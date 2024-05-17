Michigan's Best Counties to Live In AlenaMozhjer / iStock via Getty Images

Every year in the United States, tens of millions of Americans move to a new home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the bulk of these moves are motivated by personal circumstances, often relating to housing, family, or employment. But when it comes to deciding on a place to live, it can also be helpful to weigh other, less subjective factors.

As a means of gauging and comparing degrees of development between countries — beyond standard measures like gross domestic product and economic growth — the United Nations created the Human Development Index. By accounting for factors related to health and well-being, educational attainment, and standards of living, the HDI offers an assessment of overall quality of life at the individual level within a given geography.

When applied to communities within the United States, the core principles of the HDI reveal that some parts of the country are far better places to live than others.

Using an index inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best counties in Michigan to live in. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the poverty rate. Of the 83 counties in Michigan, we ranked the 30 with the highest HDI score.

Across all of Michigan, average life expectancy at birth is 77.5 years. Additionally, 13.1% of the population live below the poverty line and 31.1% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Of the 30 counties on this list, 13 compare favorably to the state as a whole in each of these metrics.

Among these 30 Michigan counties, average life expectancy at birth ranges from 76.9 years to 82.3 years. Meanwhile, poverty rates vary between 4.9% and 17.3%, and bachelor’s degree attainment rates range from about 21% to over 50%.

Data used to calculate rankings are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. All ACS data are five-year averages.

Why It Matters

Many of the most commonly cited economic indicators — including unemployment, GDP, and industrial output — are useful gauges of prosperity and productive capacity in a given area. But when it comes to measuring overall quality of life, any single metric inevitably falls short. To address these shortcomings, the HDI combines three key social and economic measures into a single index score, allowing for objective comparisons between communities across the United States.

30. Mason County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.9 years

77.9 years Poverty rate: 13.7%

13.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.2%

24.2% Median household income: $60,744

$60,744 Population: 29,178

29. Manistee County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.9 years

76.9 years Poverty rate: 11.3%

11.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.5%

22.5% Median household income: $59,467

$59,467 Population: 25,058

28. Monroe County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.4 years

77.4 years Poverty rate: 10.9%

10.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.6%

22.6% Median household income: $72,573

$72,573 Population: 154,823

27. Lenawee County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.7 years

77.7 years Poverty rate: 11.1%

11.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.5%

22.5% Median household income: $65,484

$65,484 Population: 99,263

26. Berrien County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.5 years

77.5 years Poverty rate: 15.7%

15.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.1%

30.1% Median household income: $60,379

$60,379 Population: 153,938

25. Alger County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.1 years

80.1 years Poverty rate: 10.3%

10.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.7%

20.7% Median household income: $55,528

$55,528 Population: 8,866

24. Dickinson County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.7 years

77.7 years Poverty rate: 9.7%

9.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.9%

23.9% Median household income: $59,651

$59,651 Population: 25,937

23. Otsego County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.2 years

77.2 years Poverty rate: 10.7%

10.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.3%

26.3% Median household income: $62,865

$62,865 Population: 25,221

22. Allegan County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.2 years

78.2 years Poverty rate: 9.5%

9.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.1%

24.1% Median household income: $75,543

$75,543 Population: 120,189

21. Macomb County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.4 years

77.4 years Poverty rate: 9.8%

9.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.8%

26.8% Median household income: $73,876

$73,876 Population: 878,453

20. Houghton County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.4 years

78.4 years Poverty rate: 17.3%

17.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.8%

35.8% Median household income: $52,736

$52,736 Population: 37,414

19. Barry County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.2 years

79.2 years Poverty rate: 8.3%

8.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.6%

23.6% Median household income: $75,182

$75,182 Population: 62,581

18. Marquette County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.7 years

78.7 years Poverty rate: 13.6%

13.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 34.7%

34.7% Median household income: $63,115

$63,115 Population: 66,376

17. Ingham County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.6 years

77.6 years Poverty rate: 16.5%

16.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 40.6%

40.6% Median household income: $62,548

$62,548 Population: 282,540

16. Benzie County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.2 years

78.2 years Poverty rate: 10.4%

10.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.4%

32.4% Median household income: $71,327

$71,327 Population: 18,058

15. Eaton County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.5 years

78.5 years Poverty rate: 7.6%

7.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.3%

30.3% Median household income: $77,158

$77,158 Population: 109,072

14. Antrim County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.4 years

80.4 years Poverty rate: 9.4%

9.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.5%

32.5% Median household income: $68,850

$68,850 Population: 23,662

13. Kalamazoo County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.6 years

78.6 years Poverty rate: 13.4%

13.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 40.5%

40.5% Median household income: $67,905

$67,905 Population: 261,426

12. Charlevoix County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.6 years

79.6 years Poverty rate: 8.6%

8.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.0%

33.0% Median household income: $69,764

$69,764 Population: 26,174

11. Clinton County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.1 years

81.1 years Poverty rate: 9.6%

9.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.2%

32.2% Median household income: $82,594

$82,594 Population: 79,249

10. Midland County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.4 years

80.4 years Poverty rate: 10.1%

10.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.6%

35.6% Median household income: $73,643

$73,643 Population: 83,503

9. Kent County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.4 years

79.4 years Poverty rate: 10.7%

10.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.6%

38.6% Median household income: $76,247

$76,247 Population: 657,321

8. Grand Traverse County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.8 years

79.8 years Poverty rate: 10.4%

10.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.7%

38.7% Median household income: $75,553

$75,553 Population: 95,315

7. Emmet County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.3 years

79.3 years Poverty rate: 8.4%

8.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.9%

37.9% Median household income: $69,690

$69,690 Population: 34,072

6. Keweenaw County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.3 years

79.3 years Poverty rate: 7.8%

7.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.3%

38.3% Median household income: $55,560

$55,560 Population: 2,088

5. Ottawa County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years

81.3 years Poverty rate: 7.6%

7.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.5%

36.5% Median household income: $83,932

$83,932 Population: 296,183

4. Livingston County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.8 years

80.8 years Poverty rate: 4.9%

4.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.1%

38.1% Median household income: $96,135

$96,135 Population: 194,302

3. Oakland County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.9 years

79.9 years Poverty rate: 7.7%

7.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 49.5%

49.5% Median household income: $92,620

$92,620 Population: 1,272,264

2. Washtenaw County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.9 years

80.9 years Poverty rate: 13.8%

13.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.4%

57.4% Median household income: $84,245

$84,245 Population: 370,231

1. Leelanau County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.3 years

82.3 years Poverty rate: 6.7%

6.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 48.6%

48.6% Median household income: $82,345

$82,345 Population: 22,426

Rank County Avg. life expectancy at birth (yrs.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree (%) Poverty rate (%) Population 1 Leelanau, Michigan 82.3 48.6 6.7 22,426 2 Washtenaw, Michigan 80.9 57.4 13.8 370,231 3 Oakland, Michigan 79.9 49.5 7.7 1,272,264 4 Livingston, Michigan 80.8 38.1 4.9 194,302 5 Ottawa, Michigan 81.3 36.5 7.6 296,183 6 Keweenaw, Michigan 79.3 38.3 7.8 2,088 7 Emmet, Michigan 79.3 37.9 8.4 34,072 8 Grand Traverse, Michigan 79.8 38.7 10.4 95,315 9 Kent, Michigan 79.4 38.6 10.7 657,321 10 Midland, Michigan 80.4 35.6 10.1 83,503 11 Clinton, Michigan 81.1 32.2 9.6 79,249 12 Charlevoix, Michigan 79.6 33.0 8.6 26,174 13 Kalamazoo, Michigan 78.6 40.5 13.4 261,426 14 Antrim, Michigan 80.4 32.5 9.4 23,662 15 Eaton, Michigan 78.5 30.3 7.6 109,072 16 Benzie, Michigan 78.2 32.4 10.4 18,058 17 Ingham, Michigan 77.6 40.6 16.5 282,540 18 Marquette, Michigan 78.7 34.7 13.6 66,376 19 Barry, Michigan 79.2 23.6 8.3 62,581 20 Houghton, Michigan 78.4 35.8 17.3 37,414 21 Macomb, Michigan 77.4 26.8 9.8 878,453 22 Allegan, Michigan 78.2 24.1 9.5 120,189 23 Otsego, Michigan 77.2 26.3 10.7 25,221 24 Dickinson, Michigan 77.7 23.9 9.7 25,937 25 Alger, Michigan 80.1 20.7 10.3 8,866 26 Berrien, Michigan 77.5 30.1 15.7 153,938 27 Lenawee, Michigan 77.7 22.5 11.1 99,263 28 Monroe, Michigan 77.4 22.6 10.9 154,823 29 Manistee, Michigan 76.9 22.5 11.3 25,058 30 Mason, Michigan 77.9 24.2 13.7 29,178

