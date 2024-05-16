Illinois' Best Counties to Live In JaySi / iStock via Getty Images

Every year in the United States, tens of millions of Americans move to a new home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the bulk of these moves are motivated by personal circumstances, often relating to housing, family, or employment. But when it comes to deciding on a place to live, it can also be helpful to weigh other, less subjective factors.

As a means of gauging and comparing degrees of development between countries — beyond standard measures like gross domestic product and economic growth — the United Nations created the Human Development Index. By accounting for factors related to health and well-being, educational attainment, and standards of living, the HDI offers an assessment of overall quality of life at the individual level within a given geography.

When applied to communities within the United States, the core principles of the HDI reveal that some parts of the country are far better places to live than others.

Using an index inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best counties in Illinois to live in. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the poverty rate. Of the 102 counties in Illinois, we ranked the 30 with the highest HDI score.

Across all of Illinois, average life expectancy at birth is 78.6 years. Additionally, 11.8% of the population live below the poverty line and 36.7% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Of the 30 counties on this list, three compare favorably to the state as a whole in each of these metrics.

Among these 30 Illinois counties, average life expectancy at birth ranges from 76.3 years to 81.9 years. Meanwhile, poverty rates vary between 4.3% and 18.7%, and bachelor’s degree attainment rates range from about 20% to over 50%.

Data used to calculate rankings are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. All ACS data are five-year averages.

Why It Matters

Many of the most commonly cited economic indicators — including unemployment, GDP, and industrial output — are useful gauges of prosperity and productive capacity in a given area. But when it comes to measuring overall quality of life, any single metric inevitably falls short. To address these shortcomings, the HDI combines three key social and economic measures into a single index score, allowing for objective comparisons between communities across the United States.

30. Adams County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.8 years

77.8 years Poverty rate: 12.1%

12.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.9%

26.9% Median household income: $63,767

$63,767 Population: 65,583

29. Madison County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.3 years

76.3 years Poverty rate: 12.0%

12.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 29.4%

29.4% Median household income: $71,759

$71,759 Population: 265,512

28. Peoria County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.8 years

76.8 years Poverty rate: 15.5%

15.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.7%

33.7% Median household income: $63,409

$63,409 Population: 181,186

27. Effingham County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.7 years

77.7 years Poverty rate: 10.8%

10.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.9%

25.9% Median household income: $73,181

$73,181 Population: 34,594

26. Calhoun County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.4 years

80.4 years Poverty rate: 8.4%

8.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 19.5%

19.5% Median household income: $88,059

$88,059 Population: 4,472

25. Henry County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.1 years

78.1 years Poverty rate: 9.2%

9.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.7%

24.7% Median household income: $66,313

$66,313 Population: 49,157

24. Boone County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.3 years

79.3 years Poverty rate: 9.8%

9.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.0%

24.0% Median household income: $80,502

$80,502 Population: 53,459

23. Ogle County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.5 years

78.5 years Poverty rate: 8.3%

8.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.4%

23.4% Median household income: $75,782

$75,782 Population: 51,672

22. Jasper County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.2 years

81.2 years Poverty rate: 9.2%

9.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 21.4%

21.4% Median household income: $67,429

$67,429 Population: 9,295

21. DeKalb County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.7 years

78.7 years Poverty rate: 15.4%

15.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 34.1%

34.1% Median household income: $68,617

$68,617 Population: 100,686

20. Washington County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.4 years

79.4 years Poverty rate: 8.0%

8.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.1%

23.1% Median household income: $75,111

$75,111 Population: 13,781

19. Putnam County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.8 years

80.8 years Poverty rate: 8.8%

8.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.5%

23.5% Median household income: $75,726

$75,726 Population: 5,628

18. Tazewell County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.3 years

78.3 years Poverty rate: 8.7%

8.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.5%

27.5% Median household income: $74,606

$74,606 Population: 131,276

17. Grundy County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.2 years

77.2 years Poverty rate: 6.0%

6.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.7%

25.7% Median household income: $89,993

$89,993 Population: 52,624

16. Sangamon County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.7 years

77.7 years Poverty rate: 12.9%

12.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 34.6%

34.6% Median household income: $71,653

$71,653 Population: 196,122

15. Clinton County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.2 years

80.2 years Poverty rate: 7.2%

7.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.6%

23.6% Median household income: $78,054

$78,054 Population: 36,998

14. Menard County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.9 years

79.9 years Poverty rate: 7.9%

7.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.9%

25.9% Median household income: $84,846

$84,846 Population: 12,284

13. Jo Daviess County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.5 years

80.5 years Poverty rate: 7.8%

7.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.9%

27.9% Median household income: $67,729

$67,729 Population: 21,942

12. Champaign County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.1 years

80.1 years Poverty rate: 18.7%

18.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 45.6%

45.6% Median household income: $61,090

$61,090 Population: 206,525

11. Cook County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.6 years

78.6 years Poverty rate: 13.4%

13.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.3%

41.3% Median household income: $78,304

$78,304 Population: 5,225,367

10. Piatt County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.0 years

80.0 years Poverty rate: 7.2%

7.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.8%

30.8% Median household income: $81,151

$81,151 Population: 16,698

9. Woodford County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.1 years

79.1 years Poverty rate: 7.5%

7.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.4%

35.4% Median household income: $80,093

$80,093 Population: 38,414

8. McLean County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.4 years

79.4 years Poverty rate: 14.2%

14.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 46.0%

46.0% Median household income: $75,356

$75,356 Population: 171,284

7. Will County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.2 years

79.2 years Poverty rate: 6.7%

6.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.1%

36.1% Median household income: $103,678

$103,678 Population: 696,774

6. Kane County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.0 years

81.0 years Poverty rate: 8.3%

8.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.3%

36.3% Median household income: $96,400

$96,400 Population: 517,254

5. McHenry County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.4 years

80.4 years Poverty rate: 6.0%

6.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.3%

35.3% Median household income: $100,101

$100,101 Population: 311,133

4. Kendall County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.2 years

81.2 years Poverty rate: 4.7%

4.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.8%

35.8% Median household income: $106,358

$106,358 Population: 132,795

3. Monroe County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.7 years

80.7 years Poverty rate: 4.3%

4.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.9%

37.9% Median household income: $100,685

$100,685 Population: 34,905

2. Lake County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.0 years

81.0 years Poverty rate: 7.8%

7.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 46.9%

46.9% Median household income: $104,553

$104,553 Population: 713,159

1. DuPage County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.9 years

81.9 years Poverty rate: 6.3%

6.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 51.1%

51.1% Median household income: $107,035

$107,035 Population: 930,559

Rank County Avg. life expectancy at birth (yrs.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree (%) Poverty rate (%) Population 1 DuPage, Illinois 81.9 51.1 6.3 930,559 2 Lake, Illinois 81.0 46.9 7.8 713,159 3 Monroe, Illinois 80.7 37.9 4.3 34,905 4 Kendall, Illinois 81.2 35.8 4.7 132,795 5 McHenry, Illinois 80.4 35.3 6.0 311,133 6 Kane, Illinois 81.0 36.3 8.3 517,254 7 Will, Illinois 79.2 36.1 6.7 696,774 8 McLean, Illinois 79.4 46.0 14.2 171,284 9 Woodford, Illinois 79.1 35.4 7.5 38,414 10 Piatt, Illinois 80.0 30.8 7.2 16,698 11 Cook, Illinois 78.6 41.3 13.4 5,225,367 12 Champaign, Illinois 80.1 45.6 18.7 206,525 13 Jo Daviess, Illinois 80.5 27.9 7.8 21,942 14 Menard, Illinois 79.9 25.9 7.9 12,284 15 Clinton, Illinois 80.2 23.6 7.2 36,998 16 Sangamon, Illinois 77.7 34.6 12.9 196,122 17 Grundy, Illinois 77.2 25.7 6.0 52,624 18 Tazewell, Illinois 78.3 27.5 8.7 131,276 19 Putnam, Illinois 80.8 23.5 8.8 5,628 20 Washington, Illinois 79.4 23.1 8.0 13,781 21 DeKalb, Illinois 78.7 34.1 15.4 100,686 22 Jasper, Illinois 81.2 21.4 9.2 9,295 23 Ogle, Illinois 78.5 23.4 8.3 51,672 24 Boone, Illinois 79.3 24.0 9.8 53,459 25 Henry, Illinois 78.1 24.7 9.2 49,157 26 Calhoun, Illinois 80.4 19.5 8.4 4,472 27 Effingham, Illinois 77.7 25.9 10.8 34,594 28 Peoria, Illinois 76.8 33.7 15.5 181,186 29 Madison, Illinois 76.3 29.4 12.0 265,512 30 Adams, Illinois 77.8 26.9 12.1 65,583

