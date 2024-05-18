New York's Best Counties to Live In Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

Every year in the United States, tens of millions of Americans move to a new home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the bulk of these moves are motivated by personal circumstances, often relating to housing, family, or employment. But when it comes to deciding on a place to live, it can also be helpful to weigh other, less subjective factors.

As a means of gauging and comparing degrees of development between countries — beyond standard measures like gross domestic product and economic growth — the United Nations created the Human Development Index. By accounting for factors related to health and well-being, educational attainment, and standards of living, the HDI offers an assessment of overall quality of life at the individual level within a given geography.

When applied to communities within the United States, the core principles of the HDI reveal that some parts of the country are far better places to live than others.

Using an index inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best counties in New York state to live in. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the poverty rate. Of the 62 counties in New York, we ranked the 30 with the highest HDI score.

Across all of New York, average life expectancy at birth is 80.3 years. Additionally, 13.6% of the population live below the poverty line and 38.8% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Of the 30 counties on this list, four compare favorably to the state as a whole in each of these metrics.

Among these 30 New York counties, average life expectancy at birth ranges from 78.0 years to 83.7 years. Meanwhile, poverty rates vary between 5.4% and 19.0%, and bachelor’s degree attainment rates range from 25% to over 60%.

Data used to calculate rankings are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. All ACS data are five-year averages.

Why It Matters

Source: Darren415 / iStock via Getty Images

Many of the most commonly cited economic indicators — including unemployment, GDP, and industrial output — are useful gauges of prosperity and productive capacity in a given area. But when it comes to measuring overall quality of life, any single metric inevitably falls short. To address these shortcomings, the HDI combines three key social and economic measures into a single index score, allowing for objective comparisons between communities across the United States.

30. Schoharie County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.0 years

80.0 years Poverty rate: 10.1%

10.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.0%

25.0% Median household income: $71,479

$71,479 Population: 29,970

29. Greene County

Source: rickberk / Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.7 years

78.7 years Poverty rate: 10.4%

10.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.6%

27.6% Median household income: $70,294

$70,294 Population: 48,067

28. Tioga County

Source: Jonathan W. Cohen / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.7 years

79.7 years Poverty rate: 10.2%

10.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.3%

26.3% Median household income: $70,427

$70,427 Population: 48,344

27. Orange County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.5 years

79.5 years Poverty rate: 13.0%

13.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 31.6%

31.6% Median household income: $91,806

$91,806 Population: 401,237

26. Livingston County

Source: JimVallee / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.0 years

80.0 years Poverty rate: 11.7%

11.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 29.5%

29.5% Median household income: $70,443

$70,443 Population: 61,980

25. Erie County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.0 years

78.0 years Poverty rate: 13.8%

13.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.4%

36.4% Median household income: $68,014

$68,014 Population: 951,232

24. Madison County

Source: Doug Kerr / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.8 years

80.8 years Poverty rate: 9.5%

9.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.9%

26.9% Median household income: $68,869

$68,869 Population: 68,020

23. Ulster County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.7 years

79.7 years Poverty rate: 14.7%

14.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.6%

35.6% Median household income: $77,197

$77,197 Population: 182,153

22. Otsego County

Source: Jonathan W. Cohen / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.6 years

79.6 years Poverty rate: 13.0%

13.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.7%

33.7% Median household income: $65,778

$65,778 Population: 59,678

21. Kings County

Source: James Wagstaff / Shutterstock.com

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.7 years

80.7 years Poverty rate: 19.0%

19.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 40.4%

40.4% Median household income: $74,692

$74,692 Population: 2,679,620

20. Onondaga County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.0 years

79.0 years Poverty rate: 13.9%

13.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.9%

36.9% Median household income: $71,479

$71,479 Population: 472,637

19. Essex County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.7 years

79.7 years Poverty rate: 10.4%

10.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 31.2%

31.2% Median household income: $68,090

$68,090 Population: 37,314

18. Schenectady County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.7 years

78.7 years Poverty rate: 11.6%

11.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 34.2%

34.2% Median household income: $75,056

$75,056 Population: 159,447

17. Rensselaer County

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.8 years

78.8 years Poverty rate: 11.5%

11.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.4%

35.4% Median household income: $83,734

$83,734 Population: 160,943

16. Warren County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.9 years

78.9 years Poverty rate: 8.6%

8.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.8%

33.8% Median household income: $74,531

$74,531 Population: 65,684

15. Richmond County

Source: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.8 years

79.8 years Poverty rate: 10.4%

10.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.3%

35.3% Median household income: $96,185

$96,185 Population: 492,925

14. Monroe County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.3 years

79.3 years Poverty rate: 13.4%

13.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 40.5%

40.5% Median household income: $71,450

$71,450 Population: 756,406

13. Queens County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.8 years

81.8 years Poverty rate: 11.7%

11.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 34.8%

34.8% Median household income: $82,431

$82,431 Population: 2,360,826

12. Columbia County

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.4 years

80.4 years Poverty rate: 10.3%

10.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.4%

36.4% Median household income: $81,741

$81,741 Population: 61,469

11. Rockland County

Source: OlegAlbinsky / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.4 years

81.4 years Poverty rate: 15.1%

15.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.5%

42.5% Median household income: $106,173

$106,173 Population: 337,326

10. Ontario County

Source: Debora Truax / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.1 years

80.1 years Poverty rate: 9.0%

9.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.2%

37.2% Median household income: $76,603

$76,603 Population: 112,288

9. Albany County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.4 years

79.4 years Poverty rate: 12.5%

12.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.4%

44.4% Median household income: $78,829

$78,829 Population: 315,041

8. Dutchess County

Source: ctraixaxu / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.1 years

80.1 years Poverty rate: 8.6%

8.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.0%

39.0% Median household income: $94,578

$94,578 Population: 296,467

7. Suffolk County

Source: HaizhanZheng / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.1 years

80.1 years Poverty rate: 6.5%

6.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.0%

39.0% Median household income: $122,498

$122,498 Population: 1,524,486

6. Saratoga County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.4 years

81.4 years Poverty rate: 6.6%

6.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.4%

43.4% Median household income: $97,038

$97,038 Population: 236,328

5. Putnam County

Source: Kirkikis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.2 years

82.2 years Poverty rate: 6.3%

6.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.8%

42.8% Median household income: $120,970

$120,970 Population: 97,942

4. Tompkins County

Source: BenjaminSullivan / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years

81.3 years Poverty rate: 16.0%

16.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.5%

57.5% Median household income: $69,995

$69,995 Population: 102,555

3. Westchester County

Source: Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.4 years

82.4 years Poverty rate: 8.5%

8.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 51.8%

51.8% Median household income: $114,651

$114,651 Population: 997,904

2. Nassau County

Source: alarico / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.0 years

82.0 years Poverty rate: 5.4%

5.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 48.2%

48.2% Median household income: $137,709

$137,709 Population: 1,389,160

1. New York County

Source: GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.7 years

83.7 years Poverty rate: 15.8%

15.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 62.8%

62.8% Median household income: $99,880

$99,880 Population: 1,645,867

Rank County Avg. life expectancy at birth (yrs.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree (%) Poverty rate (%) Population 1 New York, New York 83.7 62.8 15.8 1,645,867 2 Nassau, New York 82.0 48.2 5.4 1,389,160 3 Westchester, New York 82.4 51.8 8.5 997,904 4 Tompkins, New York 81.3 57.5 16.0 102,555 5 Putnam, New York 82.2 42.8 6.3 97,942 6 Saratoga, New York 81.4 43.4 6.6 236,328 7 Suffolk, New York 80.1 39.0 6.5 1,524,486 8 Dutchess, New York 80.1 39.0 8.6 296,467 9 Albany, New York 79.4 44.4 12.5 315,041 10 Ontario, New York 80.1 37.2 9.0 112,288 11 Rockland, New York 81.4 42.5 15.1 337,326 12 Columbia, New York 80.4 36.4 10.3 61,469 13 Queens, New York 81.8 34.8 11.7 2,360,826 14 Monroe, New York 79.3 40.5 13.4 756,406 15 Richmond, New York 79.8 35.3 10.4 492,925 16 Warren, New York 78.9 33.8 8.6 65,684 17 Rensselaer, New York 78.8 35.4 11.5 160,943 18 Schenectady, New York 78.7 34.2 11.6 159,447 19 Essex, New York 79.7 31.2 10.4 37,314 20 Onondaga, New York 79.0 36.9 13.9 472,637 21 Kings, New York 80.7 40.4 19.0 2,679,620 22 Otsego, New York 79.6 33.7 13.0 59,678 23 Ulster, New York 79.7 35.6 14.7 182,153 24 Madison, New York 80.8 26.9 9.5 68,020 25 Erie, New York 78.0 36.4 13.8 951,232 26 Livingston, New York 80.0 29.5 11.7 61,980 27 Orange, New York 79.5 31.6 13.0 401,237 28 Tioga, New York 79.7 26.3 10.2 48,344 29 Greene, New York 78.7 27.6 10.4 48,067 30 Schoharie, New York 80.0 25.0 10.1 29,970

Buffett Missed These Two… Warren Buffett loves dividend stocks, and has stuffed Berkshire with some of his favorites. But he overlooked two dividend legends that continue to print checks on a new level, they’re nowhere in his portfolio. Unlock the two dividend legends Buffett missed in this new free report.