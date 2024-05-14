Arizona's Best Counties to Live In dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Every year in the United States, tens of millions of Americans move to a new home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the bulk of these moves are motivated by personal circumstances, often relating to housing, family, or employment. But when it comes to deciding on a place to live, it can also be helpful to weigh other, less subjective factors.

As a means of gauging and comparing degrees of development between countries — beyond standard measures like gross domestic product and economic growth — the United Nations created the Human Development Index. By accounting for factors related to health and well-being, educational attainment, and standards of living, the HDI offers an assessment of overall quality of life at the individual level within a given geography.

When applied to communities within the United States, the core principles of the HDI reveal that some parts of the country are far better places to live than others.

Using an index inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best counties in Arizona to live in. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the poverty rate. Of the 15 counties in Arizona, we ranked the 10 with the highest HDI score.

Across all of Arizona, average life expectancy at birth is 79.1 years. Additionally, 13.1% of the population live below the poverty line and 31.8% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Notably, only one Arizona county compares favorably to the state as a whole in each of these metrics.

Among the 10 counties on this list, average life expectancy at birth ranges from 75.5 to 81.8 years. Meanwhile, poverty rates vary between 11.3% and 20.2%, and bachelor’s degree attainment rates range from less than 10% to nearly 40%.

Data used to calculate rankings are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. All ACS data are five-year averages.

Why It Matters

Source: Darren415 / iStock via Getty Images

Many of the most commonly cited economic indicators — including unemployment, GDP, and industrial output — are useful gauges of prosperity and productive capacity in a given area. But when it comes to measuring overall quality of life, any single metric inevitably falls short. To address these shortcomings, the HDI combines three key social and economic measures into a single index score, allowing for objective comparisons between communities across the United States.

10. Mohave County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 75.5 years

75.5 years Poverty rate: 16.0%

16.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 14.4%

14.4% Median household income: $53,592

$53,592 Population: 214,229

9. Yuma County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.5 years

80.5 years Poverty rate: 17.5%

17.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.4%

16.4% Median household income: $56,439

$56,439 Population: 204,374

8. Santa Cruz County

Source: stockphoto52 / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.2 years

81.2 years Poverty rate: 20.2%

20.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.5%

23.5% Median household income: $51,885

$51,885 Population: 47,838

7. Greenlee County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.9 years

79.9 years Poverty rate: 12.8%

12.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.7%

16.7% Median household income: $73,756

$73,756 Population: 9,483

6. Cochise County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.3 years

78.3 years Poverty rate: 14.7%

14.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.7%

26.7% Median household income: $58,421

$58,421 Population: 125,504

5. Pinal County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.8 years

81.8 years Poverty rate: 11.3%

11.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 21.4%

21.4% Median household income: $73,313

$73,313 Population: 433,338

4. Yavapai County

Source: Althom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.4 years

78.4 years Poverty rate: 12.3%

12.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.7%

28.7% Median household income: $62,430

$62,430 Population: 237,830

3. Pima County

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.5 years

78.5 years Poverty rate: 14.9%

14.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.0%

35.0% Median household income: $64,323

$64,323 Population: 1,042,393

2. Coconino County

Source: frankix / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.0 years

78.0 years Poverty rate: 16.9%

16.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.6%

39.6% Median household income: $67,266

$67,266 Population: 144,705

1. Maricopa County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.6 years

79.6 years Poverty rate: 11.5%

11.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.0%

35.0% Median household income: $80,675

$80,675 Population: 4,430,871

Rank County Avg. life expectancy at birth (yrs.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree (%) Poverty rate (%) Population 1 Maricopa, Arizona 79.6 35.0 11.5 4,430,871 2 Coconino, Arizona 78.0 39.6 16.9 144,705 3 Pima, Arizona 78.5 35.0 14.9 1,042,393 4 Yavapai, Arizona 78.4 28.7 12.3 237,830 5 Pinal, Arizona 81.8 21.4 11.3 433,338 6 Cochise, Arizona 78.3 26.7 14.7 125,504 7 Greenlee, Arizona 79.9 16.7 12.8 9,483 8 Santa Cruz, Arizona 81.2 23.5 20.2 47,838 9 Yuma, Arizona 80.5 16.4 17.5 204,374 10 Mohave, Arizona 75.5 14.4 16.0 214,229

Buffett Missed These Two… Warren Buffett loves dividend stocks, and has stuffed Berkshire with some of his favorites. But he overlooked two dividend legends that continue to print checks on a new level, they’re nowhere in his portfolio. Unlock the two dividend legends Buffett missed in this new free report.