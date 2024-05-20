Ohio's Best Counties to Live In Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Every year in the United States, tens of millions of Americans move to a new home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the bulk of these moves are motivated by personal circumstances, often relating to housing, family, or employment. But when it comes to deciding on a place to live, it can also be helpful to weigh other, less subjective factors.

As a means of gauging and comparing degrees of development between countries — beyond standard measures like gross domestic product and economic growth — the United Nations created the Human Development Index. By accounting for factors related to health and well-being, educational attainment, and standards of living, the HDI offers an assessment of overall quality of life at the individual level within a given geography.

When applied to communities within the United States, the core principles of the HDI reveal that some parts of the country are far better places to live than others.

Using an index inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best counties in Ohio to live in. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the poverty rate. Of the 88 counties in Ohio, we ranked the 30 with the highest HDI score.

Across all of Ohio, average life expectancy at birth is 76.5 years. Additionally, 13.3% of the population live below the poverty line and 30.4% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Of the 30 counties on this list, 10 compare favorably to the state as a whole in each of these metrics.

Among these 30 Ohio counties, average life expectancy at birth ranges from 76.2 years to 81.7 years. Meanwhile, poverty rates vary between 4.5% and 16.5%, and bachelor’s degree attainment rates range from about 18% to over 50%.

Data used to calculate rankings are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. All ACS data are five-year averages.

Why It Matters

Many of the most commonly cited economic indicators — including unemployment, GDP, and industrial output — are useful gauges of prosperity and productive capacity in a given area. But when it comes to measuring overall quality of life, any single metric inevitably falls short. To address these shortcomings, the HDI combines three key social and economic measures into a single index score, allowing for objective comparisons between communities across the United States.

30. Madison County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.5 years

77.5 years Poverty rate: 10.2%

10.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.4%

20.4% Median household income: $77,062

$77,062 Population: 43,961

29. Fulton County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.6 years

77.6 years Poverty rate: 8.5%

8.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 18.3%

18.3% Median household income: $71,453

$71,453 Population: 42,602

28. Knox County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.1 years

78.1 years Poverty rate: 12.9%

12.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.7%

23.7% Median household income: $71,246

$71,246 Population: 62,657

27. Lorain County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.5 years

77.5 years Poverty rate: 13.5%

13.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.2%

27.2% Median household income: $67,272

$67,272 Population: 313,101

26. Erie County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.2 years

76.2 years Poverty rate: 11.5%

11.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.5%

26.5% Median household income: $65,171

$65,171 Population: 75,299

25. Wyandot County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.7 years

76.7 years Poverty rate: 6.9%

6.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 21.2%

21.2% Median household income: $68,552

$68,552 Population: 21,818

24. Cuyahoga County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.5 years

76.5 years Poverty rate: 16.5%

16.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.2%

35.2% Median household income: $60,074

$60,074 Population: 1,256,620

23. Wayne County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.5 years

77.5 years Poverty rate: 8.8%

8.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.0%

24.0% Median household income: $70,320

$70,320 Population: 116,680

22. Auglaize County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.9 years

77.9 years Poverty rate: 6.6%

6.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.7%

20.7% Median household income: $75,231

$75,231 Population: 46,263

21. Miami County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.4 years

77.4 years Poverty rate: 8.5%

8.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.7%

24.7% Median household income: $71,440

$71,440 Population: 108,818

20. Mercer County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.5 years

78.5 years Poverty rate: 6.4%

6.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.4%

20.4% Median household income: $73,278

$73,278 Population: 42,321

19. Butler County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.4 years

76.4 years Poverty rate: 11.8%

11.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 31.9%

31.9% Median household income: $77,062

$77,062 Population: 388,327

18. Hancock County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.5 years

77.5 years Poverty rate: 10.5%

10.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.5%

28.5% Median household income: $67,006

$67,006 Population: 75,072

17. Ottawa County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.8 years

77.8 years Poverty rate: 8.8%

8.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.9%

26.9% Median household income: $69,515

$69,515 Population: 40,367

16. Licking County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.1 years

77.1 years Poverty rate: 9.8%

9.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 29.5%

29.5% Median household income: $78,505

$78,505 Population: 178,844

15. Summit County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.8 years

76.8 years Poverty rate: 12.4%

12.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 34.6%

34.6% Median household income: $68,360

$68,360 Population: 539,361

14. Portage County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.8 years

77.8 years Poverty rate: 11.3%

11.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 31.7%

31.7% Median household income: $69,796

$69,796 Population: 161,217

13. Hamilton County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.4 years

76.4 years Poverty rate: 14.9%

14.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 40.3%

40.3% Median household income: $68,249

$68,249 Population: 827,671

12. Clermont County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.5 years

77.5 years Poverty rate: 8.4%

8.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.2%

30.2% Median household income: $79,573

$79,573 Population: 208,851

11. Fairfield County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.7 years

77.7 years Poverty rate: 8.7%

8.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 31.1%

31.1% Median household income: $82,969

$82,969 Population: 159,371

10. Putnam County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.8 years

79.8 years Poverty rate: 6.6%

6.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.9%

25.9% Median household income: $79,453

$79,453 Population: 34,400

9. Lake County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.2 years

78.2 years Poverty rate: 7.6%

7.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 29.9%

29.9% Median household income: $76,835

$76,835 Population: 232,236

8. Franklin County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.7 years

76.7 years Poverty rate: 14.5%

14.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.7%

41.7% Median household income: $71,070

$71,070 Population: 1,318,149

7. Wood County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.3 years

78.3 years Poverty rate: 12.9%

12.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.5%

37.5% Median household income: $70,537

$70,537 Population: 131,564

6. Greene County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.5 years

78.5 years Poverty rate: 10.6%

10.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.2%

41.2% Median household income: $81,243

$81,243 Population: 167,567

5. Medina County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.0 years

80.0 years Poverty rate: 6.0%

6.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.9%

35.9% Median household income: $89,968

$89,968 Population: 182,347

4. Union County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.9 years

78.9 years Poverty rate: 5.2%

5.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.3%

39.3% Median household income: $104,496

$104,496 Population: 63,411

3. Geauga County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.9 years

80.9 years Poverty rate: 5.8%

5.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.4%

39.4% Median household income: $97,162

$97,162 Population: 95,455

2. Warren County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.2 years

79.2 years Poverty rate: 5.1%

5.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.7%

44.7% Median household income: $103,128

$103,128 Population: 243,189

1. Delaware County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.7 years

81.7 years Poverty rate: 4.5%

4.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.4%

57.4% Median household income: $123,995

$123,995 Population: 216,074

Rank County Avg. life expectancy at birth (yrs.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree (%) Poverty rate (%) Population 1 Delaware, Ohio 81.7 57.4 4.5 216,074 2 Warren, Ohio 79.2 44.7 5.1 243,189 3 Geauga, Ohio 80.9 39.4 5.8 95,455 4 Union, Ohio 78.9 39.3 5.2 63,411 5 Medina, Ohio 80.0 35.9 6.0 182,347 6 Greene, Ohio 78.5 41.2 10.6 167,567 7 Wood, Ohio 78.3 37.5 12.9 131,564 8 Franklin, Ohio 76.7 41.7 14.5 1,318,149 9 Lake, Ohio 78.2 29.9 7.6 232,236 10 Putnam, Ohio 79.8 25.9 6.6 34,400 11 Fairfield, Ohio 77.7 31.1 8.7 159,371 12 Clermont, Ohio 77.5 30.2 8.4 208,851 13 Hamilton, Ohio 76.4 40.3 14.9 827,671 14 Portage, Ohio 77.8 31.7 11.3 161,217 15 Summit, Ohio 76.8 34.6 12.4 539,361 16 Licking, Ohio 77.1 29.5 9.8 178,844 17 Ottawa, Ohio 77.8 26.9 8.8 40,367 18 Hancock, Ohio 77.5 28.5 10.5 75,072 19 Butler, Ohio 76.4 31.9 11.8 388,327 20 Mercer, Ohio 78.5 20.4 6.4 42,321 21 Miami, Ohio 77.4 24.7 8.5 108,818 22 Auglaize, Ohio 77.9 20.7 6.6 46,263 23 Wayne, Ohio 77.5 24.0 8.8 116,680 24 Cuyahoga, Ohio 76.5 35.2 16.5 1,256,620 25 Wyandot, Ohio 76.7 21.2 6.9 21,818 26 Erie, Ohio 76.2 26.5 11.5 75,299 27 Lorain, Ohio 77.5 27.2 13.5 313,101 28 Knox, Ohio 78.1 23.7 12.9 62,657 29 Fulton, Ohio 77.6 18.3 8.5 42,602 30 Madison, Ohio 77.5 20.4 10.2 43,961

