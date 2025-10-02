From $2.9 billion to $36 Trillion, See Which US Presidents Added The Most To the US Debt

Politics
By
Austin Smith
Oct 2, 2025 | Updated 3:18 PM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
“National debt” is a term thrown around quite frequently during political discussions. This often-staggering figure is the amount of money a country owes its creditors. But what or who constitutes as a creditor to a major nation? These can include institutions both overseas and at home, as well as other foreign countries. Though any sort of debt is generally painted in a negative light, national debt is normal and often goes along with a healthy economy; it can even help stimulate growth.
When various forms of government spending outpace incoming revenue, the result is known as a budget deficit, resulting in national debt. When the national economy is weak and consumers are spending less as a whole, the national debt will likely increase. The multiple factors leading to accrued debt of a huge nation like the United States are often quite complex. Additionally, they vary across generations and presidencies.
With higher national debts come high borrowing costs. This means that a lot of money is going towards interest payments instead of important funding that benefits the public, such as research, education, and infrastructure. The higher national debt also means that the government is more limited in what they’re able to do in times of crises and must resort to cutting back on social safety net programs to make ends meet. The budget is the chief responsibility of Congress and the President, and people need to understand what some presidents have done with this budget.
The image featured for this article is © zimmytws / Shutterstock.com
Latest Podcast Episode
AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros
62 min
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 29, 2025
24/7 Wall St. Insights We used data from the U.S. Treasury Department. A lot of debt occurs due to a…
“National debt” is a term thrown around quite frequently during political discussions. This often-staggering figure is the amount of money…
The United States has had 21 presidents take office since the beginning of the 20th century. Theodore Roosevelt was inaugurated…
New debt doesn’t just magically appear on its own…. Things like frivolous spending by federal agencies and not effectively tracking…
The federal government of the United States has carried some level of debt every year since George Washington’s first term…
In the early months of President Trump’s return to office, the federal government witnessed a notable surge in spending, resulting…
Currently, in 2024, the national debt is at an all-time high of $36.4 trillion. The interest alone on the debt…
Participation in the stock market is at an all-time high in the United States. Whether as retail investors or under…
The 2024 presidential election is only months away, and for millions of Americans, the economy is top of mind. According…