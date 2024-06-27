States Where the Most Republicans Approve of Biden Photo by Tom Brenner / Getty Images

By several measures, the United States is more politically divided now than at any time in recent memory. In a trend going back decades, Democrats in the U.S. Congress have been moving further to the left ideologically, as Republican lawmakers have moved further to the right. Now, according to a study from the Pew Research Center, the ideological gulf between the two parties in the U.S. House and Senate is wider than it has been at any point since at least 1971.

Growing polarization is by no means isolated to Capitol Hill. Decades of Gallup survey data suggest that American voters have become increasingly likely to form their political opinions through the lens of party affiliation.

At the midpoint of his first term in office, Democratic President Harry Truman had a 50% approval rating among Republican voters. At the same point in the subsequent administration, Republican President Dwight Eisenhower had a 58% approval rating among registered Democrats. Today, however, Americans are far less likely to have a favorable assessment of a president who does not belong to their party. As of June 2024, President Joe Biden had a job approval rating of only 5% among registered Republicans. (Here is a look at Biden’s disapproval rating in every state.)

While Americans’ political opinions are more rigidly partisan than at any time in recent history, in some parts of the country, voters appear more willing to break from party orthodoxy when assessing the president’s job performance.

Using survey data from Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where Republicans are most likely to approve of Joe Biden’s presidency. States are ranked by Biden’s job approval rating among Republican voters. For comparison, we also reviewed Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters. Survey responses were collected between March 1, 2024 and June 1, 2024.

Across the 50 states, the share of Republican voters who approve of the job Biden is doing as president ranges from 3.2% to 16.7%. Many of the highest ranking states on this list are Democratic strongholds that reliably support left-of-center candidates in presidential races, including Biden’s home state of Delaware.

With relatively strong support from Republicans, Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters is higher than average in many of the top-ranked states on this list. There are only five states where Biden’s overall approval rating is higher than his disapproval rating — and in each of these states, more than one-in-every-10 Republican voters approve of the Biden presidency. (Here is a look at the states where Biden’s approval rating is rising fastest.)

Why It Matters

The 2024 general election is only months away, and recent polls have candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump locked in a dead heat. The outcome of the election will likely hinge on the candidates’ ability to persuade voters outside of their base — including undecided voters, and members of the opposing party. Currently, in some parts of the country, Biden has garnered support from a meaningful share of Republican voters. It is important to note, however, that presidential approval ratings are not a direct indicator of how Americans will vote on Election Day.

50. Maine

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 3.2%

3.2% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.1%

0.1% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 38.0% (22nd lowest among 50 states)

38.0% (22nd lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.8%

1.8% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (53.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)

49. New Hampshire

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 3.5%

3.5% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.4%

2.4% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 42.7% (16th highest among 50 states)

42.7% (16th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.7%

2.7% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.7% Biden, 45.4% Trump)

48. Montana

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 3.9%

3.9% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.1%

1.1% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 34.9% (17th lowest among 50 states)

34.9% (17th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.1%

2.1% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (40.5% Biden, 56.9% Trump)

47. Missouri

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 4.2%

4.2% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.7%

0.7% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 33.0% (14th lowest among 50 states)

33.0% (14th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.8%

2.8% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.4% Biden, 56.8% Trump)

46. Mississippi

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 4.7%

4.7% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.4%

1.4% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 35.5% (19th lowest among 50 states)

35.5% (19th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.5%

4.5% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.1% Biden, 57.6% Trump)

45. New Mexico

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 5.0%

5.0% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.5%

0.5% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 44.1% (11th highest among 50 states)

44.1% (11th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.4%

4.4% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.3% Biden, 43.5% Trump)

44. Kentucky

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 5.1%

5.1% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.2%

1.2% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 28.7% (6th lowest among 50 states)

28.7% (6th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.4%

2.4% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.2% Biden, 62.1% Trump)

43. Wyoming

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 5.2%

5.2% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.0%

0.0% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 18.3% (the lowest among 50 states)

18.3% (the lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.1%

0.1% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (26.6% Biden, 69.9% Trump)

42. Wisconsin

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 5.4%

5.4% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.6%

0.6% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 40.4% (24th highest among 50 states)

40.4% (24th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.1%

3.1% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 48.8% Trump)

41. Oklahoma

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 5.6%

5.6% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.9%

0.9% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 26.7% (4th lowest among 50 states)

26.7% (4th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.6%

2.6% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (32.3% Biden, 65.4% Trump)

40. West Virginia

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 5.8%

5.8% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.1%

1.1% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 23.9% (2nd lowest among 50 states)

23.9% (2nd lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.3%

2.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (29.7% Biden, 68.6% Trump)

39. Minnesota

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 6.0%

6.0% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.1%

1.1% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 40.0% (25th highest among 50 states)

40.0% (25th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.5%

3.5% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.4% Biden, 45.3% Trump)

38. Nebraska

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 6.6%

6.6% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.6%

1.6% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 29.3% (7th lowest among 50 states)

29.3% (7th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.0%

2.0% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.4% Biden, 58.5% Trump)

37. Virginia

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 6.6%

6.6% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.6%

0.6% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 41.9% (17th highest among 50 states)

41.9% (17th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.0%

3.0% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)

36. Oregon

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 6.6%

6.6% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.8%

1.8% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 43.4% (15th highest among 50 states)

43.4% (15th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.7%

2.7% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (56.5% Biden, 40.4% Trump)

35. Arkansas

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 6.7%

6.7% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.5%

0.5% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 31.1% (10th lowest among 50 states)

31.1% (10th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.3%

3.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (34.8% Biden, 62.4% Trump)

34. Iowa

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 6.9%

6.9% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.1%

0.1% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 35.6% (20th lowest among 50 states)

35.6% (20th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.6%

2.6% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (44.9% Biden, 53.1% Trump)

33. Michigan

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 6.9%

6.9% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.1%

1.1% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 40.8% (21st highest among 50 states)

40.8% (21st highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.8%

2.8% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.6% Biden, 47.8% Trump)

32. Indiana

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.0%

7.0% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.1%

1.1% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 32.7% (13th lowest among 50 states)

32.7% (13th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.2%

3.2% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.0% Biden, 57.0% Trump)

31. Tennessee

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.0%

7.0% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.7%

0.7% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 32.5% (12th lowest among 50 states)

32.5% (12th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.8%

2.8% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.5% Biden, 60.7% Trump)

30. North Carolina

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.2%

7.2% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.5%

0.5% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 39.6% (25th lowest among 50 states)

39.6% (25th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.2%

3.2% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (48.6% Biden, 49.9% Trump)

29. Ohio

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.2%

7.2% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.4%

1.4% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 34.7% (16th lowest among 50 states)

34.7% (16th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.0%

3.0% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (45.2% Biden, 53.3% Trump)

28. Alabama

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.2%

7.2% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.8%

0.8% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 31.4% (11th lowest among 50 states)

31.4% (11th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.3%

3.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.6% Biden, 62.0% Trump)

27. Georgia

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.6%

7.6% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.7%

0.7% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 40.8% (22nd highest among 50 states)

40.8% (22nd highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.1%

3.1% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.5% Biden, 49.3% Trump)

26. North Dakota

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.6%

7.6% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.7%

0.7% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 25.0% (3rd lowest among 50 states)

25.0% (3rd lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.3%

3.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (31.8% Biden, 65.1% Trump)

25. Idaho

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.7%

7.7% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.2%

4.2% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 30.6% (9th lowest among 50 states)

30.6% (9th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.3%

4.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (33.1% Biden, 63.9% Trump)

24. Pennsylvania

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.8%

7.8% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.0%

1.0% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 41.7% (18th highest among 50 states)

41.7% (18th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.3%

2.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.0% Biden, 48.8% Trump)

23. Louisiana

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 8.3%

8.3% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.3%

1.3% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 34.3% (15th lowest among 50 states)

34.3% (15th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.8%

3.8% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.9% Biden, 58.5% Trump)

22. South Carolina

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 8.3%

8.3% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.1%

1.1% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 36.3% (21st lowest among 50 states)

36.3% (21st lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.6%

3.6% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (43.4% Biden, 55.1% Trump)

21. Arizona

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 8.4%

8.4% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.7%

0.7% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 40.9% (20th highest among 50 states)

40.9% (20th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.1%

2.1% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 49.1% Trump)

20. Rhode Island

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 8.5%

8.5% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.0%

0.0% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 43.9% (13th highest among 50 states)

43.9% (13th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.9%

0.9% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.4% Biden, 38.6% Trump)

19. Colorado

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 8.6%

8.6% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.8%

0.8% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 44.5% (9th highest among 50 states)

44.5% (9th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.7%

2.7% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (55.4% Biden, 41.9% Trump)

18. South Dakota

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 8.9%

8.9% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.1%

1.1% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 27.7% (5th lowest among 50 states)

27.7% (5th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.2%

2.2% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (35.6% Biden, 61.8% Trump)

17. Utah

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 8.9%

8.9% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.9%

1.9% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 30.2% (8th lowest among 50 states)

30.2% (8th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.6%

4.6% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.6% Biden, 58.1% Trump)

16. Nevada

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 9.9%

9.9% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.6%

0.6% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 38.4% (23rd lowest among 50 states)

38.4% (23rd lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.9%

2.9% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.1% Biden, 47.7% Trump)

15. Alaska

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 10.0%

10.0% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.0%

4.0% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 41.3% (19th highest among 50 states)

41.3% (19th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.9%

4.9% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (42.8% Biden, 52.8% Trump)

14. Illinois

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 10.4%

10.4% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.3%

1.3% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 44.7% (8th highest among 50 states)

44.7% (8th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.4%

3.4% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.5% Biden, 40.6% Trump)

13. New Jersey

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 10.8%

10.8% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.3%

1.3% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 44.0% (12th highest among 50 states)

44.0% (12th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.2%

3.2% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.3% Biden, 41.4% Trump)

12. Texas

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 10.9%

10.9% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.3%

1.3% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 39.2% (24th lowest among 50 states)

39.2% (24th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.3%

3.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (46.5% Biden, 52.1% Trump)

11. Connecticut

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 11.3%

11.3% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.5%

1.5% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 45.1% (7th highest among 50 states)

45.1% (7th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.9%

2.9% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.3% Biden, 39.2% Trump)

10. Hawaii

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 11.6%

11.6% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.5%

1.5% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 43.6% (14th highest among 50 states)

43.6% (14th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 5.3%

5.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.7% Biden, 34.3% Trump)

9. Massachusetts

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 11.8%

11.8% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.6%

1.6% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 49.6% (3rd highest among 50 states)

49.6% (3rd highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.3%

2.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.6% Biden, 32.1% Trump)

8. Florida

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 11.8%

11.8% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.8%

0.8% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 40.6% (23rd highest among 50 states)

40.6% (23rd highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.8%

2.8% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (47.9% Biden, 51.2% Trump)

7. Vermont

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 12.1%

12.1% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.0%

0.0% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 49.1% (5th highest among 50 states)

49.1% (5th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.1%

0.1% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (66.1% Biden, 30.7% Trump)

6. Washington

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 12.4%

12.4% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.6%

1.6% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 48.9% (6th highest among 50 states)

48.9% (6th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.2%

3.2% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.0% Biden, 38.8% Trump)

5. New York

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 12.7%

12.7% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.2%

1.2% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 49.5% (4th highest among 50 states)

49.5% (4th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.0%

3.0% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (60.9% Biden, 37.7% Trump)

4. Kansas

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 12.8%

12.8% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.7%

0.7% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 34.9% (18th lowest among 50 states)

34.9% (18th lowest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.0%

3.0% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.6% Biden, 56.2% Trump)

3. Maryland

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 14.3%

14.3% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.0%

1.0% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 50.4% (2nd highest among 50 states)

50.4% (2nd highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.4%

3.4% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.4% Biden, 32.2% Trump)

2. Delaware

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 15.2%

15.2% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.0%

2.0% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 44.4% (10th highest among 50 states)

44.4% (10th highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.7%

2.7% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.7% Biden, 39.8% Trump)

1. California

Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 16.7%

16.7% Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.3%

1.3% Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 52.5% (the highest among 50 states)

52.5% (the highest among 50 states) Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.4%

3.4% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.5% Biden, 34.3% Trump)