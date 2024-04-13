Special Report

These Are the Poorest Counties in Arizona

Incomes are rising rapidly in the United States. According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the national median household income was nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

While the typical American household is earning more than ever before, incomes have not been rising fast enough to offset inflation. Throughout 2022, the average rate of inflation hit a 40-year high of 8%, four times the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. Accounting for the rising cost of living, real incomes in the U.S. fell by nearly 5% between 2019 and 2022.

While no one has been spared from surging prices, Americans on the low end of the income spectrum have bore the brunt. During inflationary periods, higher-income Americans can cut back on spending and reduce the impact of rising costs. Meanwhile, lower earning Americans, who spend a larger share of their income on necessities such as food, housing, and gas, cannot.

Arizona has a median household income of $72,581. But in many parts of the state, the typical household earns far less than the statewide median.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 12 poorest counties in Arizona. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Population, poverty, and unemployment data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $5,300 to $35,100 below the statewide median. In many of these counties, levels of financial hardship are underscored by widespread poverty. In all but one county on this list, the share of residents living below the poverty line exceeds the 13.1% statewide poverty rate.

These are the poorest counties in Arizona.

12. Coconino County

Source: kenlund / Flickr
  • Median household income: $67,266
  • Poverty rate: 16.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.0%
  • Population: 144,705

11. Pima County

Source: kenlund / Flickr
  • Median household income: $64,323
  • Poverty rate: 14.9%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%
  • Population: 1,042,393

10. Graham County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $64,089
  • Poverty rate: 17.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%
  • Population: 38,453

9. Yavapai County

Source: Althom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $62,430
  • Poverty rate: 12.3%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%
  • Population: 237,830

8. Cochise County

Source: miroslav_1 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $58,421
  • Poverty rate: 14.7%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.3%
  • Population: 125,504

7. Yuma County

Source: kenlund / Flickr
  • Median household income: $56,439
  • Poverty rate: 17.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.9%
  • Population: 204,374

6. Gila County

Source: yanush63 / Flickr
  • Median household income: $55,242
  • Poverty rate: 19.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.9%
  • Population: 53,419

5. Mohave County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $53,592
  • Poverty rate: 16.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.5%
  • Population: 214,229

4. Santa Cruz County

Source: stockphoto52 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $51,885
  • Poverty rate: 20.2%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.8%
  • Population: 47,838

3. Navajo County

Source: Left_Coast_Photographer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $50,335
  • Poverty rate: 25.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.7%
  • Population: 107,110

2. La Paz County

Source: MCCAIG / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $46,634
  • Poverty rate: 21.0%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.7%
  • Population: 16,681

1. Apache County

Source: flissphil / Flickr
  • Median household income: $37,483
  • Poverty rate: 32.5%
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.5%
  • Population: 66,054
Rank County Median household income ($) Poverty rate (%) 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate (%)
1 Apache, Arizona 37,483 32.5 9.5
2 La Paz, Arizona 46,634 21.0 10.7
3 Navajo, Arizona 50,335 25.5 9.7
4 Santa Cruz, Arizona 51,885 20.2 9.8
5 Mohave, Arizona 53,592 16.0 7.5
6 Gila, Arizona 55,242 19.0 6.9
7 Yuma, Arizona 56,439 17.5 7.9
8 Cochise, Arizona 58,421 14.7 6.3
9 Yavapai, Arizona 62,430 12.3 4.9
10 Graham, Arizona 64,089 17.7 6.0
11 Pima, Arizona 64,323 14.9 5.8
12 Coconino, Arizona 67,266 16.9 7.0

