S&P 500
6,851.60
-0.11%
Dow Jones
47,627.00
-0.28%
Nasdaq 100
25,685.20
+0.01%
Russell 2000
2,535.02
+0.52%
FTSE 100
9,627.00
-0.15%
Nikkei 225
50,875.50
+1.00%
Stock Market Live December 9, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) What Is Happening Before the Fed’s Big Decision

Personal Finance

We Want Year-Round Sun After Retirement. What Mid-Sized City Is Best?

Key Points

  • California’s cost of living is 38% higher than the national average with housing nearly double the U.S. norm.
  • Flagstaff offers mountains and forests with Arizona’s cost of living only 6% above the national average.
  • Santa Fe provides a high-desert climate with trees while New Mexico’s cost of living runs 5% below the national average.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By 247staff Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
We Want Year-Round Sun After Retirement. What Mid-Sized City Is Best?

© Canva: Monkey Business Images and Ray Bilcliff from Pexels



Moving to a sunnier climate is a dream for many retirees, especially for those who have spent years dealing with cold, snowy winters in the northern hemisphere. As you get older, the appeal of shoveling snow fades quickly. Even people who live in places with mild winters often crave regions that offer steady sunshine throughout the year, since bright days can do wonders for warding off the winter blues.

This idea recently surfaced in a post on the r/retirementtips subreddit. A woman explained that she and her husband were preparing to retire and wanted to relocate somewhere in the western half of the United States. Their wish list included plenty of sunshine, abundant trees, affordability, and access to quality healthcare. One important caveat: they wanted to avoid desert climates.

Since they only knew the areas north of Denver and Sacramento, they were seeking recommendations for other sunny, livable regions that might fit their needs.

 

How Many Americans are Snow Birds?
24/7 Wall St.

Thoughtful, but not helpful

Although Reddit often has a reputation for feeling like the wild west of the internet, many of its individual communities are surprisingly helpful and thoughtful. In this case, users offered a wide range of suggestions. Several recommended smaller cities in Southern California, such as Fallbrook, Torrance, and Lomita. However, these areas did not seem to fit the Redditor’s affordability requirement. Southern California is generally more expensive than Northern California, and California as a whole has some of the steepest living costs in the country.

According to RentCafe, the cost of living in California is about 38 percent higher than the national average, with housing prices nearly double the U.S. norm. That makes affordability a serious challenge for anyone retiring on a budget.

Other commenters recommended places on the East Coast or in the Southeast, including Florida. While those locations offer sunshine, greenery, and many of the qualities the Redditor wanted, they fall outside the western region she specified.

Taking her preferences into account, here are some recommendations that better match her criteria.

 

Flagstaff, Arizona

Arizona has the distinction of being the only state to touch all four deserts in the U.S.: the Sonoran, the Mohave, Chihuahuan, and Great Basin. While you might not want to live in Phoenix because of its desert-like environment, Flagstaff might be more amenable because it also has mountains, plains, and forests (it is one of the greenest cities in Arizona) with four different seasons. Its elevation also gives it a cooler, more temperate climate with significant snow in winter, but plenty of sun year-round. The cost of living in Arizona is only 6% higher than the national average, making it still an affordable place to move.

Bend, Oregon

Oregon is a higher cost-of-living state with expenses 10% higher than the national average, but Bend, OR is relatively more affordable than coastal cities like Portland, with a median home price that’s reasonable for those looking to retire. The city also enjoys around 300 days of sunshine annually, with a climate that includes mild winters and warm summers, but not as hot as desert areas. With the Deschutes National Forest nearby, Bend has an abundance of trees and nature, offering numerous outdoor activities from hiking to skiing.

Eugene, OR, might fill the bill, too. Its nickname is the Emerald City due to its green landscapes, and it might be perfect for those who love trees, considering the city’s proximity to the Willamette National Forest.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Santa Fe might seem a surprising choice since New Mexico has a desert image due to the Chihuahuan Desert, the largest desert in North America. However, Santa Fe sports a high-desert climate, but with trees and a distinct, non-desert landscape. It is also sunny year-round with mild winters and has many affordable housing options compared to many nearby cities. The cost of living in New Mexico is also 5% lower than the national average.

Key takeaways

The choice of where to live is a really personal decision, no matter how many flattering suggestions you get from others about cities you may want to move to. Only you can decide what best meets your needs.

There are also tools you can use on real estate websites such as Realtor.com and Zillow. Using their map features, you can add filters for many of the criteria you seek to zero in on a region you just might end up calling home.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

My husband is retiring soon and I have been exploring mid-large size cities where it’s sunny year-round – where should we go?
Rich Duprey |

My husband is retiring soon and I have been exploring mid-large size cities where it’s sunny year-round – where should we go?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Best Spots to Retire in California
Sammi Caramela |

Best Spots to Retire in California

California might be an expensive state, but it boasts incredible natural scenery, creative opportunities and exposure, and a beautiful climate.…
With Retirement Around The Corner, Which Year Round Sunny Cities Are A Good Fit?
John Seetoo |

With Retirement Around The Corner, Which Year Round Sunny Cities Are A Good Fit?

Red (2010) and Red 2 (2013) were a pair of action comedies starring Bruce Wilis, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren and…
1 in 5 Baby Boomers Are Dying to Move to This Gorgeous City
David Beren |

1 in 5 Baby Boomers Are Dying to Move to This Gorgeous City

While you might think of retirement as sitting on a beach somewhere sipping drinks, the reality is that everyone has…
Best Places to Retire in Florida
Sammi Caramela |

Best Places to Retire in Florida

When considering retirement, most individuals want to choose a location that offers them a stable yet luxurious vacation lifestyle. Many…
The 20 Best Cities For Retirees Looking to Downsize and Get More Bang for Their Buck
David Beren |

The 20 Best Cities For Retirees Looking to Downsize and Get More Bang for Their Buck

One of the best aspects of entering a retirement mindset and future is that it allows you to reset your…
8 Best Retirement Communities in California, According to Real Estate Experts
Hayden Goldberg |

8 Best Retirement Communities in California, According to Real Estate Experts

Retirement conjures imagery of crocheting and golf, early mornings of coffee and leisure, and early evenings getting to sleep before…
10 Biggest States That Don’t Take Social Security 
Kristin Hitchcock |

10 Biggest States That Don’t Take Social Security 

Key Takeaways: Some states with income tax consider Social Security benefits income, opening them up to being taxed. States without…
The Income You Need to Live Comfortably in All 50 States
Aaron Webber |

The Income You Need to Live Comfortably in All 50 States

This is a list of the income a single adult needs to make to live comfortably in each state. Of…

Top Gaining Stocks

Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 3,339,785
+$7.87
+5.73%
$145.25
KKR
KKR Vol: 3,578,488
+$7.01
+5.38%
$137.25
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 562,831
+$8.77
+5.31%
$173.83
Newmont
NEM Vol: 5,262,435
+$4.40
+4.94%
$93.40
F5
FFIV Vol: 790,625
+$9.96
+4.01%
$258.17

Top Losing Stocks

AutoZone
AZO Vol: 274,053
-$282.80
7.51%
$3,484.17
Rollins
ROL Vol: 1,497,829
-$2.61
4.31%
$57.93
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 6,120,502
-$4.08
4.15%
$94.04
JPMorgan Chase
JPM Vol: 11,807,102
-$12.29
3.90%
$302.93
Uber
UBER Vol: 9,856,914
-$2.97
3.20%
$89.61