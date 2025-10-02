From $2.9 billion to $36 Trillion, See Which US Presidents Added The Most To the US Debt

From $2.9 billion to $36 Trillion, See Which US Presidents Added The Most To the US Debt

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

“National debt” is a term thrown around quite frequently during political discussions. This often-staggering figure is the amount of money a country owes its creditors. But what or who constitutes as a creditor to a major nation? These can include institutions both overseas and at home, as well as other foreign countries. Though any sort of debt is generally painted in a negative light, national debt is normal and often goes along with a healthy economy; it can even help stimulate growth.

When various forms of government spending outpace incoming revenue, the result is known as a budget deficit, resulting in national debt. When the national economy is weak and consumers are spending less as a whole, the national debt will likely increase. The multiple factors leading to accrued debt of a huge nation like the United States are often quite complex. Additionally, they vary across generations and presidencies.

Why It Matters

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

With higher national debts come high borrowing costs. This means that a lot of money is going towards interest payments instead of important funding that benefits the public, such as research, education, and infrastructure. The higher national debt also means that the government is more limited in what they’re able to do in times of crises and must resort to cutting back on social safety net programs to make ends meet. The budget is the chief responsibility of Congress and the President, and people need to understand what some presidents have done with this budget.

21. Calvin Coolidge (in office from 1923–1929)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1923-1929: -4.5% (-$903.1 million)

-4.5% (-$903.1 million) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1923-1929: -24.2% (-$5.4 billion)

-24.2% (-$5.4 billion) National debt at the end of fiscal 1929: $16.9 billion

$16.9 billion National debt at the end of fiscal 1923: $22.3 billion

$22.3 billion Party affiliation: Republican

20. Warren G. Harding (in office from 1921–1923)

Hulton Archive / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1921-1923: -3.5% (-$813.9 million)

-3.5% (-$813.9 million) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1921-1923: -6.8% (-$1.6 billion)

-6.8% (-$1.6 billion) National debt at the end of fiscal 1923: $22.3 billion

$22.3 billion National debt at the end of fiscal 1921: $24.0 billion

$24.0 billion Party affiliation: Republican

19. Harry S. Truman (in office from 1945–1953)

Fotosearch / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1945-1953: +0.4% (+$923.6 million)

+0.4% (+$923.6 million) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1945-1953: +2.9% (+$7.4 billion)

+2.9% (+$7.4 billion) National debt at the end of fiscal 1953: $266.1 billion

$266.1 billion National debt at the end of fiscal 1945: $258.7 billion

$258.7 billion Party affiliation: Democratic

18. Dwight D. Eisenhower (in office from 1953–1961)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1953-1961: +1.0% (+$2.9 billion)

+1.0% (+$2.9 billion) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1953-1961: +8.6% (+$22.9 billion)

+8.6% (+$22.9 billion) National debt at the end of fiscal 1961: $289.0 billion

$289.0 billion National debt at the end of fiscal 1953: $266.1 billion

$266.1 billion Party affiliation: Republican

17. Lyndon B. Johnson (in office from 1963–1969)

Gene Forte / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1963-1969: +2.5% (+$8.0 billion)

+2.5% (+$8.0 billion) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1963-1969: +15.6% (+$47.9 billion)

+15.6% (+$47.9 billion) National debt at the end of fiscal 1969: $353.7 billion

$353.7 billion National debt at the end of fiscal 1963: $305.9 billion

$305.9 billion Party affiliation: Democratic

16. William Howard Taft (in office from 1909–1913)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1909-1913: +2.5% (+$69.2 million)

+2.5% (+$69.2 million) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1909-1913: +10.5% (+$276.7 million)

+10.5% (+$276.7 million) National debt at the end of fiscal 1913: $2.9 billion

$2.9 billion National debt at the end of fiscal 1909: $2.6 billion

$2.6 billion Party affiliation: Republican

15. Theodore Roosevelt (in office from 1901–1909)

Photos.com / PHOTOS.com>> via Getty Images

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1901-1909: +2.6% (+$62.0 million)

+2.6% (+$62.0 million) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1901-1909: +23.2% (+$496.2 million)

+23.2% (+$496.2 million) National debt at the end of fiscal 1909: $2.6 billion

$2.6 billion National debt at the end of fiscal 1901: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion Party affiliation: Republican

14. John F. Kennedy (in office from 1961–1963)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1961-1963: +2.9% (+$8.4 billion)

+2.9% (+$8.4 billion) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1961-1963: +5.8% (+$16.9 billion)

+5.8% (+$16.9 billion) National debt at the end of fiscal 1963: $305.9 billion

$305.9 billion National debt at the end of fiscal 1961: $289.0 billion

$289.0 billion Party affiliation: Democratic

13. William J. Clinton (in office from 1993–2001)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1993-2001: +3.5% (+$174.5 billion)

+3.5% (+$174.5 billion) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1993-2001: +31.6% (+$1.4 trillion)

+31.6% (+$1.4 trillion) National debt at the end of fiscal 2001: $5.8 trillion

$5.8 trillion National debt at the end of fiscal 1993: $4.4 trillion

$4.4 trillion Party affiliation: Democratic

12. Richard M. Nixon (in office from 1969–1974)

Hulton Archive / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1969-1974: +6.1% (+$24.3 billion)

+6.1% (+$24.3 billion) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1969-1974: +34.3% (+$121.3 billion)

+34.3% (+$121.3 billion) National debt at the end of fiscal 1974: $475.1 billion

$475.1 billion National debt at the end of fiscal 1969: $353.7 billion

$353.7 billion Party affiliation: Republican

11. Barack Obama (in office from 2009–2017)

Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 2009-2017: +6.9% (+$1.0 trillion)

+6.9% (+$1.0 trillion) Total change in national debt, fiscal 2009-2017: +70.0% (+$8.3 trillion)

+70.0% (+$8.3 trillion) National debt at the end of fiscal 2017: $20.2 trillion

$20.2 trillion National debt at the end of fiscal 2009: $11.9 trillion

$11.9 trillion Party affiliation: Democratic

10. Herbert Hoover (in office from 1929–1933)

Hulton Archive / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1929-1933: +7.4% (+$1.4 billion)

+7.4% (+$1.4 billion) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1929-1933: +33.1% (+$5.6 billion)

+33.1% (+$5.6 billion) National debt at the end of fiscal 1933: $22.5 billion

$22.5 billion National debt at the end of fiscal 1929: $16.9 billion

$16.9 billion Party affiliation: Republican

9. Joseph R. Biden Jr. (in office from 2021–2025)

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 2021-2023: +8.0% (+$2.4 trillion)

+8.0% (+$2.4 trillion) Total change in national debt, fiscal 2021-2025: +16.7% (+$4.7 trillion)

+16.7% (+$4.7 trillion) National debt at the end Biden’s term: $36.2 trillion

$36.2 trillion Party affiliation: Democratic

8. Donald J. Trump (in office from 2017–2021)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 2017-2021: +8.9% (+$2.0 trillion)

+8.9% (+$2.0 trillion) Total change in national debt, fiscal 2017-2021: +40.4% (+$8.2 trillion)

+40.4% (+$8.2 trillion) National debt at the end of fiscal 2021: $28.4 trillion

$28.4 trillion National debt at the end of fiscal 2017: $20.2 trillion

$20.2 trillion Party affiliation: Republican

7. Jimmy Carter (in office from 1977–1981)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1977-1981: +9.3% (+$74.8 billion)

+9.3% (+$74.8 billion) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1977-1981: +42.8% (+$299.0 billion)

+42.8% (+$299.0 billion) National debt at the end of fiscal 1981: $997.9 billion

$997.9 billion National debt at the end of fiscal 1977: $698.8 billion

$698.8 billion Party affiliation: Democratic

6. George W. Bush (in office from 2001–2009)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 2001-2009: +9.4% (+$762.8 billion)

+9.4% (+$762.8 billion) Total change in national debt, fiscal 2001-2009: +105.1% (+$6.1 trillion)

+105.1% (+$6.1 trillion) National debt at the end of fiscal 2009: $11.9 trillion

$11.9 trillion National debt at the end of fiscal 2001: $5.8 trillion

$5.8 trillion Party affiliation: Republican

5. George H.W. Bush (in office from 1989–1993)

Mark Reinstein / Getty Images

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1989-1993: +11.5% (+$388.5 billion)

+11.5% (+$388.5 billion) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1989-1993: +54.4% (+$1.6 trillion)

+54.4% (+$1.6 trillion) National debt at the end of fiscal 1993: $4.4 trillion

$4.4 trillion National debt at the end of fiscal 1989: $2.9 trillion

$2.9 trillion Party affiliation: Republican

4. Gerald R. Ford (in office from 1974–1977)

Keystone / Getty Images

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1974-1977: +13.7% (+$74.6 billion)

+13.7% (+$74.6 billion) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1974-1977: +47.1% (+$223.8 billion)

+47.1% (+$223.8 billion) National debt at the end of fiscal 1977: $698.8 billion

$698.8 billion National debt at the end of fiscal 1974: $475.1 billion

$475.1 billion Party affiliation: Republican

3. Ronald Reagan (in office from 1981–1989)

Getty Images / Handout

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1981-1989: +14.1% (+$232.4 billion)

+14.1% (+$232.4 billion) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1981-1989: +186.4% (+$1.9 trillion)

+186.4% (+$1.9 trillion) National debt at the end of fiscal 1989: $2.9 trillion

$2.9 trillion National debt at the end of fiscal 1981: $997.9 billion

$997.9 billion Party affiliation: Republican

2. Franklin D. Roosevelt (in office from 1933–1945)

Fotosearch / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1933-1945: +22.6% (+$19.7 billion)

+22.6% (+$19.7 billion) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1933-1945: +1,047.7% (+$236.1 billion)

+1,047.7% (+$236.1 billion) National debt at the end of fiscal 1945: $258.7 billion

$258.7 billion National debt at the end of fiscal 1933: $22.5 billion

$22.5 billion Party affiliation: Democratic

1. Woodrow Wilson (in office from 1913–1921)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. annual change in national debt, fiscal 1913-1921: +30.1% (+$2.6 billion)

+30.1% (+$2.6 billion) Total change in national debt, fiscal 1913-1921: +722.2% (+$21.1 billion)

+722.2% (+$21.1 billion) National debt at the end of fiscal 1921: $24.0 billion

$24.0 billion National debt at the end of fiscal 1913: $2.9 billion

$2.9 billion Party affiliation: Democratic

Donald J. Trump (2nd Term, Ongoing)

Donald Trump Signs The Pledge by Michael Vadon / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Avg. annual change in national debt, second term: ongoing

ongoing National debt at beginning of term: $36.2 trillion

$36.2 trillion Current national debt: $37.4 trillion

$37.4 trillion Party affiliation: Republican