Georgia's Best Counties to Live In

Every year in the United States, tens of millions of Americans move to a new home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the bulk of these moves are motivated by personal circumstances, often relating to housing, family, or employment. But when it comes to deciding on a place to live, it can also be helpful to weigh other, less subjective factors.

As a means of gauging and comparing degrees of development between countries — beyond standard measures like gross domestic product and economic growth — the United Nations created the Human Development Index. By accounting for factors related to health and well-being, educational attainment, and standards of living, the HDI offers an assessment of overall quality of life at the individual level within a given geography.

When applied to communities within the United States, the core principles of the HDI reveal that some parts of the country are far better places to live than others.

Using an index inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best counties in Georgia to live in. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the poverty rate. Of the 158 counties in Georgia with sufficient data, we ranked the 30 with the highest HDI score.

Across all of Georgia, average life expectancy at birth is 77.3 years. Additionally, 13.5% of the population live below the poverty line and 33.6% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Of the 30 counties on this list, 11 compare favorably to the state as a whole in each of these metrics.

Among these 30 Georgia counties, average life expectancy at birth ranges from 75.4 years to 82.3 years. Meanwhile, poverty rates vary between 4.5% and 26.6%, and bachelor’s degree attainment rates range from about 23% to over 55%.

Data used to calculate rankings are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. All ACS data are five-year averages.

Why It Matters

Many of the most commonly cited economic indicators — including unemployment, GDP, and industrial output — are useful gauges of prosperity and productive capacity in a given area. But when it comes to measuring overall quality of life, any single metric inevitably falls short. To address these shortcomings, the HDI combines three key social and economic measures into a single index score, allowing for objective comparisons between communities across the United States.

30. Hall County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.8 years

78.8 years Poverty rate: 13.5%

13.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.5%

25.5% Median household income: $74,153

$74,153 Population: 204,953

29. Rockdale County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.7 years

76.7 years Poverty rate: 11.4%

11.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.1%

28.1% Median household income: $68,999

$68,999 Population: 93,641

28. Catoosa County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.8 years

77.8 years Poverty rate: 8.9%

8.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.2%

23.2% Median household income: $68,896

$68,896 Population: 68,052

27. Union County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.9 years

78.9 years Poverty rate: 11.7%

11.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.5%

25.5% Median household income: $59,783

$59,783 Population: 24,880

26. Lumpkin County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.5 years

77.5 years Poverty rate: 14.5%

14.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.0%

32.0% Median household income: $67,592

$67,592 Population: 33,405

25. Towns County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.0 years

79.0 years Poverty rate: 15.3%

15.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.0%

32.0% Median household income: $55,574

$55,574 Population: 12,546

24. Douglas County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.1 years

77.1 years Poverty rate: 11.6%

11.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 29.9%

29.9% Median household income: $76,930

$76,930 Population: 144,735

23. Clarke County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.1 years

79.1 years Poverty rate: 26.6%

26.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 47.9%

47.9% Median household income: $48,692

$48,692 Population: 128,864

22. Jackson County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.6 years

76.6 years Poverty rate: 8.1%

8.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.5%

26.5% Median household income: $82,056

$82,056 Population: 77,033

21. Effingham County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.7 years

76.7 years Poverty rate: 6.6%

6.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.2%

25.2% Median household income: $79,474

$79,474 Population: 65,314

20. Henry County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.9 years

76.9 years Poverty rate: 8.4%

8.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.5%

27.5% Median household income: $79,663

$79,663 Population: 240,853

19. Greene County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.3 years

78.3 years Poverty rate: 12.9%

12.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.4%

33.4% Median household income: $77,527

$77,527 Population: 19,020

18. Chatham County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.6 years

77.6 years Poverty rate: 14.0%

14.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.1%

36.1% Median household income: $66,171

$66,171 Population: 296,266

17. Houston County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.5 years

76.5 years Poverty rate: 9.7%

9.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.0%

32.0% Median household income: $76,968

$76,968 Population: 164,117

16. Morgan County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.1 years

77.1 years Poverty rate: 8.6%

8.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 29.9%

29.9% Median household income: $81,524

$81,524 Population: 20,171

15. Lee County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 75.4 years

75.4 years Poverty rate: 8.8%

8.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.6%

32.6% Median household income: $83,632

$83,632 Population: 32,968

14. Paulding County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.5 years

78.5 years Poverty rate: 6.7%

6.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.5%

26.5% Median household income: $89,237

$89,237 Population: 169,898

13. Bryan County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 75.6 years

75.6 years Poverty rate: 7.2%

7.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.9%

33.9% Median household income: $90,627

$90,627 Population: 44,995

12. Dawson County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.4 years

77.4 years Poverty rate: 9.6%

9.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.5%

35.5% Median household income: $84,516

$84,516 Population: 27,355

11. Coweta County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.4 years

78.4 years Poverty rate: 8.3%

8.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 34.1%

34.1% Median household income: $90,031

$90,031 Population: 147,449

10. Harris County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.2 years

79.2 years Poverty rate: 7.5%

7.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.4%

32.4% Median household income: $85,936

$85,936 Population: 34,914

9. Gwinnett County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.6 years

80.6 years Poverty rate: 10.1%

10.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.9%

38.9% Median household income: $82,296

$82,296 Population: 957,977

8. Columbia County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.1 years

80.1 years Poverty rate: 7.2%

7.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.4%

37.4% Median household income: $92,571

$92,571 Population: 156,921

7. DeKalb County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.9 years

79.9 years Poverty rate: 13.4%

13.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 46.7%

46.7% Median household income: $76,044

$76,044 Population: 761,209

6. Cherokee County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.2 years

80.2 years Poverty rate: 6.6%

6.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.5%

39.5% Median household income: $100,824

$100,824 Population: 268,567

5. Fulton County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.0 years

79.0 years Poverty rate: 12.5%

12.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.1%

57.1% Median household income: $86,267

$86,267 Population: 1,061,944

4. Cobb County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.3 years

80.3 years Poverty rate: 8.3%

8.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 49.7%

49.7% Median household income: $94,244

$94,244 Population: 765,813

3. Fayette County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.7 years

80.7 years Poverty rate: 5.3%

5.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 47.2%

47.2% Median household income: $105,910

$105,910 Population: 119,259

2. Oconee County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.6 years

80.6 years Poverty rate: 4.5%

4.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 53.5%

53.5% Median household income: $116,221

$116,221 Population: 41,978

1. Forsyth County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.3 years

82.3 years Poverty rate: 4.6%

4.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 56.2%

56.2% Median household income: $131,660

$131,660 Population: 253,225

Rank County Avg. life expectancy at birth (yrs.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree (%) Poverty rate (%) Population 1 Forsyth, Georgia 82.3 56.2 4.6 253,225 2 Oconee, Georgia 80.6 53.5 4.5 41,978 3 Fayette, Georgia 80.7 47.2 5.3 119,259 4 Cobb, Georgia 80.3 49.7 8.3 765,813 5 Fulton, Georgia 79.0 57.1 12.5 1,061,944 6 Cherokee, Georgia 80.2 39.5 6.6 268,567 7 DeKalb, Georgia 79.9 46.7 13.4 761,209 8 Columbia, Georgia 80.1 37.4 7.2 156,921 9 Gwinnett, Georgia 80.6 38.9 10.1 957,977 10 Harris, Georgia 79.2 32.4 7.5 34,914 11 Coweta, Georgia 78.4 34.1 8.3 147,449 12 Dawson, Georgia 77.4 35.5 9.6 27,355 13 Bryan, Georgia 75.6 33.9 7.2 44,995 14 Paulding, Georgia 78.5 26.5 6.7 169,898 15 Lee, Georgia 75.4 32.6 8.8 32,968 16 Morgan, Georgia 77.1 29.9 8.6 20,171 17 Houston, Georgia 76.5 32.0 9.7 164,117 18 Chatham, Georgia 77.6 36.1 14.0 296,266 19 Greene, Georgia 78.3 33.4 12.9 19,020 20 Henry, Georgia 76.9 27.5 8.4 240,853 21 Effingham, Georgia 76.7 25.2 6.6 65,314 22 Jackson, Georgia 76.6 26.5 8.1 77,033 23 Clarke, Georgia 79.1 47.9 26.6 128,864 24 Douglas, Georgia 77.1 29.9 11.6 144,735 25 Towns, Georgia 79.0 32.0 15.3 12,546 26 Lumpkin, Georgia 77.5 32.0 14.5 33,405 27 Union, Georgia 78.9 25.5 11.7 24,880 28 Catoosa, Georgia 77.8 23.2 8.9 68,052 29 Rockdale, Georgia 76.7 28.1 11.4 93,641 30 Hall, Georgia 78.8 25.5 13.5 204,953

