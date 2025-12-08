S&P 500
6,837.10
-0.52%
Dow Jones
47,670.40
-0.59%
Nasdaq 100
25,575.30
-0.49%
Russell 2000
2,522.72
-0.02%
FTSE 100
9,633.20
-0.31%
Nikkei 225
50,224.00
-0.81%
Stock Market Live December 8: GDP Growth Forecasts Lift S&P 500 (VOO) Monday

Personal Finance

54-Year-Old With $4 Million in 401(k) Can Retire Early Using Rule of 55 Strategy

Key Points

  • A 54-year-old with $4M in a 401(k) has eight times the average balance for people in their 50s.
  • The rule of 55 allows penalty-free 401(k) withdrawals if you leave your job in the year you turn 55 or later.
  • The rule of 55 only applies to your current employer’s 401(k). Old accounts from previous employers still trigger penalties.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By 247staff Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
54-Year-Old With $4 Million in 401(k) Can Retire Early Using Rule of 55 Strategy

© brusinski from Getty Images Signature and towfiqu barbhuiya

As of 2025, the average 401(k) balance for Americans in their 50s is around 490,000 dollars. That means a 54-year-old with 4 million dollars saved is far beyond the national average, close to eight times higher. With a balance that large, you are in an extremely strong position financially and could reasonably consider retiring now. You would need your money to last longer than someone who retires in their 60s, but a 4 million dollar nest egg gives you a wide safety margin to make that possible.

The challenge comes from having all of your savings inside a 401(k). Retiring at 54 and immediately withdrawing funds could trigger early withdrawal penalties and increase your tax burden. That can make retiring early feel out of reach.

The good news is that you still have several smart strategies available. With the right approach to withdrawals, tax planning, and account structure, you can access your money legally and efficiently. Early retirement is still well within reach if you use the right tools.

This post was updated on December 8, 2025 to include recent figures as of 2025 and to clarify caveats to the rule of 55.

You may have to hang in until next year

401k Infographic
24/7 Wall St

The IRS offers generous tax advantages for contributing to a 401(k), but in return it enforces strict rules about how much you can put in and when you are allowed to take money out without paying extra taxes. If you withdraw funds before age 59 and a half, you normally face a 10 percent early withdrawal penalty. Even with a 4 million dollar balance, that penalty is a costly hit you would rather avoid.

The encouraging news is that you may not need to wait until 59 and a half to access your savings. Depending on your situation, you might be able to withdraw money without penalties beginning in 2025. This option comes from a lesser-known provision called the rule of 55. It allows penalty-free withdrawals from a 401(k) if you leave your job during the calendar year you turn 55 or any year after that. In those circumstances, you can tap the 401(k) that belongs to the employer you are separating from.

Keep in mind that your plan must permit in-service or post-separation withdrawals. Some employers delay access until all separation documentation is fully processed. If you turn 55 in 2025 and you choose to leave your job that year, you would typically qualify for penalty-free access as long as your 401(k) is with your current employer at the time you separate. However, this rule does not apply to old 401(k) accounts. If part of your 4 million dollars sits in a plan from a previous employer, withdrawing from that account at age 55 would still trigger the penalty.

Understanding where your accounts are held and how the rule applies will help you decide the best way to structure your early retirement withdrawals.

Getting through the waiting period

Having to keep working when you feel ready to walk away can be incredibly frustrating, especially when you have already saved enough to retire comfortably. Fortunately, the rule of 55 offers a way to access your 401(k) money without penalties once you reach the right age, which means relief may be closer than you think.

Even so, it is smart to spread your retirement savings across different types of accounts, including at least one that is not tax advantaged. Doing this gives you the flexibility to withdraw money whenever you need it, without worrying about early withdrawal penalties or strict IRS rules.

Your current situation works out because age 55 is just around the corner. But imagine having more than enough money to retire at 45 or 50 and still being unable to leave your job because every dollar is locked inside restricted accounts. That would be incredibly discouraging. Just as you diversify your investments while saving for retirement, you should diversify your account types as well. This protects your flexibility and gives you more control over when and how you retire.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

How to Access Your 401(k) if You Decide to Retire at 55
247staff |

How to Access Your 401(k) if You Decide to Retire at 55

Saving for retirement in a 401(k) comes with several valuable advantages. Your contributions are made with pre-tax dollars, which lowers…
I’m 54 With No Retirement Savings Outside of My $4 Million 401(k), but I’m Ready to Retire. What’s My Move?
Maurie Backman |

I’m 54 With No Retirement Savings Outside of My $4 Million 401(k), but I’m Ready to Retire. What’s My Move?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
If You Retire at 55, Here’s What You Need to Know About Accessing Your 401(k)
Maurie Backman |

If You Retire at 55, Here’s What You Need to Know About Accessing Your 401(k)

There are a number of benefits to saving for retirement in a 401(k) plan. First, your contributions go in tax-free,…
Retiring at 55—Do You Have to Wait Until 59½ to Access 401(k) Funds?
Maurie Backman |

Retiring at 55—Do You Have to Wait Until 59½ to Access 401(k) Funds?

  There’s a reason retirement savers are generally required to wait until age 59 and 1/2 to access the money…
If I Retire Early, Do I Have To Leave My Whole 401(k) Untouched?
Maurie Backman |

If I Retire Early, Do I Have To Leave My Whole 401(k) Untouched?

  Early retirement is a goal for many people. And if you’re not a fan of your job, you may…
5 Key 401(k) Pitfalls Every Investor Should Avoid Before Retiring
247staff |

5 Key 401(k) Pitfalls Every Investor Should Avoid Before Retiring

Participating in an employer sponsored 401(k) plan is one of the simplest and most effective ways to build long term…
These Are The Most Important Withdrawal Rules For Your 401(K)
John Seetoo |

These Are The Most Important Withdrawal Rules For Your 401(K)

401-K plans are a form of deferred-tax retirement account that allows for employees to divert a portion of their salary…
I’m 25 and I want to retire early someday but how can I do that if I can’t touch my 401(k) funds until I’m 59?
Christy Bieber |

I’m 25 and I want to retire early someday but how can I do that if I can’t touch my 401(k) funds until I’m 59?

If early retirement is a goal of yours, there’s an issue you need to address. Traditional retirement accounts like 401(k)s…
3 Risks in Maximizing Your 401(k)
Kristin Hitchcock |

3 Risks in Maximizing Your 401(k)

Planning for retirement is one crucial step to achieving financial well-being. For many Americans, the 401(k) plan serves as the…

Top Gaining Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 23,231,867
+$0.96
+7.18%
$14.33
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 111,854,261
+$0.89
+3.39%
$26.97
Molson Coors
TAP Vol: 1,542,106
+$1.37
+3.04%
$46.50
Jabil
JBL Vol: 750,264
+$6.18
+2.81%
$226.24
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE Vol: 15,863,548
+$0.65
+2.76%
$23.98

Top Losing Stocks

Air Products & Chemicals
APD Vol: 2,307,017
-$27.79
10.66%
$232.90
Dollar General
DG Vol: 4,323,709
-$8.69
6.56%
$123.68
Lululemon
LULU Vol: 3,529,486
-$9.33
4.91%
$180.68
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 50,834,070
-$18.49
4.06%
$436.51
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 72,820,511
-$4.06
4.05%
$96.19