States Where the Most Republicans Approve of Biden

By several measures, the United States is more politically divided now than at any time in recent memory. In a trend going back decades, Democrats in the U.S. Congress have been moving further to the left ideologically, as Republican lawmakers have moved further to the right. Now, according to a study from the Pew Research Center, the ideological gulf between the two parties in the U.S. House and Senate is wider than it has been at any point since at least 1971.
Growing polarization is by no means isolated to Capitol Hill. Decades of Gallup survey data suggest that American voters have become increasingly likely to form their political opinions through the lens of party affiliation.
At the midpoint of his first term in office, Democratic President Harry Truman had a 50% approval rating among Republican voters. At the same point in the subsequent administration, Republican President Dwight Eisenhower had a 58% approval rating among registered Democrats. Today, however, Americans are far less likely to have a favorable assessment of a president who does not belong to their party. As of June 2024, President Joe Biden had a job approval rating of only 5% among registered Republicans. (Here is a look at Biden’s disapproval rating in every state.)
While Americans’ political opinions are more rigidly partisan than at any time in recent history, in some parts of the country, voters appear more willing to break from party orthodoxy when assessing the president’s job performance.
Using survey data from Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where Republicans are most likely to approve of Joe Biden’s presidency. States are ranked by Biden’s job approval rating among Republican voters. For comparison, we also reviewed Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters. Survey responses were collected between March 1, 2024 and June 1, 2024.
Across the 50 states, the share of Republican voters who approve of the job Biden is doing as president ranges from 3.2% to 16.7%. Many of the highest ranking states on this list are Democratic strongholds that reliably support left-of-center candidates in presidential races, including Biden’s home state of Delaware.
With relatively strong support from Republicans, Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters is higher than average in many of the top-ranked states on this list. There are only five states where Biden’s overall approval rating is higher than his disapproval rating — and in each of these states, more than one-in-every-10 Republican voters approve of the Biden presidency. (Here is a look at the states where Biden’s approval rating is rising fastest.)
Why It Matters
The 2024 general election is only months away, and recent polls have candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump locked in a dead heat. The outcome of the election will likely hinge on the candidates’ ability to persuade voters outside of their base — including undecided voters, and members of the opposing party. Currently, in some parts of the country, Biden has garnered support from a meaningful share of Republican voters. It is important to note, however, that presidential approval ratings are not a direct indicator of how Americans will vote on Election Day.
50. Maine
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 3.2%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.1%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 38.0% (22nd lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.8%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (53.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)
49. New Hampshire
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 3.5%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.4%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 42.7% (16th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.7%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.7% Biden, 45.4% Trump)
48. Montana
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 3.9%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.1%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 34.9% (17th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.1%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (40.5% Biden, 56.9% Trump)
47. Missouri
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 4.2%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.7%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 33.0% (14th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.8%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.4% Biden, 56.8% Trump)
46. Mississippi
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 4.7%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.4%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 35.5% (19th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.5%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.1% Biden, 57.6% Trump)
45. New Mexico
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 5.0%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.5%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 44.1% (11th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.4%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.3% Biden, 43.5% Trump)
44. Kentucky
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 5.1%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.2%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 28.7% (6th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.4%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.2% Biden, 62.1% Trump)
43. Wyoming
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 5.2%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.0%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 18.3% (the lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.1%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (26.6% Biden, 69.9% Trump)
42. Wisconsin
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 5.4%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.6%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 40.4% (24th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.1%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 48.8% Trump)
41. Oklahoma
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 5.6%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.9%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 26.7% (4th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.6%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (32.3% Biden, 65.4% Trump)
40. West Virginia
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 5.8%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.1%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 23.9% (2nd lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (29.7% Biden, 68.6% Trump)
39. Minnesota
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 6.0%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.1%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 40.0% (25th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.5%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.4% Biden, 45.3% Trump)
38. Nebraska
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 6.6%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.6%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 29.3% (7th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.0%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.4% Biden, 58.5% Trump)
37. Virginia
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 6.6%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.6%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 41.9% (17th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.0%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)
36. Oregon
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 6.6%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.8%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 43.4% (15th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.7%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (56.5% Biden, 40.4% Trump)
35. Arkansas
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 6.7%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.5%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 31.1% (10th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (34.8% Biden, 62.4% Trump)
34. Iowa
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 6.9%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.1%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 35.6% (20th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.6%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (44.9% Biden, 53.1% Trump)
33. Michigan
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 6.9%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.1%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 40.8% (21st highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.8%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.6% Biden, 47.8% Trump)
32. Indiana
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.0%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.1%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 32.7% (13th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.2%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.0% Biden, 57.0% Trump)
31. Tennessee
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.0%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.7%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 32.5% (12th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.8%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.5% Biden, 60.7% Trump)
30. North Carolina
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.2%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.5%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 39.6% (25th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.2%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (48.6% Biden, 49.9% Trump)
29. Ohio
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.2%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.4%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 34.7% (16th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.0%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (45.2% Biden, 53.3% Trump)
28. Alabama
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.2%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.8%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 31.4% (11th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.6% Biden, 62.0% Trump)
27. Georgia
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.6%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.7%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 40.8% (22nd highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.1%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.5% Biden, 49.3% Trump)
26. North Dakota
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.6%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.7%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 25.0% (3rd lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (31.8% Biden, 65.1% Trump)
25. Idaho
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.7%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.2%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 30.6% (9th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (33.1% Biden, 63.9% Trump)
24. Pennsylvania
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 7.8%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.0%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 41.7% (18th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.0% Biden, 48.8% Trump)
23. Louisiana
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 8.3%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.3%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 34.3% (15th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.8%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.9% Biden, 58.5% Trump)
22. South Carolina
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 8.3%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.1%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 36.3% (21st lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.6%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (43.4% Biden, 55.1% Trump)
21. Arizona
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 8.4%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.7%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 40.9% (20th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.1%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 49.1% Trump)
20. Rhode Island
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 8.5%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.0%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 43.9% (13th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.9%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.4% Biden, 38.6% Trump)
19. Colorado
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 8.6%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.8%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 44.5% (9th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.7%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (55.4% Biden, 41.9% Trump)
18. South Dakota
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 8.9%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.1%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 27.7% (5th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.2%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (35.6% Biden, 61.8% Trump)
17. Utah
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 8.9%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.9%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 30.2% (8th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.6%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.6% Biden, 58.1% Trump)
16. Nevada
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 9.9%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.6%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 38.4% (23rd lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.9%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.1% Biden, 47.7% Trump)
15. Alaska
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 10.0%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.0%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 41.3% (19th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.9%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (42.8% Biden, 52.8% Trump)
14. Illinois
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 10.4%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.3%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 44.7% (8th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.4%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.5% Biden, 40.6% Trump)
13. New Jersey
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 10.8%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.3%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 44.0% (12th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.2%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.3% Biden, 41.4% Trump)
12. Texas
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 10.9%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.3%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 39.2% (24th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (46.5% Biden, 52.1% Trump)
11. Connecticut
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 11.3%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.5%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 45.1% (7th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.9%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.3% Biden, 39.2% Trump)
10. Hawaii
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 11.6%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.5%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 43.6% (14th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 5.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.7% Biden, 34.3% Trump)
9. Massachusetts
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 11.8%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.6%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 49.6% (3rd highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.6% Biden, 32.1% Trump)
8. Florida
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 11.8%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.8%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 40.6% (23rd highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.8%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (47.9% Biden, 51.2% Trump)
7. Vermont
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 12.1%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.0%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 49.1% (5th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.1%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (66.1% Biden, 30.7% Trump)
6. Washington
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 12.4%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.6%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 48.9% (6th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.2%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.0% Biden, 38.8% Trump)
5. New York
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 12.7%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.2%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 49.5% (4th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.0%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (60.9% Biden, 37.7% Trump)
4. Kansas
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 12.8%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.7%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 34.9% (18th lowest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.0%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.6% Biden, 56.2% Trump)
3. Maryland
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 14.3%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.0%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 50.4% (2nd highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.4%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.4% Biden, 32.2% Trump)
2. Delaware
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 15.2%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.0%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 44.4% (10th highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.7%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.7% Biden, 39.8% Trump)
1. California
- Biden’s approval rating among Republican voters: 16.7%
- Republican voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.3%
- Biden’s approval rating among all registered voters: 52.5% (the highest among 50 states)
- Registered voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.4%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.5% Biden, 34.3% Trump)
