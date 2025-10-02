This American City Has Lost Nearly 40% of Its Downtown’s Population in Only 10 Years

Even as we approach the 5th anniversary of the pandemic, America’s urban centers are still grappling with the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, changing work patterns, and evolving demographic trends. While some employers, such as Jamie Dimon from JPMorgan Chase, have made it clear it’s time for employees to get back into the office, many other employers have adopted permanent hybrid or remote work policies, leaving downtown office towers only partly filled. As of mid-2025, national office vacancy rates hit a record 20–21%, while workplace badge swipes show average occupancy stabilizing around 55% on a typical weekday Rising housing costs in larger metros, combined with a growing appetite for more space and flexibility, have spurred some urban residents to migrate to the suburbs – or even entirely new regions. Recent Census estimates show that most U.S. cities actually gained population between 2023 and 2024, with New York City, Houston, and Los Angeles recording the largest numeric increases. While Americans still express high interest in moving, the actual share who relocate annually remains closer to 8–9%.

Meanwhile, city revitalization efforts are underway, supported by billions in state and federal infrastructure dollars. However, in late September 2025, the U.S. Department of Transportation canceled a small number of previously announced transit and development grants, even as the majority of funding continues to flow toward downtown renewal projects.