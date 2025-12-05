I Retired at 61 on a $145K Salary. How Much Can I Safely Spend Each Year?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Running out of money in retirement is one of the biggest fears for a reason. Few things are more jarring than realizing your savings may not last, especially after enjoying the early years of freedom. Returning to work can be painful, and many retirees struggle to earn anything close to their former salary or even perform the same job in their later years.

Even high net worth retirees feel the pressure. A large nest egg does not guarantee safety from medical emergencies, long term care costs, or sudden market crashes. Unexpected events can shake even the most carefully built retirement plan and leave anyone second guessing their strategy.

This is why a cautious approach pays off. A certified financial planner can help confirm that a withdrawal rate, investment mix, and long term plan are truly sustainable. Being too conservative can limit growth, but the real danger is taking on too much risk or withdrawing far more than the classic 4 percent guideline. With market volatility rising under Trump tariffs, many retirees with stock heavy portfolios are already choosing to rebalance and stabilize before the next downturn hits.

This post was updated on December 5th, 2025 to clarify the 4% rule’s annual adjustments, as well as the conservative nature of a 3% withdrawal rate.

Enter the case of a 61-year-old new retiree

In this piece, we look at a 61 year old retiree who recently left behind a $145,000 salary. They have built a strong financial foundation, including nearly $2 million in a 401(k), healthy balances in other tax advantaged accounts, and a sizable amount of cash and CDs. With solid investments and plenty of liquidity, they appear to be well prepared for a long retirement.

Their spouse, age 55, is still working and contributing to a seven figure retirement plan as well. On paper, this couple seems to have little reason to worry about running out of money unless they plan to dramatically elevate their lifestyle during retirement. The real pressure point is the significant cost of their child’s upcoming college years. Tuition and related expenses can snowball quickly, especially if the child pursues advanced degrees. Fortunately, the retiree has enough liquidity in cash and CDs to fill any gaps that might remain after using the funds in the 529 plan.

Given the likelihood of market volatility as tariff concerns continue through spring and possibly into the summer, it would be wise to avoid tapping the portion of the portfolio invested in stocks. With major education costs ahead and a natural fear of draining funds too quickly, a conservative withdrawal rate is the safer approach. As always, a financial advisor can help tailor the strategy based on goals, risk tolerance, and long term comfort.

What’s a good withdrawal rate to target?

The 4 percent rule is one of the most widely used guidelines for retirees. It suggests withdrawing 4 percent of the initial portfolio in the first year of retirement and then adjusting that amount each year for inflation. With roughly $3.6 million in investable assets, a classic 4 percent withdrawal rate would produce close to $145,000 per year, which is more than enough to support a very comfortable retirement.

Given rising market volatility and significant upcoming college expenses, leaning toward a 3 percent withdrawal rate is likely the safer path. This retiree is already positioned conservatively with a large amount in cash and CDs, which suggests a lower risk tolerance and a strong desire to avoid running out of money. A 3 percent withdrawal rate on a $3.6 million nest egg provides about $108,000 per year, which is still a substantial income. Historically, a 3 percent withdrawal rate has been considered very conservative, with long term simulations showing a success rate above 95 percent for a 30 year retirement, even in difficult markets.

A financial advisor can help determine the right withdrawal rate based on spending expectations and personal comfort. If annual expenses fall well below $108,000, there is room to withdraw even less. A range between 2.5 and 3.0 percent seems very reasonable. The good news is that the retiree’s spouse is still working and likely can continue for another 5 to 10 years. If the market falters or college costs rise more than expected, the option to keep working remains available. Overall, this retiree appears to be in strong financial shape, with enough flexibility to adopt a conservative withdrawal strategy and enjoy real peace of mind throughout retirement.

The bottom line

Remember, a withdrawal rate isn’t set in stone! In fact, adjusting it on the fly based on the environment or expectation for large expenses could be the way to go. If stocks are reeling and tuition expenses are coming due, a lower withdrawal rate can make sense. It can always be increased later on (towards 4%) once one’s comfort level improves.