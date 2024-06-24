Population and Social Characteristics

Cities Americans Are Flocking To

Vasyl Dolmatov / iStock via Getty Images
Florida had the highest increase in net migration nationwide, meaning more people moved into the state than moved out of it compared to all other states. At least two people that made the move to Florida recently aren’t happy about it. The two, employees of Disney, are suing the company, alleging it misrepresented its plans about a project that would move 2,000 jobs to the state. As a result, many employees from California moved to Florida — only for the project to be canceled.

Disney employees aside, Florida continues to attract Americans from across the country, and its cities are among the top ones growing through net migration.

To determine the cities Americans are flocking to, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program. Metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on the percentage change in population due to net migration alone from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023, and we included the top 35 cities. Data on median home value came from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community and figures are one-year estimates. Unemployment rates for April 2024 came from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and are not seasonally adjusted.

Among the cities on the list, the population grew through net migration by 1.7% or more in one year alone. And while the U.S. population grew by 0.49% from July 2022 to July 2023, the total population growth among the cities on the list ranges from 1.2% to 4.7%.

Natural change (births minus deaths) contributed 0.15% to population growth nationwide, and immigration contributed 0.34%. In the cities on the list, natural change contributed anywhere from -1.4% (meaning it had a negative effect on population growth) to 1.2%.

Of the 35 cities that relatively attracted the most residents, a whopping 15 are in Florida, including four of the top five. Next are five cities in South Carolina. (On the flip side, also see: Cities Americans Are Abandoning in Droves.)

Several factors determine the attractiveness of a city, including subjective factors such as weather, community, and vibrancy, and more objective factors such as jobs, cost of living, and housing affordability. In the majority of the cities on the list either the unemployment rate is lower than the 3.5% national rate (in April), or the median home value is lower than the national value of $320,900 in 2022. Still, in some cities, including No. 1 — The Villages, Florida — this is not the case and these cities continues to attract residents regardless.

Why Are We Covering This

Source: Mikolette / E+ via Getty Images
Population growth comprises both natural change — births minus deaths — and net migration (people moving in minus people moving out). While some cities manage to grow mostly through natural change, the ability to attract new residents is often a sign of a positive economic environment among other things. When more residents choose to move in, it could further grow economic conditions in the area, while also alerting localities that services might need to expand. For people considering a move, the cities on the list may be already under consideration.

35. Greenville-Anderson-Greer, SC

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.69% (16,216)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +2,335; domestic: +13,881
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +16,562 or +1.73% (#41 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 5.22% (#41 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.7% (Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC)
  • Median home value, 2022: $259,600 (Greenville-Anderson, SC)
  • Total population, 2023: 975,480

34. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.69% (46,794)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +29,343; domestic: +17,451
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +54,916 or +1.99% (#29 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 4.64% (#51 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.2%
  • Median home value, 2022: $361,100
  • Total population, 2023: 2,817,933

33. Hinesville, GA

Hinesville city hall by Michael Rivera
Hinesville city hall (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Michael Rivera
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.73% (1,493)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +187; domestic: +1,306
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +2,490 or +2.88% (#6 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 5.28% (#39 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.1%
  • Median home value, 2022: $187,900
  • Total population, 2023: 88,804

32. Gainesville, GA

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.74% (3,698)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +671; domestic: +3,027
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +4,646 or +2.19% (#22 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 5.90% (#33 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.0%
  • Median home value, 2022: $355,500
  • Total population, 2023: 217,267

31. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.77% (10,237)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +2,234; domestic: +8,003
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +13,370 or +2.32% (#18 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 6.40% (#30 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 4.3% (Fayetteville, NC)
  • Median home value, 2022: $291,600
  • Total population, 2023: 590,337

30. Midland, TX

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.85% (3,274)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +731; domestic: +2,543
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +5,077 or +2.86% (#7 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 1.07% (#180 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.2%
  • Median home value, 2022: $284,700
  • Total population, 2023: 182,324

29. Helena, MT

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.85% (1,750)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +61; domestic: +1,689
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +1,705 or +1.81% (#39 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 7.26% (#26 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: N/A% {For metro J}
  • Median home value, 2022: $383,500
  • Total population, 2023: 96,091

28. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

Source: Althom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.90% (4,667)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +153; domestic: +4,514
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +2,851 or +1.16% (#73 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 8.42% (#20 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.4% (Prescott, AZ)
  • Median home value, 2022: $434,700
  • Total population, 2023: 249,081

27. Naples-Marco Island, FL

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.91% (7,579)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +3,382; domestic: +4,197
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +6,794 or +1.71% (#42 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 8.56% (#18 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.9% (Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL)
  • Median home value, 2022: $541,500
  • Total population, 2023: 404,310

26. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Port Royal, SC

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.91% (4,353)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +504; domestic: +3,849
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +4,390 or +1.92% (#31 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 7.83% (#24 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.6% (Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC)
  • Median home value, 2022: $447,700 (Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC)
  • Total population, 2023: 232,523

25. Johnson City, TN

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.93% (4,062)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +248; domestic: +3,814
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +2,975 or +1.42% (#58 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 4.73% (#46 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.7%
  • Median home value, 2022: $221,400
  • Total population, 2023: 213,198

24. Greeley, CO

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.94% (6,781)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +527; domestic: +6,254
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +9,176 or +2.62% (#12 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 7.00% (#27 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.5% {For metro J}
  • Median home value, 2022: $456,100
  • Total population, 2023: 359,442

23. Charleston-North Charleston, SC

Source: skiserge1 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.94% (16,127)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +1,865; domestic: +14,262
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +19,065 or +2.30% (#19 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 5.22% (#40 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.4%
  • Median home value, 2022: $363,000
  • Total population, 2023: 849,417

22. Jacksonville, FL

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.04% (34,143)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +6,679; domestic: +27,464
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +36,911 or +2.20% (#21 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 6.37% (#31 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.2%
  • Median home value, 2022: $347,000
  • Total population, 2023: 1,713,240

21. St. George, UT

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.12% (4,196)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +173; domestic: +4,023
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +4,722 or +2.39% (#16 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 11.59% (#6 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.8%
  • Median home value, 2022: $528,400
  • Total population, 2023: 202,452

20. Morristown, TN

Source: Dee / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.22% (2,700)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +160; domestic: +2,540
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +2,227 or +1.83% (#37 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 5.70% (#35 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.8%
  • Median home value, 2022: $203,500
  • Total population, 2023: 124,054

19. Sebastian-Vero Beach-West Vero Corridor, FL

Source: Crystal Bolin Photography / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.25% (3,761)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +465; domestic: +3,296
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +2,528 or +1.51% (#53 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 9.05% (#15 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.7% (Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL)
  • Median home value, 2022: $344,400 (Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL)
  • Total population, 2023: 169,795

18. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.28% (5,033)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +81; domestic: +4,952
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +2,777 or +1.26% (#68 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 8.68% (#16 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.2%
  • Median home value, 2022: $290,800
  • Total population, 2023: 223,682

17. Huntsville, AL

Source: RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.29% (11,756)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +893; domestic: +10,863
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +12,781 or +2.48% (#15 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 6.83% (#29 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.2%
  • Median home value, 2022: $292,700
  • Total population, 2023: 527,254

16. Sherman-Denison, TX

Source: Renelibrary / Wikimedia Commons

  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.50% (3,573)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +132; domestic: +3,441
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +3,709 or +2.59% (#13 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 8.59% (#17 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.4%
  • Median home value, 2022: $250,500
  • Total population, 2023: 146,907

15. North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.55% (22,777)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +2,951; domestic: +19,826
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +18,387 or +2.06% (#28 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 11.26% (#10 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.3% (North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL)
  • Median home value, 2022: $402,600 (North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL)
  • Total population, 2023: 910,108

14. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

Historic Downtown Melbourne by MicheleHaro
Historic Downtown Melbourne (CC BY 3.0) by MicheleHaro
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.59% (16,326)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +1,440; domestic: +14,886
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +13,272 or +2.10% (#25 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 8.11% (#22 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.3%
  • Median home value, 2022: $336,800
  • Total population, 2023: 643,979

13. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.72% (19,187)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +1,617; domestic: +17,570
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +15,373 or +2.18% (#23 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 10.13% (#12 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.6%
  • Median home value, 2022: $320,200
  • Total population, 2023: 721,796

12. Punta Gorda, FL

Source: DawnDamico / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.74% (5,549)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +492; domestic: +5,057
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +3,552 or +1.75% (#40 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 14.20% (#3 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.7% {For metro J}
  • Median home value, 2022: $342,700
  • Total population, 2023: 206,134

11. Panama City-Panama City Beach, FL

Source: RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.80% (5,907)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +749; domestic: +5,158
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +5,756 or +2.73% (#11 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 8.51% (#19 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.0% (Panama City, FL)
  • Median home value, 2022: $312,800 (Panama City, FL)
  • Total population, 2023: 216,371

10. Sebring, FL

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.85% (3,007)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +307; domestic: +2,700
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +1,965 or +1.86% (#34 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 10.07% (#13 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 4.6%
  • Median home value, 2022: $176,900 (Sebring-Avon Park, FL)
  • Total population, 2023: 107,614

9. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.88% (7,095)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +291; domestic: +6,804
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +6,976 or +2.83% (#10 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 9.90% (#14 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.5%
  • Median home value, 2022: $304,600
  • Total population, 2023: 253,507

8. Spartanburg, SC

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.91% (10,855)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +660; domestic: +10,195
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +10,640 or +2.85% (#8 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 8.30% (#21 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.8%
  • Median home value, 2022: $231,300
  • Total population, 2023: 383,327

7. Wilmington, NC

Source: traveler1116 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 3.04% (13,801)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +459; domestic: +13,342
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +12,947 or +2.85% (#9 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 11.37% (#9 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.8%
  • Median home value, 2022: $357,100
  • Total population, 2023: 467,337

6. Port St. Lucie, FL

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 3.34% (17,415)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +1,566; domestic: +15,849
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +16,028 or +3.08% (#5 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 11.39% (#8 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.6% {For metro J}
  • Median home value, 2022: $363,600
  • Total population, 2023: 536,901

5. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 3.72% (29,364)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +3,335; domestic: +26,029
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +29,948 or +3.80% (#2 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 12.96% (#5 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.9%
  • Median home value, 2022: $267,500
  • Total population, 2023: 818,330

4. Homosassa Springs, FL

Source: Xianghong Garrison / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 3.87% (6,296)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +113; domestic: +6,183
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +4,188 or +2.58% (#14 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 13.26% (#4 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 4.9%
  • Median home value, 2022: $239,700
  • Total population, 2023: 166,696

3. Ocala, FL

Source: Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 4.04% (16,015)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +848; domestic: +15,167
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +13,522 or +3.41% (#4 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 11.55% (#7 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 4.0%
  • Median home value, 2022: $243,200
  • Total population, 2023: 409,959

2. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 4.10% (15,724)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +663; domestic: +15,061
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +14,331 or +3.74% (#3 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 14.75% (#2 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.3% (Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC)
  • Median home value, 2022: $299,300 (Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC)
  • Total population, 2023: 397,478

1. Wildwood-The Villages, FL

Source: Michael Warren / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 6.07% (8,788)
  • Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +104; domestic: +8,684
  • Total population change, 2022-2023: +6,798 or +4.70% (#1 fastest growth)
  • Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 21.95% (#1 fastest growth)
  • Unemployment rate, April 2024: 4.7% (The Villages, FL)
  • Median home value, 2022: $367,200 (The Villages, FL)
  • Total population, 2023: 151,565
