expenses, leaning toward a 3 percent withdrawal rate is likely the safer path. This retiree is already positioned conservatively with a large amount in cash and CDs, which suggests a lower risk tolerance and a strong desire to avoid running out of money. A 3 percent withdrawal rate on a $3.6 million nest egg provides about $108,000 per year, which is still a substantial income. Historically, a 3 percent withdrawal rate has been considered very conservative, with long term simulations showing a success rate above 95 percent for a 30 year retirement, even in difficult markets.

A financial advisor can help determine the right withdrawal rate based on spending expectations and personal comfort. If annual expenses fall well below $108,000, there is room to withdraw even less. A range between 2.5 and 3.0 percent seems very reasonable. The good news is that the retiree’s spouse is still working and likely can continue for another 5 to 10 years. If the market falters or college costs rise more than expected, the option to keep working remains available. Overall, this retiree appears to be in strong financial shape, with enough flexibility to adopt a conservative withdrawal strategy and enjoy real peace of mind throughout retirement.

The bottom line

Remember, a withdrawal rate isn’t set in stone! In fact, adjusting it on the fly based on the environment or expectation for large expenses could be the way to go. If stocks are reeling and tuition expenses are coming due, a lower withdrawal rate can make sense. It can always be increased later on (towards 4%) once one’s comfort level improves.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

I Retired at 61 on a $145K Salary. How Much Can I Safely Spend Each Year?
247staff |

I Retired at 61 on a $145K Salary. How Much Can I Safely Spend Each Year?

Running out of money in retirement is one of the biggest fears for a reason. Few things are more jarring…
Rubrik Crushes Expectations Again. Here’s What We’re Watching
William Temple |

Rubrik Crushes Expectations Again. Here’s What We’re Watching

Yesterday we were watching whether Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) could deliver on its profitability promise while maintaining growth momentum. The company…
I Don’t Agree with Dave Ramsey on Everything, But He Nails These 4 Key Points
Christy Bieber |

I Don’t Agree with Dave Ramsey on Everything, But He Nails These 4 Key Points

There is a lot that I disagree with Dave Ramsey about. For one thing, I think he is dead wrong…
How Everyday Investors Are Using Monthly ETFs to Replace Their Paychecks
David Beren |

How Everyday Investors Are Using Monthly ETFs to Replace Their Paychecks

As investors look to the future, more and more are focused on a single goal that results in using monthly…
How to Choose Between a Lump Sum Pension and Lifetime Payments
247staff |

How to Choose Between a Lump Sum Pension and Lifetime Payments

In the world of r/ChubbyFIRE on Reddit, someone always wants or hopes to hit a specific number, so they can…
Dave Ramsey Reveals the Mindset Shift Behind Building Wealth
247staff |

Dave Ramsey Reveals the Mindset Shift Behind Building Wealth

Financial expert Dave Ramsey highlights a simple but powerful idea: the questions you ask yourself shape your financial future. He…
Jim Cramer’s Best Money Advice for American Seniors
Kathryn Koehler |

Jim Cramer’s Best Money Advice for American Seniors

Jim Cramer is a former hedge fund manager and financial commentator. He is the host of the CNBC show Mad…
26 of the Most Overhyped Guns that Soldiers Actually Hate
Chris Lange |

26 of the Most Overhyped Guns that Soldiers Actually Hate

Every military has weapons that looked unbeatable in brochures but fell apart the moment they reached the field. These guns…
2 Effective Fixes for Navigating Potentially Lower Expected Market Returns
Joey Frenette |

2 Effective Fixes for Navigating Potentially Lower Expected Market Returns

It’s never fun for a new investor to hear that prospective returns moving forward are bound to be modest. Whether…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ulta Beauty
ULTA Vol: 2,639,642
+$69.16
+12.95%
$603.11
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 10,489,518
+$2.03
+7.94%
$27.52
Dollar General
DG Vol: 9,182,850
+$9.39
+7.49%
$134.68
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 4,585,668
+$8.33
+7.18%
$124.20
Cooper Companies
COO Vol: 6,399,031
+$5.14
+6.67%
$82.17

Top Losing Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 17,690,661
-$1.15
7.73%
$13.68
Vistra
VST Vol: 2,979,774
-$9.48
5.38%
$166.60
W. R. Berkley
WRB Vol: 4,487,421
-$3.69
5.21%
$67.18
-$14.41
4.56%
$301.47
Insulet
PODD Vol: 244,227
-$11.62
3.68%
$304.31