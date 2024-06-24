Cities Americans Are Flocking To Vasyl Dolmatov / iStock via Getty Images

Florida had the highest increase in net migration nationwide, meaning more people moved into the state than moved out of it compared to all other states. At least two people that made the move to Florida recently aren’t happy about it. The two, employees of Disney, are suing the company, alleging it misrepresented its plans about a project that would move 2,000 jobs to the state. As a result, many employees from California moved to Florida — only for the project to be canceled.

Disney employees aside, Florida continues to attract Americans from across the country, and its cities are among the top ones growing through net migration.

To determine the cities Americans are flocking to, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program. Metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on the percentage change in population due to net migration alone from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023, and we included the top 35 cities. Data on median home value came from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community and figures are one-year estimates. Unemployment rates for April 2024 came from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and are not seasonally adjusted.

Among the cities on the list, the population grew through net migration by 1.7% or more in one year alone. And while the U.S. population grew by 0.49% from July 2022 to July 2023, the total population growth among the cities on the list ranges from 1.2% to 4.7%.

Natural change (births minus deaths) contributed 0.15% to population growth nationwide, and immigration contributed 0.34%. In the cities on the list, natural change contributed anywhere from -1.4% (meaning it had a negative effect on population growth) to 1.2%.

Of the 35 cities that relatively attracted the most residents, a whopping 15 are in Florida, including four of the top five. Next are five cities in South Carolina. (On the flip side, also see: Cities Americans Are Abandoning in Droves.)

Several factors determine the attractiveness of a city, including subjective factors such as weather, community, and vibrancy, and more objective factors such as jobs, cost of living, and housing affordability. In the majority of the cities on the list either the unemployment rate is lower than the 3.5% national rate (in April), or the median home value is lower than the national value of $320,900 in 2022. Still, in some cities, including No. 1 — The Villages, Florida — this is not the case and these cities continues to attract residents regardless.

Source: Mikolette / E+ via Getty Images

35. Greenville-Anderson-Greer, SC

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.69% (16,216)

1.69% (16,216) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +2,335; domestic: +13,881

international: +2,335; domestic: +13,881 Total population change, 2022-2023: +16,562 or +1.73% (#41 fastest growth)

+16,562 or +1.73% (#41 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 5.22% (#41 fastest growth)

5.22% (#41 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.7% (Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC)

2.7% (Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC) Median home value, 2022: $259,600 (Greenville-Anderson, SC)

$259,600 (Greenville-Anderson, SC) Total population, 2023: 975,480

34. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.69% (46,794)

1.69% (46,794) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +29,343; domestic: +17,451

international: +29,343; domestic: +17,451 Total population change, 2022-2023: +54,916 or +1.99% (#29 fastest growth)

+54,916 or +1.99% (#29 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 4.64% (#51 fastest growth)

4.64% (#51 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.2%

3.2% Median home value, 2022: $361,100

$361,100 Total population, 2023: 2,817,933

33. Hinesville, GA

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.73% (1,493)

1.73% (1,493) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +187; domestic: +1,306

international: +187; domestic: +1,306 Total population change, 2022-2023: +2,490 or +2.88% (#6 fastest growth)

+2,490 or +2.88% (#6 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 5.28% (#39 fastest growth)

5.28% (#39 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.1%

3.1% Median home value, 2022: $187,900

$187,900 Total population, 2023: 88,804

32. Gainesville, GA

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.74% (3,698)

1.74% (3,698) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +671; domestic: +3,027

international: +671; domestic: +3,027 Total population change, 2022-2023: +4,646 or +2.19% (#22 fastest growth)

+4,646 or +2.19% (#22 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 5.90% (#33 fastest growth)

5.90% (#33 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.0%

2.0% Median home value, 2022: $355,500

$355,500 Total population, 2023: 217,267

31. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.77% (10,237)

1.77% (10,237) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +2,234; domestic: +8,003

international: +2,234; domestic: +8,003 Total population change, 2022-2023: +13,370 or +2.32% (#18 fastest growth)

+13,370 or +2.32% (#18 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 6.40% (#30 fastest growth)

6.40% (#30 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 4.3% (Fayetteville, NC)

4.3% (Fayetteville, NC) Median home value, 2022: $291,600

$291,600 Total population, 2023: 590,337

30. Midland, TX

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.85% (3,274)

1.85% (3,274) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +731; domestic: +2,543

international: +731; domestic: +2,543 Total population change, 2022-2023: +5,077 or +2.86% (#7 fastest growth)

+5,077 or +2.86% (#7 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 1.07% (#180 fastest growth)

1.07% (#180 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.2%

2.2% Median home value, 2022: $284,700

$284,700 Total population, 2023: 182,324

29. Helena, MT

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.85% (1,750)

1.85% (1,750) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +61; domestic: +1,689

international: +61; domestic: +1,689 Total population change, 2022-2023: +1,705 or +1.81% (#39 fastest growth)

+1,705 or +1.81% (#39 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 7.26% (#26 fastest growth)

7.26% (#26 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: N/A% {For metro J}

N/A% {For metro J} Median home value, 2022: $383,500

$383,500 Total population, 2023: 96,091

28. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

Source: Althom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.90% (4,667)

1.90% (4,667) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +153; domestic: +4,514

international: +153; domestic: +4,514 Total population change, 2022-2023: +2,851 or +1.16% (#73 fastest growth)

+2,851 or +1.16% (#73 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 8.42% (#20 fastest growth)

8.42% (#20 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.4% (Prescott, AZ)

2.4% (Prescott, AZ) Median home value, 2022: $434,700

$434,700 Total population, 2023: 249,081

27. Naples-Marco Island, FL

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.91% (7,579)

1.91% (7,579) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +3,382; domestic: +4,197

international: +3,382; domestic: +4,197 Total population change, 2022-2023: +6,794 or +1.71% (#42 fastest growth)

+6,794 or +1.71% (#42 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 8.56% (#18 fastest growth)

8.56% (#18 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.9% (Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL)

2.9% (Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL) Median home value, 2022: $541,500

$541,500 Total population, 2023: 404,310

26. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Port Royal, SC

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.91% (4,353)

1.91% (4,353) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +504; domestic: +3,849

international: +504; domestic: +3,849 Total population change, 2022-2023: +4,390 or +1.92% (#31 fastest growth)

+4,390 or +1.92% (#31 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 7.83% (#24 fastest growth)

7.83% (#24 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.6% (Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC)

2.6% (Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC) Median home value, 2022: $447,700 (Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC)

$447,700 (Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC) Total population, 2023: 232,523

25. Johnson City, TN

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.93% (4,062)

1.93% (4,062) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +248; domestic: +3,814

international: +248; domestic: +3,814 Total population change, 2022-2023: +2,975 or +1.42% (#58 fastest growth)

+2,975 or +1.42% (#58 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 4.73% (#46 fastest growth)

4.73% (#46 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.7%

2.7% Median home value, 2022: $221,400

$221,400 Total population, 2023: 213,198

24. Greeley, CO

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.94% (6,781)

1.94% (6,781) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +527; domestic: +6,254

international: +527; domestic: +6,254 Total population change, 2022-2023: +9,176 or +2.62% (#12 fastest growth)

+9,176 or +2.62% (#12 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 7.00% (#27 fastest growth)

7.00% (#27 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.5% {For metro J}

3.5% {For metro J} Median home value, 2022: $456,100

$456,100 Total population, 2023: 359,442

23. Charleston-North Charleston, SC

Source: skiserge1 / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 1.94% (16,127)

1.94% (16,127) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +1,865; domestic: +14,262

international: +1,865; domestic: +14,262 Total population change, 2022-2023: +19,065 or +2.30% (#19 fastest growth)

+19,065 or +2.30% (#19 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 5.22% (#40 fastest growth)

5.22% (#40 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.4%

2.4% Median home value, 2022: $363,000

$363,000 Total population, 2023: 849,417

22. Jacksonville, FL

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.04% (34,143)

2.04% (34,143) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +6,679; domestic: +27,464

international: +6,679; domestic: +27,464 Total population change, 2022-2023: +36,911 or +2.20% (#21 fastest growth)

+36,911 or +2.20% (#21 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 6.37% (#31 fastest growth)

6.37% (#31 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.2%

3.2% Median home value, 2022: $347,000

$347,000 Total population, 2023: 1,713,240

21. St. George, UT

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.12% (4,196)

2.12% (4,196) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +173; domestic: +4,023

international: +173; domestic: +4,023 Total population change, 2022-2023: +4,722 or +2.39% (#16 fastest growth)

+4,722 or +2.39% (#16 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 11.59% (#6 fastest growth)

11.59% (#6 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.8%

2.8% Median home value, 2022: $528,400

$528,400 Total population, 2023: 202,452

20. Morristown, TN

Source: Dee / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.22% (2,700)

2.22% (2,700) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +160; domestic: +2,540

international: +160; domestic: +2,540 Total population change, 2022-2023: +2,227 or +1.83% (#37 fastest growth)

+2,227 or +1.83% (#37 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 5.70% (#35 fastest growth)

5.70% (#35 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.8%

2.8% Median home value, 2022: $203,500

$203,500 Total population, 2023: 124,054

19. Sebastian-Vero Beach-West Vero Corridor, FL

Source: Crystal Bolin Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.25% (3,761)

2.25% (3,761) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +465; domestic: +3,296

international: +465; domestic: +3,296 Total population change, 2022-2023: +2,528 or +1.51% (#53 fastest growth)

+2,528 or +1.51% (#53 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 9.05% (#15 fastest growth)

9.05% (#15 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.7% (Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL)

3.7% (Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL) Median home value, 2022: $344,400 (Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL)

$344,400 (Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL) Total population, 2023: 169,795

18. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.28% (5,033)

2.28% (5,033) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +81; domestic: +4,952

international: +81; domestic: +4,952 Total population change, 2022-2023: +2,777 or +1.26% (#68 fastest growth)

+2,777 or +1.26% (#68 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 8.68% (#16 fastest growth)

8.68% (#16 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.2%

3.2% Median home value, 2022: $290,800

$290,800 Total population, 2023: 223,682

17. Huntsville, AL

Source: RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.29% (11,756)

2.29% (11,756) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +893; domestic: +10,863

international: +893; domestic: +10,863 Total population change, 2022-2023: +12,781 or +2.48% (#15 fastest growth)

+12,781 or +2.48% (#15 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 6.83% (#29 fastest growth)

6.83% (#29 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.2%

2.2% Median home value, 2022: $292,700

$292,700 Total population, 2023: 527,254

16. Sherman-Denison, TX

Source: Renelibrary / Wikimedia Commons

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.50% (3,573)

2.50% (3,573) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +132; domestic: +3,441

international: +132; domestic: +3,441 Total population change, 2022-2023: +3,709 or +2.59% (#13 fastest growth)

+3,709 or +2.59% (#13 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 8.59% (#17 fastest growth)

8.59% (#17 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.4%

3.4% Median home value, 2022: $250,500

$250,500 Total population, 2023: 146,907

15. North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.55% (22,777)

2.55% (22,777) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +2,951; domestic: +19,826

international: +2,951; domestic: +19,826 Total population change, 2022-2023: +18,387 or +2.06% (#28 fastest growth)

+18,387 or +2.06% (#28 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 11.26% (#10 fastest growth)

11.26% (#10 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.3% (North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL)

3.3% (North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL) Median home value, 2022: $402,600 (North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL)

$402,600 (North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL) Total population, 2023: 910,108

14. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.59% (16,326)

2.59% (16,326) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +1,440; domestic: +14,886

international: +1,440; domestic: +14,886 Total population change, 2022-2023: +13,272 or +2.10% (#25 fastest growth)

+13,272 or +2.10% (#25 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 8.11% (#22 fastest growth)

8.11% (#22 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.3%

3.3% Median home value, 2022: $336,800

$336,800 Total population, 2023: 643,979

13. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.72% (19,187)

2.72% (19,187) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +1,617; domestic: +17,570

international: +1,617; domestic: +17,570 Total population change, 2022-2023: +15,373 or +2.18% (#23 fastest growth)

+15,373 or +2.18% (#23 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 10.13% (#12 fastest growth)

10.13% (#12 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.6%

3.6% Median home value, 2022: $320,200

$320,200 Total population, 2023: 721,796

12. Punta Gorda, FL

Source: DawnDamico / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.74% (5,549)

2.74% (5,549) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +492; domestic: +5,057

international: +492; domestic: +5,057 Total population change, 2022-2023: +3,552 or +1.75% (#40 fastest growth)

+3,552 or +1.75% (#40 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 14.20% (#3 fastest growth)

14.20% (#3 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.7% {For metro J}

3.7% {For metro J} Median home value, 2022: $342,700

$342,700 Total population, 2023: 206,134

11. Panama City-Panama City Beach, FL

Source: RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.80% (5,907)

2.80% (5,907) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +749; domestic: +5,158

international: +749; domestic: +5,158 Total population change, 2022-2023: +5,756 or +2.73% (#11 fastest growth)

+5,756 or +2.73% (#11 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 8.51% (#19 fastest growth)

8.51% (#19 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.0% (Panama City, FL)

3.0% (Panama City, FL) Median home value, 2022: $312,800 (Panama City, FL)

$312,800 (Panama City, FL) Total population, 2023: 216,371

10. Sebring, FL

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.85% (3,007)

2.85% (3,007) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +307; domestic: +2,700

international: +307; domestic: +2,700 Total population change, 2022-2023: +1,965 or +1.86% (#34 fastest growth)

+1,965 or +1.86% (#34 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 10.07% (#13 fastest growth)

10.07% (#13 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 4.6%

4.6% Median home value, 2022: $176,900 (Sebring-Avon Park, FL)

$176,900 (Sebring-Avon Park, FL) Total population, 2023: 107,614

9. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.88% (7,095)

2.88% (7,095) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +291; domestic: +6,804

international: +291; domestic: +6,804 Total population change, 2022-2023: +6,976 or +2.83% (#10 fastest growth)

+6,976 or +2.83% (#10 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 9.90% (#14 fastest growth)

9.90% (#14 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.5%

2.5% Median home value, 2022: $304,600

$304,600 Total population, 2023: 253,507

8. Spartanburg, SC

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 2.91% (10,855)

2.91% (10,855) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +660; domestic: +10,195

international: +660; domestic: +10,195 Total population change, 2022-2023: +10,640 or +2.85% (#8 fastest growth)

+10,640 or +2.85% (#8 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 8.30% (#21 fastest growth)

8.30% (#21 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.8%

2.8% Median home value, 2022: $231,300

$231,300 Total population, 2023: 383,327

7. Wilmington, NC

Source: traveler1116 / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 3.04% (13,801)

3.04% (13,801) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +459; domestic: +13,342

international: +459; domestic: +13,342 Total population change, 2022-2023: +12,947 or +2.85% (#9 fastest growth)

+12,947 or +2.85% (#9 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 11.37% (#9 fastest growth)

11.37% (#9 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 2.8%

2.8% Median home value, 2022: $357,100

$357,100 Total population, 2023: 467,337

6. Port St. Lucie, FL

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 3.34% (17,415)

3.34% (17,415) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +1,566; domestic: +15,849

international: +1,566; domestic: +15,849 Total population change, 2022-2023: +16,028 or +3.08% (#5 fastest growth)

+16,028 or +3.08% (#5 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 11.39% (#8 fastest growth)

11.39% (#8 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.6% {For metro J}

3.6% {For metro J} Median home value, 2022: $363,600

$363,600 Total population, 2023: 536,901

5. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 3.72% (29,364)

3.72% (29,364) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +3,335; domestic: +26,029

international: +3,335; domestic: +26,029 Total population change, 2022-2023: +29,948 or +3.80% (#2 fastest growth)

+29,948 or +3.80% (#2 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 12.96% (#5 fastest growth)

12.96% (#5 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.9%

3.9% Median home value, 2022: $267,500

$267,500 Total population, 2023: 818,330

4. Homosassa Springs, FL

Source: Xianghong Garrison / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 3.87% (6,296)

3.87% (6,296) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +113; domestic: +6,183

international: +113; domestic: +6,183 Total population change, 2022-2023: +4,188 or +2.58% (#14 fastest growth)

+4,188 or +2.58% (#14 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 13.26% (#4 fastest growth)

13.26% (#4 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 4.9%

4.9% Median home value, 2022: $239,700

$239,700 Total population, 2023: 166,696

3. Ocala, FL

Source: Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 4.04% (16,015)

4.04% (16,015) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +848; domestic: +15,167

international: +848; domestic: +15,167 Total population change, 2022-2023: +13,522 or +3.41% (#4 fastest growth)

+13,522 or +3.41% (#4 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 11.55% (#7 fastest growth)

11.55% (#7 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 4.0%

4.0% Median home value, 2022: $243,200

$243,200 Total population, 2023: 409,959

2. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 4.10% (15,724)

4.10% (15,724) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +663; domestic: +15,061

international: +663; domestic: +15,061 Total population change, 2022-2023: +14,331 or +3.74% (#3 fastest growth)

+14,331 or +3.74% (#3 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 14.75% (#2 fastest growth)

14.75% (#2 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 3.3% (Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC)

3.3% (Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC) Median home value, 2022: $299,300 (Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC)

$299,300 (Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC) Total population, 2023: 397,478

1. Wildwood-The Villages, FL

Source: Michael Warren / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: 6.07% (8,788)

6.07% (8,788) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +104; domestic: +8,684

international: +104; domestic: +8,684 Total population change, 2022-2023: +6,798 or +4.70% (#1 fastest growth)

+6,798 or +4.70% (#1 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: 21.95% (#1 fastest growth)

21.95% (#1 fastest growth) Unemployment rate, April 2024: 4.7% (The Villages, FL)

4.7% (The Villages, FL) Median home value, 2022: $367,200 (The Villages, FL)

$367,200 (The Villages, FL) Total population, 2023: 151,565

Population growth comprises both natural change — births minus deaths — and net migration (people moving in minus people moving out). While some cities manage to grow mostly through natural change, the ability to attract new residents is often a sign of a positive economic environment among other things. When more residents choose to move in, it could further grow economic conditions in the area, while also alerting localities that services might need to expand. For people considering a move, the cities on the list may be already under consideration.