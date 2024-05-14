California's Best Counties to Live In shalunts / iStock via Getty Images

Every year in the United States, tens of millions of Americans move to a new home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the bulk of these moves are motivated by personal circumstances, often relating to housing, family, or employment. But when it comes to deciding on a place to live, it can also be helpful to weigh other, less subjective factors.

As a means of gauging and comparing degrees of development between countries — beyond standard measures like gross domestic product and economic growth — the United Nations created the Human Development Index. By accounting for factors related to health and well-being, educational attainment, and standards of living, the HDI offers an assessment of overall quality of life at the individual level within a given geography.

When applied to communities within the United States, the core principles of the HDI reveal that some parts of the country are far better places to live than others.

Using an index inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best counties in California to live in. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the poverty rate. Of the 57 counties in California with sufficient data, we ranked the 30 with the highest HDI score.

Across all of California, average life expectancy at birth is 81 years. Additionally, 12.1% of the population live below the poverty line and 35.9% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Of the 30 counties on this list, 13 compare favorably to the state as a whole in each of these metrics.

Among these 30 California counties, average life expectancy at birth ranges from 78.3 years to over 100. Meanwhile, poverty rates vary between 6.4% and 17.4%, and bachelor’s degree attainment rates range from about 20% to over 60%.

Data used to calculate rankings are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. All ACS data are five-year averages.

Why It Matters

Source: Darren415 / iStock via Getty Images

Many of the most commonly cited economic indicators — including unemployment, GDP, and industrial output — are useful gauges of prosperity and productive capacity in a given area. But when it comes to measuring overall quality of life, any single metric inevitably falls short. To address these shortcomings, the HDI combines three key social and economic measures into a single index score, allowing for objective comparisons between communities across the United States.

30. Tuolumne County

Source: CampPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.3 years

78.3 years Poverty rate: 11.4%

11.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.4%

24.4% Median household income: $70,432

$70,432 Population: 54,993

29. Mariposa County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.6 years

80.6 years Poverty rate: 16.0%

16.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.9%

28.9% Median household income: $60,021

$60,021 Population: 17,130

28. Sierra County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.0 years

81.0 years Poverty rate: 12.6%

12.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.9%

23.9% Median household income: $61,108

$61,108 Population: 2,916

27. Riverside County

Source: Thomas De Wever / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.0 years

80.0 years Poverty rate: 11.4%

11.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.1%

24.1% Median household income: $84,505

$84,505 Population: 2,429,487

26. Amador County

Source: Michael Marfell / Moment via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.8 years

79.8 years Poverty rate: 7.8%

7.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.6%

20.6% Median household income: $74,853

$74,853 Population: 40,577

25. Inyo County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.7 years

78.7 years Poverty rate: 11.9%

11.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 29.0%

29.0% Median household income: $63,417

$63,417 Population: 18,829

24. Monterey County

Source: Dreamframer / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.2 years

82.2 years Poverty rate: 12.3%

12.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.1%

27.1% Median household income: $91,043

$91,043 Population: 437,609

23. Sacramento County

Source: JasonDoiy / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.2 years

79.2 years Poverty rate: 13.1%

13.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.6%

32.6% Median household income: $84,010

$84,010 Population: 1,579,211

22. San Benito County

Source: yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.9 years

81.9 years Poverty rate: 7.5%

7.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.0%

22.0% Median household income: $104,451

$104,451 Population: 64,753

21. Solano County

Source: yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.0 years

80.0 years Poverty rate: 9.0%

9.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.2%

28.2% Median household income: $97,037

$97,037 Population: 450,995

20. Los Angeles County

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years

81.3 years Poverty rate: 13.7%

13.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 34.6%

34.6% Median household income: $83,411

$83,411 Population: 9,936,690

19. Santa Barbara County

Source: stellalevi / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.8 years

81.8 years Poverty rate: 13.5%

13.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.7%

35.7% Median household income: $92,332

$92,332 Population: 445,213

18. Yolo County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.5 years

81.5 years Poverty rate: 17.4%

17.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.3%

43.3% Median household income: $85,097

$85,097 Population: 217,141

17. San Luis Obispo County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.8 years

81.8 years Poverty rate: 12.6%

12.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.0%

38.0% Median household income: $90,158

$90,158 Population: 281,712

16. Ventura County

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.3 years

82.3 years Poverty rate: 9.0%

9.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 34.7%

34.7% Median household income: $102,141

$102,141 Population: 842,009

15. Nevada County

Source: PaintedWorks / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.8 years

80.8 years Poverty rate: 10.4%

10.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.8%

38.8% Median household income: $79,395

$79,395 Population: 102,322

14. Sonoma County

Source: RyanCSlimakPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.0 years

82.0 years Poverty rate: 8.9%

8.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.8%

37.8% Median household income: $99,266

$99,266 Population: 488,436

13. El Dorado County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.9 years

81.9 years Poverty rate: 8.6%

8.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.0%

38.0% Median household income: $99,246

$99,246 Population: 191,713

12. San Diego County

Source: Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.8 years

81.8 years Poverty rate: 10.6%

10.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.0%

41.0% Median household income: $96,974

$96,974 Population: 3,289,701

11. Napa County

Source: MasaoTaira / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.1 years

82.1 years Poverty rate: 7.9%

7.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.8%

37.8% Median household income: $105,809

$105,809 Population: 137,384

10. Santa Cruz County

Source: benedek / Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.7 years

82.7 years Poverty rate: 11.4%

11.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.5%

42.5% Median household income: $104,409

$104,409 Population: 268,571

9. Orange County

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.8 years

82.8 years Poverty rate: 9.7%

9.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.8%

42.8% Median household income: $109,361

$109,361 Population: 3,175,227

8. Contra Costa County

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.2 years

82.2 years Poverty rate: 8.3%

8.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.5%

44.5% Median household income: $120,020

$120,020 Population: 1,162,648

7. Placer County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.3 years

82.3 years Poverty rate: 6.8%

6.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.4%

42.4% Median household income: $109,375

$109,375 Population: 406,608

6. Alameda County

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.8 years

82.8 years Poverty rate: 9.2%

9.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 50.9%

50.9% Median household income: $122,488

$122,488 Population: 1,663,823

5. Mono County

Source: Nikolay Tsuguliev / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: >100 years

>100 years Poverty rate: 11.3%

11.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 31.7%

31.7% Median household income: $82,038

$82,038 Population: 13,219

4. San Francisco County

Source: Maks Ershov / Shutterstock.com

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.7 years

83.7 years Poverty rate: 10.5%

10.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 59.8%

59.8% Median household income: $136,689

$136,689 Population: 851,036

3. San Mateo County

Source: SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 84.9 years

84.9 years Poverty rate: 6.4%

6.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 52.9%

52.9% Median household income: $149,907

$149,907 Population: 754,250

2. Santa Clara County

Source: yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 84.7 years

84.7 years Poverty rate: 6.9%

6.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.3%

55.3% Median household income: $153,792

$153,792 Population: 1,916,831

1. Marin County

Source: yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 85.3 years

85.3 years Poverty rate: 7.0%

7.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 61.1%

61.1% Median household income: $142,019

$142,019 Population: 260,485

Rank County Avg. life expectancy at birth (yrs.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree (%) Poverty rate (%) Population 1 Marin, California 85.3 61.1 7.0 260,485 2 Santa Clara, California 84.7 55.3 6.9 1,916,831 3 San Mateo, California 84.9 52.9 6.4 754,250 4 San Francisco, California 83.7 59.8 10.5 851,036 5 Mono, California 100+ 31.7 11.3 13,219 6 Alameda, California 82.8 50.9 9.2 1,663,823 7 Placer, California 82.3 42.4 6.8 406,608 8 Contra Costa, California 82.2 44.5 8.3 1,162,648 9 Orange, California 82.8 42.8 9.7 3,175,227 10 Santa Cruz, California 82.7 42.5 11.4 268,571 11 Napa, California 82.1 37.8 7.9 137,384 12 San Diego, California 81.8 41.0 10.6 3,289,701 13 El Dorado, California 81.9 38.0 8.6 191,713 14 Sonoma, California 82.0 37.8 8.9 488,436 15 Nevada, California 80.8 38.8 10.4 102,322 16 Ventura, California 82.3 34.7 9.0 842,009 17 San Luis Obispo, California 81.8 38.0 12.6 281,712 18 Yolo, California 81.5 43.3 17.4 217,141 19 Santa Barbara, California 81.8 35.7 13.5 445,213 20 Los Angeles, California 81.3 34.6 13.7 9,936,690 21 Solano, California 80.0 28.2 9.0 450,995 22 San Benito, California 81.9 22.0 7.5 64,753 23 Sacramento, California 79.2 32.6 13.1 1,579,211 24 Monterey, California 82.2 27.1 12.3 437,609 25 Inyo, California 78.7 29.0 11.9 18,829 26 Amador, California 79.8 20.6 7.8 40,577 27 Riverside, California 80.0 24.1 11.4 2,429,487 28 Sierra, California 81.0 23.9 12.6 2,916 29 Mariposa, California 80.6 28.9 16.0 17,130 30 Tuolumne, California 78.3 24.4 11.4 54,993

