1 in 5 Baby Boomers Are Dying to Move to This Gorgeous City PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

While you might think of retirement as sitting on a beach somewhere sipping drinks, the reality is that everyone has a different idea of what a happy retirement looks like. This is especially true for baby boomers, who are already nearing or have already hit retirement age. Using data from Empower to consider the cost of living, crime rates, weather, entertainment, and home prices, we can look at the best places for baby boomers to retire.

12. Jacksonville, Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of retirees who want to live here: 10%

As Florida’s largest city, Jacksonville is full of warm weather and things to do, including its growing cultural scene and a lower cost of living than South Florida.

11. Raleigh, North Carolina

John Couture / Shutterstock.com

Percentage of retirees who want to live here: 10%

Raleigh offers a great balance of all four seasons, but only mildly so, while enjoying a low cost of living and a terrific qualify of life.

10. Seattle, Washington

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Percentage of retirees who want to live here: 10%

While Seattle can be a little gloomy with rainy weather at times, it’s still a booming area surrounded by nature, culture, diversity, and an incredible list of things to eat.

9. Denver, Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of retirees who want to live here: 10%

Between affordable healthcare and a great climate, Denver has long been considered one of the best places to retire for strong mental health.

8. Las Vegas, Nevada

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of retirees who want to live here: 11%

Widely considered the biggest up-and-coming destination for retirees, Las Vegas is far more than the bright lights of the strip as Vegas ranks second in the US for sunshine year-round.

7. Portland, Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of retirees who want to live here: 11%

Baby boomers who want to retire in an area surrounded by nature will love Portland, Oregon. There are more than enough outdoor activities locally, and Oregon is very tax-friendly for retirees with no tax on social security benefits.

6. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of retirees who want to live here: 11%

Colorado Springs offers all four seasons if you don’t want to worry about warm weather all year round. This means plenty of outdoor activities, including skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer.

5. Nashville, Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of retirees who want to live here: 12%

Nashville’s popularity has grown thanks to the strong quality of life in the suburbs. Considering the lack of state income tax, it’s also an easy sell.

4. Tampa, Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of retirees who want to live here: 12%

Florida has long been a destination for retirees, and Tampa is no exception. One of the largest cities outside of Miami, it has the same great weather but a lower cost of living.

3. Charlotte, North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of retirees who want to live here: 12%

The low cost of living in Charlotte, North Carolina, is undoubtedly helping it attract baby boomers who are on the cusp of retiring and want to live somewhere with 200 days of sunshine a year.

2. Virginia Beach, Virginia

bfg1118 / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of retirees who want to live here: 12%

With a mild climate all year, Virginia Beach has quickly become a retirement destination for baby boomers. It’s also home to some of Virginia’s highest-rated healthcare facilities.

1. San Diego, California

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Percentage of retirees who want to live here: 19%

San Diego’s beautiful weather, with almost year-round sunshine, fantastic restaurants, and more activities than one could hope for, makes it one of the best places to retire.