This Massive Costco Meal Consists of 2,814 Total Servings YvanDube / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Costco is known for its large bulk items.

But some products are so large, it may surprise you that Costco even sells these.

Costco is known for big sales. Its large warehouses average 146,000 square feet. And that doesn’t even cover the big items you can get through Costco online. But just how big does Costco go? We’re talking giant wheels of cheese, year supplies of freeze-dried food, your own sauna. And more.

So let’s dig into the largest things you can buy at Costco.

Life size Teddy bear

Feng Li / Getty Images

Size: 93’’

When you think of a teddy bear, you’re probably thinking of small and cuddly plush toys. But Costco likes to go big, even when it comes to stuffed animals. This is why they offer the life-size plush bear. But it’ll also cost you big bucks as it rings in at $399.99.

Sauna

Igor Efremychev / Shutterstock.com

Size: 975 lb

Believe it or not, you can order your own sauna through Costco. The largest one we found online was the Almost Heaven Emerson 6-Person Barrel Sauna. It’s made with high-grade Western red cedar. And it comes with an 8kw heater with topside controls, as well as a remote control with mood lighting capabilities. So sit back and steam out the day’s stress in style. Just be sure to have $4,999 to spare.

Swimming pools

Daniel Ramirez/Wikimedia Commons

Size: 31’4″ x 16′ x 52″

When the hot weather is unbearable, you probably just want to go for a cold dip. Costco can set you up with your own swimming pool.

The biggest one we found was the Bestway Platinum Series Power Steel 31’4″ x 16′ x 52″ Above Ground Pool Set. It can hold 13,798 gallons. So throw a pool party if you want. The set rings up at $999.97.

Hot tub

Sheila Say / Shutterstock.com

Size: 91” x 91” x 36”

If you want to cool off, why not get a hot tub? You can find one through Costco. And the largest one we found was the Evolution Spas Monarch 90-jet tub. It can hold up to seven people. It features three pumps and 90 jets. And it even comes with a bluetooth audio system with a subwoofer. So get the party started if you have $8,999.99.

Playground sets

YazolinoGirl / iStock via Getty Images

Size: 19.67 ft. x 18.96 ft. x 11.17 ft.

Why take your kids to the playground when you can bring the playground to your backyard? Costco actually sells complete play sets for kids. And its largest offering is the Gorilla Playsets Tahoe Treehouse Playset. It’s complete with a slide, set of swings, and a rock climbing wall.

Home gyms

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Size: 160 lbs

You’re probably going to need to max those gains to lug around all these giant Costco items. So why not get a home gym through the retailer as well? Costco offers various home gym sets. One that caught our eye was the Centr 1 by Inspire Home Gym Functional Trainer With Folding Workout Bench and 12-month Centr Membership.

It features a 160 lbs. weight stack, and a frictionless pulley system with 165 adjustable pulley positions. It’s on sale for $499.99.

Sheds

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Size: 12’ x 24

Believe it or not, you can build your own shed through Costco. The bulkiest one we found was the Yardline Upton 12’ x 24’ Wood Shed. You can fit a van in one of these. Prices range from $10,499.99 through to $12,999.99, depending on installation preferences and other factors.

1 year emergency food pallet

IDEA ROUTE / Shutterstock.com

Size: 2,814 total servings

If you’re prepping for the end times, you may be interested in the Mountain House 1 Year Emergency Food Pallet. Being the biggest package of its kind available at Costco today, it loads a hefty 246 cans of food that provides 2,814 servings. And that should generate 1,985 calories per day on average for one person. This beast of an emergency food package costs a whopping $6,999.

Emergency food bucket

Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images News via Getty Images

Size: 150 servings

While not as big as the Mountain House food pallet, the Ready Wise 150 Serving Emergency Food Bucket still deserves a mention. And it also generated some big buzz on social media with many calling it the “Doomsday” or “Apocalypse” food bucket. This bad boy packs 150 servings and it’s supposed to have a 25-year shelf life. It contains favorites like mac n cheese, teriyaki rice, and pasta alfredo. You can get one for $79.99 today.

Tub of mac n cheese

Goskova Tatiana / Shutterstock.com

Size: 27 lb

Mac n cheese fans would be delighted to get their hands on a nearly 30 lb bucket of their favorite snack. Costco can set you up with the Chef’s Banquet mac n cheese bucket that rounds up 180 servings. It costs $89.99.

Big box of gumballs

Aaron Hawkins / iStock via Getty Images

Size: 180 pieces

America’s Original Bubble Double gum balls have been a staple of candy for generations. And you can get a box with 850 gumballs for $24 through Costco. Just remember to fight the urge to toss the balls on the floor as people are walking out of rooms.

Giant tub of honey

R.H. Guas / Shutterstock.com

Size: 60lbs

You honey lovers can really go big at Costco with its 60 lb tub of Sioux Pure Honey. It’s U.S. Grade A and gluten free. But be sure to bulk up with Costco’s home gym equipment before you decide to carry that thing around. Price varies by zip code.

Cheese wheel

Juanmonino / E+ via Getty Images

Size: 72 lbs

Do you like cheese? Hate running to the store to restock? Why not grab 72 lbs of it at once? That’s what you’d get with Costco’s Whole Wheel Parmigiano Reggiano. It’s aged two years and is imported directly from Italy.

Plus, the Parmigiano Reggiano brand came back into the spotlight during the 2024 Olympic games when photos of gymnast Giorgia Villa posing by doing splits on their cheese wheels reemerged. She had landed a promotional deal with the brand back in 2021 and won a silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in France. But this wheel’s price ain’t cheezy. It costs $949.99.

Nutella tub

YvanDube / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Size: 6.6 lbs

Nutella fans, rejoice. You can get a 6.6 lb bucket of Nutella hazelnut spread with cocoa through Costco. Prices vary by zip code, so check online.

Jewelry

blackred / iStock via Getty Images

Size: $339,999.99

While diamonds are small, they can carry some giant price tags. That’s why we included jewelry on our list of largest Costco items you could buy. The priciest one we found was the Radiant Cut 1.54 ct Center VVS1 Clarity, Fancy Pink Diamond with Platinum Halo Ring. It’ll set you back nearly $340,000.

