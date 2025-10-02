S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 2: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Government Shutdown Day 2
Politics

From $2.9 billion to $36 Trillion, See Which US Presidents Added The Most To the US Debt

By Austin Smith

Oct 2, 2025  |  Updated 3:18 PM ET

National debt” is a term thrown around quite frequently during political discussions. This often-staggering figure is the amount of money a country owes its creditors. But what or who constitutes as a creditor to a major nation? These can include institutions both overseas and at home, as well as other foreign countries. Though any sort of debt is generally painted in a negative light, national debt is normal and often goes along with a healthy economy; it can even help stimulate growth.

When various forms of government spending outpace incoming revenue, the result is known as a budget deficit, resulting in national debt. When the national economy is weak and consumers are spending less as a whole, the national debt will likely increase. The multiple factors leading to accrued debt of a huge nation like the United States are often quite complex. Additionally, they vary across generations and presidencies.

Why It Matters

Fed Reserve Board Chair Powell Announces Interest Rate Decision
2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

With higher national debts come high borrowing costs. This means that a lot of money is going towards interest payments instead of important funding that benefits the public, such as research, education, and infrastructure. The higher national debt also means that the government is more limited in what they’re able to do in times of crises and must resort to cutting back on social safety net programs to make ends meet. The budget is the chief responsibility of Congress and the President, and people need to understand what some presidents have done with this budget.

21. Calvin Coolidge (in office from 1923–1929)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1923-1929: -4.5% (-$903.1 million)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1923-1929: -24.2% (-$5.4 billion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1929: $16.9 billion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1923: $22.3 billion
  • Party affiliation: Republican

20. Warren G. Harding (in office from 1921–1923)

Hulton Archive / Archive Photos via Getty Images

  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1921-1923: -3.5% (-$813.9 million)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1921-1923: -6.8% (-$1.6 billion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1923: $22.3 billion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1921: $24.0 billion
  • Party affiliation: Republican

19. Harry S. Truman (in office from 1945–1953)

Fotosearch / Archive Photos via Getty Images

  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1945-1953: +0.4% (+$923.6 million)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1945-1953: +2.9% (+$7.4 billion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1953: $266.1 billion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1945: $258.7 billion
  • Party affiliation: Democratic

18. Dwight D. Eisenhower (in office from 1953–1961)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1953-1961: +1.0% (+$2.9 billion)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1953-1961: +8.6% (+$22.9 billion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1961: $289.0 billion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1953: $266.1 billion
  • Party affiliation: Republican

17. Lyndon B. Johnson (in office from 1963–1969)

Lyndon Johnson | Johnson Calling
Gene Forte / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1963-1969: +2.5% (+$8.0 billion)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1963-1969: +15.6% (+$47.9 billion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1969: $353.7 billion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1963: $305.9 billion
  • Party affiliation: Democratic

16. William Howard Taft (in office from 1909–1913)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1909-1913: +2.5% (+$69.2 million)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1909-1913: +10.5% (+$276.7 million)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1913: $2.9 billion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1909: $2.6 billion
  • Party affiliation: Republican

15. Theodore Roosevelt (in office from 1901–1909)

Photos.com / PHOTOS.com>> via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1901-1909: +2.6% (+$62.0 million)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1901-1909: +23.2% (+$496.2 million)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1909: $2.6 billion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1901: $2.1 billion
  • Party affiliation: Republican

14. John F. Kennedy (in office from 1961–1963)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1961-1963: +2.9% (+$8.4 billion)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1961-1963: +5.8% (+$16.9 billion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1963: $305.9 billion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1961: $289.0 billion
  • Party affiliation: Democratic

13. William J. Clinton (in office from 1993–2001)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1993-2001: +3.5% (+$174.5 billion)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1993-2001: +31.6% (+$1.4 trillion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 2001: $5.8 trillion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1993: $4.4 trillion
  • Party affiliation: Democratic

12. Richard M. Nixon (in office from 1969–1974)

Hulton Archive / Archive Photos via Getty Images

  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1969-1974: +6.1% (+$24.3 billion)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1969-1974: +34.3% (+$121.3 billion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1974: $475.1 billion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1969: $353.7 billion
  • Party affiliation: Republican

11. Barack Obama (in office from 2009–2017)

Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 2009-2017: +6.9% (+$1.0 trillion)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 2009-2017: +70.0% (+$8.3 trillion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 2017: $20.2 trillion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 2009: $11.9 trillion
  • Party affiliation: Democratic

10. Herbert Hoover (in office from 1929–1933)

Herbert Hoover
Hulton Archive / Archive Photos via Getty Images

  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1929-1933: +7.4% (+$1.4 billion)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1929-1933: +33.1% (+$5.6 billion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1933: $22.5 billion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1929: $16.9 billion
  • Party affiliation: Republican

9. Joseph R. Biden Jr. (in office from 2021–2025)

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 2021-2023: +8.0% (+$2.4 trillion)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 2021-2025: +16.7% (+$4.7 trillion)
  • National debt at the end Biden’s term: $36.2 trillion
  • Party affiliation: Democratic

8. Donald J. Trump (in office from 2017–2021)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 2017-2021: +8.9% (+$2.0 trillion)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 2017-2021: +40.4% (+$8.2 trillion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 2021: $28.4 trillion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 2017: $20.2 trillion
  • Party affiliation: Republican

7. Jimmy Carter (in office from 1977–1981)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1977-1981: +9.3% (+$74.8 billion)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1977-1981: +42.8% (+$299.0 billion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1981: $997.9 billion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1977: $698.8 billion
  • Party affiliation: Democratic

6. George W. Bush (in office from 2001–2009)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 2001-2009: +9.4% (+$762.8 billion)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 2001-2009: +105.1% (+$6.1 trillion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 2009: $11.9 trillion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 2001: $5.8 trillion
  • Party affiliation: Republican

5. George H.W. Bush (in office from 1989–1993)

Mark Reinstein / Getty Images

  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1989-1993: +11.5% (+$388.5 billion)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1989-1993: +54.4% (+$1.6 trillion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1993: $4.4 trillion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1989: $2.9 trillion
  • Party affiliation: Republican

4. Gerald R. Ford (in office from 1974–1977)

Keystone / Getty Images
  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1974-1977: +13.7% (+$74.6 billion)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1974-1977: +47.1% (+$223.8 billion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1977: $698.8 billion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1974: $475.1 billion
  • Party affiliation: Republican

3. Ronald Reagan (in office from 1981–1989)

Getty Images / Handout

  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1981-1989: +14.1% (+$232.4 billion)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1981-1989: +186.4% (+$1.9 trillion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1989: $2.9 trillion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1981: $997.9 billion
  • Party affiliation: Republican

2. Franklin D. Roosevelt (in office from 1933–1945)

Franklin And Eleanor Roosevelt
Fotosearch / Archive Photos via Getty Images

  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1933-1945: +22.6% (+$19.7 billion)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1933-1945: +1,047.7% (+$236.1 billion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1945: $258.7 billion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1933: $22.5 billion
  • Party affiliation: Democratic

1. Woodrow Wilson (in office from 1913–1921)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1913-1921: +30.1% (+$2.6 billion)
  • Total change in national debt, fiscal 1913-1921: +722.2% (+$21.1 billion)
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1921: $24.0 billion
  • National debt at the end of fiscal 1913: $2.9 billion
  • Party affiliation: Democratic

Donald J. Trump (2nd Term, Ongoing)

Donald+Trump | Donald Trump Signs The Pledge
Donald Trump Signs The Pledge by Michael Vadon / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

  • Avg. annual change in national debt, second term: ongoing
  • National debt at beginning of term: $36.2 trillion
  • Current national debt: $37.4 trillion
  • Party affiliation: Republican

The image featured for this article is © zimmytws / Shutterstock.com

