This Republican Is the Most Popular State Governor

State governors tend to be evaluated more favorably by their constituents than most other high-profile government officials.

In most states, a majority of registered voters approve of the job their governor is doing in office.

As the head of their respective state’s executive branch, state governors are among the most powerful elected officials in American government. While each of the 50 sitting state governors has no authority outside of their state’s borders, their role within their home state is similar to that of the U.S. president’s with respect to the nation as a whole.

As is the case with virtually all other elected officials, governors are subject to near constant public scrutiny. However, unlike most other high-profile politicians in office today, state governors are generally well regarded by their constituents.

According to the latest Gallup survey data, only 36% of American adults approve of the way President Joe Biden is handling his job, and only 16% approve of congress. Meanwhile, in every state, governor approval ratings exceed 40% and are higher than 50% in the vast majority of states.

Using data from public opinion research company Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s most and least popular governors. We ranked all 50 state governors on their net-approval rating — the percentage point difference between the share of registered voters who approve of their work as governor, and the share who disapprove. Surveys were conducted between April 1, 2024 and July 1, 2024. Supplemental data on governors salaries are from The Council of State Governments and state populations are from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey

Across the 50 states, governor approval ratings range from 43.5% to 80.9% — and only four sitting governors have a disapproval rating that exceeds their approval rating. Currently, Republican governors hold office in 27 states and Democratic governors control 23 states. Of the 10 most popular governors in the country, seven are Republicans and three are Democrats.

Notably, party affiliation appears to be less influential in state-level politics than on the national stage. For example, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, is the most popular governor in the country — even though a Democratic candidate has won the state of Vermont in every presidential election since 1992. Similarly, Republicans have won Kentucky in each of the last six presidential races, yet Andy Beshear, the state’s Democratic governor, is one of only three governors with an approval rating above 65%.

The relative popularity of American governors is reflected, in part, by their consideration for the role of Vice President by the two major party candidates in the 2024 presidential race. Although Republican candidate Donald Trump selected Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as a running mate, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was reportedly on Trump’s shortlist. Burgum is currently one of the most popular governors in the country, with a 58.8% approval rating. (Here is a look at the U.S. Senators doing the least in office.)

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as a running mate. Walz was one of several governors on Harris’ roster of potential VP picks, a list that included Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Each of these Democratic governors have an approval rating of over 50%. (Here is a look at the most important issues in the 2024 election.)

Why It Matters

gageskidmore / Flickr

Virtually every elected official in American government must balance the interests, values, and priorities of their constituents. The 50 sitting U.S. governors are no exception. Acting as their state’s chief executive, governors are the highest-ranking, and highest-profile, state government officials, and as such, they are subject to near-constant public scrutiny. And some governors appear to be doing a better job than others.

50. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek

Approval rating in July 2024: 43.5% (the lowest)

43.5% (the lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 44.4% (5th highest)

44.4% (5th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 12.1% (12th highest)

12.1% (12th highest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $98,600

$98,600 State population: 4,240,137 (24th smallest)

49. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee

Approval rating in July 2024: 44.3% (2nd lowest)

44.3% (2nd lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 45.1% (3rd highest)

45.1% (3rd highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 10.6% (18th highest)

10.6% (18th highest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $145,755

$145,755 State population: 1,093,734 (7th smallest)

48. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves

Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 44.8% (3rd lowest)

44.8% (3rd lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 45.2% (2nd highest)

45.2% (2nd highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 10.0% (21st highest)

10.0% (21st highest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $122,160

$122,160 State population: 2,940,057 (17th smallest)

47. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 47.5% (4th lowest)

47.5% (4th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 47.7% (the highest)

47.7% (the highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 4.8% (5th lowest)

4.8% (5th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $130,000

$130,000 State population: 3,200,517 (20th smallest)

46. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 47.8% (5th lowest)

47.8% (5th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 43.9% (7th highest)

43.9% (7th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 8.3% (25th lowest)

8.3% (25th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $250,000

$250,000 State population: 19,677,151 (4th largest)

45. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Karen Ducey / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 49.2% (6th lowest)

49.2% (6th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 44.1% (6th highest)

44.1% (6th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 6.7% (16th lowest)

6.7% (16th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $187,353

$187,353 State population: 7,785,786 (13th largest)

44. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Handout / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 49.9% (7th lowest)

49.9% (7th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 44.4% (4th highest)

44.4% (4th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 5.6% (9th lowest)

5.6% (9th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $110,000

$110,000 State population: 2,113,344 (15th smallest)

43. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 50.1% (8th lowest)

50.1% (8th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 43.4% (9th highest)

43.4% (9th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 6.5% (15th lowest)

6.5% (15th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $152,756

$152,756 State population: 5,892,539 (20th largest)

42. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

thenationalguard / Flickr

Approval rating in July 2024: 50.7% (9th lowest)

50.7% (9th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 41.8% (11th highest)

41.8% (11th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 7.5% (19th lowest)

7.5% (19th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $147,000

$147,000 State population: 4,019,800 (23rd smallest)

41. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

gageskidmore / Flickr

Approval rating in July 2024: 52.5% (15th lowest)

52.5% (15th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 43.4% (8th highest)

43.4% (8th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 4.2% (2nd lowest)

4.2% (2nd lowest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $134,181

$134,181 State population: 22,244,823 (3rd largest)

40. Maine Gov. Janet Mills

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approval rating in July 2024: 52.7% (17th lowest)

52.7% (17th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 43.0% (10th highest)

43.0% (10th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 4.3% (3rd lowest)

4.3% (3rd lowest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $70,000

$70,000 State population: 1,385,340 (9th smallest)

39. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 52.0% (13th lowest)

52.0% (13th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 41.7% (12th highest)

41.7% (12th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 6.2% (14th lowest)

6.2% (14th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $184,758

$184,758 State population: 12,582,032 (6th largest)

38. Texas Gov. Gregory Abbott

Erich Schlegel / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 53.1% (19th lowest)

53.1% (19th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 41.1% (13th highest)

41.1% (13th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 5.8% (10th lowest)

5.8% (10th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $153,750

$153,750 State population: 30,029,572 (2nd largest)

37. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 53.7% (22nd lowest)

53.7% (22nd lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 40.4% (14th highest)

40.4% (14th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 5.9% (11th lowest)

5.9% (11th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $127,629

$127,629 State population: 5,717,184 (22nd largest)

36. California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Approval rating in July 2024: 53.7% (23rd lowest)

53.7% (23rd lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 40.3% (15th highest)

40.3% (15th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 6.0% (12th lowest)

6.0% (12th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $218,556

$218,556 State population: 39,029,342 (the largest)

35. New Jersey Gov. Philip Murphy

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 53.6% (21st lowest)

53.6% (21st lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 39.0% (17th highest)

39.0% (17th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 7.4% (18th lowest)

7.4% (18th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $175,000

$175,000 State population: 9,261,699 (11th largest)

34. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs

Approval rating in July 2024: 51.7% (10th lowest)

51.7% (10th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 36.8% (20th highest)

36.8% (20th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 11.5% (13th highest)

11.5% (13th highest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $95,000

$95,000 State population: 7,359,197 (14th largest)

33. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

Jacob Moscovitch / Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 52.0% (11th lowest)

52.0% (11th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 34.8% (25th lowest)

34.8% (25th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 13.3% (6th highest)

13.3% (6th highest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $137,167

$137,167 State population: 6,177,957 (18th largest)

32. Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen

Matt Johnson / Wikimedia Commons

Approval rating in July 2024: 52.5% (16th lowest)

52.5% (16th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 35.0% (24th highest)

35.0% (24th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 12.5% (8th highest)

12.5% (8th highest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $105,000

$105,000 State population: 1,967,923 (14th smallest)

31. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Justin Merriman / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 55.1% (24th highest)

55.1% (24th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 37.6% (19th highest)

37.6% (19th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 7.3% (17th lowest)

7.3% (17th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $168,106

$168,106 State population: 11,756,058 (7th largest)

30. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Gov Glenn Youngkin, Doug Williams, & Doc Walker by Virginia Office of the Governor / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Approval rating in July 2024: 53.7% (24th lowest)

53.7% (24th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 36.0% (21st highest)

36.0% (21st highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 10.2% (19th highest)

10.2% (19th highest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $175,000

$175,000 State population: 8,683,619 (12th largest)

29. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster

Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 52.8% (18th lowest)

52.8% (18th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 34.9% (25th highest)

34.9% (25th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 12.3% (11th highest)

12.3% (11th highest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $106,078

$106,078 State population: 5,282,634 (23rd largest)

28. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb

Bobby Ellis / Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 52.0% (12th lowest)

52.0% (12th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 33.9% (21st lowest)

33.9% (21st lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 14.1% (4th highest)

14.1% (4th highest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $134,051

$134,051 State population: 6,833,037 (17th largest)

27. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 58.4% (15th highest)

58.4% (15th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 39.1% (16th highest)

39.1% (16th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 2.5% (the lowest)

2.5% (the lowest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $121,578

$121,578 State population: 909,824 (5th smallest)

26. Alaska Gov. Michael Dunleavy

Approval rating in July 2024: 55.2% (23rd highest)

55.2% (23rd highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 35.8% (22nd highest)

35.8% (22nd highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 9.0% (23rd highest)

9.0% (23rd highest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $145,000

$145,000 State population: 733,583 (3rd smallest)

25. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approval rating in July 2024: 52.4% (14th lowest)

52.4% (14th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 32.4% (19th lowest)

32.4% (19th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 15.1% (the highest)

15.1% (the highest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $130,000

$130,000 State population: 4,590,241 (25th largest)

24. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper III

Approval rating in July 2024: 54.5% (25th lowest)

54.5% (25th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 34.4% (24th lowest)

34.4% (24th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 11.0% (16th highest)

11.0% (16th highest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $165,750

$165,750 State population: 10,698,973 (9th largest)

23. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Handout / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 58.0% (17th highest)

58.0% (17th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 37.7% (18th highest)

37.7% (18th highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 4.3% (4th lowest)

4.3% (4th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $159,300

$159,300 State population: 10,034,118 (10th largest)

22. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 55.8% (22nd highest)

55.8% (22nd highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 35.0% (23rd highest)

35.0% (23rd highest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 9.1% (22nd highest)

9.1% (22nd highest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $90,000

$90,000 State population: 5,839,926 (21st largest)

21. Nevada Gov. Joseph Lombardo

Approval rating in July 2024: 53.4% (20th lowest)

53.4% (20th lowest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 31.6% (14th lowest)

31.6% (14th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 15.0% (2nd highest)

15.0% (2nd highest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $163,474

$163,474 State population: 3,177,772 (19th smallest)

20. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 57.3% (20th highest)

57.3% (20th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 34.4% (23rd lowest)

34.4% (23rd lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 8.4% (25th highest)

8.4% (25th highest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $118,397

$118,397 State population: 1,122,867 (8th smallest)

19. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approval rating in July 2024: 58.0% (16th highest)

58.0% (16th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 34.2% (22nd lowest)

34.2% (22nd lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 7.7% (22nd lowest)

7.7% (22nd lowest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $158,739

$158,739 State population: 3,045,637 (18th smallest)

18. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Spencer Cox BAC23 4549 web by Jeff Sevier / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Approval rating in July 2024: 55.1% (25th highest)

55.1% (25th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 31.2% (12th lowest)

31.2% (12th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 13.7% (5th highest)

13.7% (5th highest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $165,600

$165,600 State population: 3,380,800 (21st smallest)

17. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

Approval rating in July 2024: 57.9% (18th highest)

57.9% (18th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 33.4% (20th lowest)

33.4% (20th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 8.7% (24th highest)

8.7% (24th highest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $110,707

$110,707 State population: 2,937,150 (16th smallest)

16. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

Approval rating in July 2024: 56.0% (21st highest)

56.0% (21st highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 30.9% (11th lowest)

30.9% (11th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 13.0% (7th highest)

13.0% (7th highest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $213,026

$213,026 State population: 12,972,008 (5th largest)

15. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 57.6% (19th highest)

57.6% (19th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 31.8% (15th lowest)

31.8% (15th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 10.6% (17th highest)

10.6% (17th highest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $204,336

$204,336 State population: 7,051,339 (15th largest)

14. Idaho Gov. Brad Little

Approval rating in July 2024: 60.0% (10th highest)

60.0% (10th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 32.3% (18th lowest)

32.3% (18th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 7.7% (20th lowest)

7.7% (20th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $138,302

$138,302 State population: 1,939,033 (13th smallest)

13. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approval rating in July 2024: 59.1% (12th highest)

59.1% (12th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 29.9% (7th lowest)

29.9% (7th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 11.1% (15th highest)

11.1% (15th highest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $185,000

$185,000 State population: 6,981,974 (16th largest)

12. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont

Approval rating in July 2024: 60.9% (9th highest)

60.9% (9th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 31.3% (13th lowest)

31.3% (13th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 7.7% (21st lowest)

7.7% (21st lowest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $150,000

$150,000 State population: 3,626,205 (22nd smallest)

11. Delaware Gov. John Carney

Approval rating in July 2024: 58.6% (14th highest)

58.6% (14th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 28.9% (6th lowest)

28.9% (6th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 12.5% (10th highest)

12.5% (10th highest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $171,000

$171,000 State population: 1,018,396 (6th smallest)

10. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green

Approval rating in July 2024: 59.8% (11th highest)

59.8% (11th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 30.0% (8th lowest)

30.0% (8th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 10.2% (20th highest)

10.2% (20th highest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $165,048

$165,048 State population: 1,440,196 (11th smallest)

9. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

armymaterielcommand / Flickr

Approval rating in July 2024: 62.5% (6th highest)

62.5% (6th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 32.2% (17th lowest)

32.2% (17th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 5.3% (7th lowest)

5.3% (7th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $124,563

$124,563 State population: 5,074,296 (24th largest)

8. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approval rating in July 2024: 62.5% (7th highest)

62.5% (7th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 32.1% (16th lowest)

32.1% (16th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 5.4% (8th lowest)

5.4% (8th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $144,483

$144,483 State population: 1,395,231 (10th smallest)

7. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Approval rating in July 2024: 61.3% (8th highest)

61.3% (8th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 30.7% (9th lowest)

30.7% (9th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 8.0% (23rd lowest)

8.0% (23rd lowest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $175,000

$175,000 State population: 10,912,876 (8th largest)

6. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

Justin Merriman / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 62.9% (5th highest)

62.9% (5th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 30.9% (10th lowest)

30.9% (10th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 6.2% (13th lowest)

6.2% (13th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $150,000

$150,000 State population: 1,775,156 (12th smallest)

5. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

Stephen Yang / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 58.8% (13th highest)

58.8% (13th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 26.6% (4th lowest)

26.6% (4th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 14.6% (3rd highest)

14.6% (3rd highest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $140,830

$140,830 State population: 779,261 (4th smallest)

4. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon

MikesGroover / Wikimedia Commons

Approval rating in July 2024: 64.0% (4th highest)

64.0% (4th highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 24.9% (3rd lowest)

24.9% (3rd lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 11.1% (14th highest)

11.1% (14th highest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $105,000

$105,000 State population: 581,381 (the smallest)

3. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

John Sommers II / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approval rating in July 2024: 67.5% (2nd highest)

67.5% (2nd highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 27.6% (5th lowest)

27.6% (5th lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 4.9% (6th lowest)

4.9% (6th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $152,181

$152,181 State population: 4,512,310 (25th smallest)

2. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

Approval rating in July 2024: 65.4% (3rd highest)

65.4% (3rd highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 22.1% (2nd lowest)

22.1% (2nd lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 12.5% (9th highest)

12.5% (9th highest) Governor party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Governor salary in 2022: $180,000

$180,000 State population: 6,164,660 (19th largest)

1. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approval rating in July 2024: 80.9% (the highest)

80.9% (the highest) Disapproval rating in July 2024: 10.9% (the lowest)

10.9% (the lowest) Registered voters with no opinion in July 2024: 8.2% (24th lowest)

8.2% (24th lowest) Governor party affiliation: Republican

Republican Governor salary in 2022: $191,734

$191,734 State population: 647,064 (2nd smallest)

