This $38,000 Wine Isn't Even the Most Expensive Thing at Costco

Costco stands out for low prices.

The retailer also offers luxury items that could go for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Costco is known for its super low prices on everyday goods like groceries and appliances. But that doesn’t mean the massive international retailer doesn’t have some luxury goods for those with some serious cash to splurge.

We’re talking diamond rings, caviar, and super expensive wine. Yes, you can live a good life with Costco.

So let’s take a look at some of the most expensive things you can purchase at Costco.

1. Wagyu Surf and Turf Pack

Maksim Toome / Shutterstock.com

Price: $279.99

Costco shoppers with a pricy taste palette have the Wagyu Surf and Turf beef and lobster tail pack. It loads up two 17-20 oz lobster tails and teo 13 oz Japanese A5 Wagyu Petite Striploin Steaks. Yum!

2. Life size teddy bear

Kidsada Manchinda / Shutterstock

Price: $399.99

If you’re not living in a shoebox, you may as well get your kid a life-size teddy bear. Costco is known for this high-priced plush bear. The 93’’ plush bear is a must for the Richy Rich in your house. It sells for nearly $300 a bear. And it currently has 5/5 star customer reviews on the Costco site.

3. Luxury watches

Rustic and Watches / Shutterstock.com

Price: $500 – $1,000

You can look the part of luxury at Costco. The retailer sells a wide variety of luxury watches from the big wigs like Vercsace and Quartz. The higher end items, as well as list prices, are only available to members. But the website presents these as ranging from $500 to $1,000.

4. Electric fireplace

YinYang / E+ via Getty Images

Price: $749.99

If you’re looking to relax and warm up on a cold winter night, you can do it in luxury with your own electric fireplace. Among the most well reviewed is the Ledgestone Electric Fireplace with Stacked Stone. It features a 33’’ widescreen.

5. La Prairie face cream

Oleksandra Yagello / Moment via Getty Images

Price: About $840

Sure, you can pick up face cream for less than $20 at Costco. But if you really want to do it in style, you can toss a couple hundred bucks. One of the most expensive face creams at Costco is the La Prairie White Caviar Creme. Although the price is only visible to members, it usually goes for about $840 for a 2 0z. Can.

6. Japanese Ribeye Roast

istetiana / iStock via Getty Images

Price: $1,099.99

If you really want some luxury protein, Costco can hook you up. One of the most expensive meat items on its website is the Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast. The 12 lb slab of meat is A5 grade and even comes with its own certificate of authenticity.

7. Jura Ena coffee maker

Janina Steinmetz / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Price: $1,299.99

Coffee lovers with the big bucks, rejoice. Costco also sells luxury coffee makers to help you get through a hard day of making those bucks. The highest priced item we found currently listed is the JURA ENA 8 Full Nordic White Coffee Machine with touch screen display, and 15 coffee specialites. And it’s actually on sale.

8. Bugatti scooter

Bastiaan Slabbers / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Price: $1,299.99

Electric scooters are popping up in cities across the country. But if you want to stand out, why not go with Bugatti?

The Bugatti 10.0 Electric Scooter goes 22 mph with a 1000W max brushless motor power. It also features deck-based and sidebar lights to keep you mobile and safe at night and a passcode lock to keep it safe.

9. Osetra Caviar

Lisovskaya / iStock via Getty Images

Price: $1,399

You may not think of caviar when you think shopping at Costco. But if you’re in the mood to get really fancy, Costco has you covered.

You can order a pack of Plaza Osetra Kilo Caviar Pack. Each tin packs 35.2 ounces of goodness.

10. Mini digital piano

BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com

Price: $3,999.99

Before you play in front of thousands of fans, you can practice your dollar-making fingers with the Roland CG-1 Mini Grand Digital Piano Bundle. Its cabinet is made from ebony and comes with a 10-year warranty.

11. Personal steam sauna

Igor Efremychev / Shutterstock.com

Price: $3,999.99

If you want to sweat out the stress of making that bread, you can do it with your own steam sauna. The priciest one we found on the Costco website was the Almost Heaven Saunas Morgan 4-person Barrel Steam Sauna. It features a 6.0 Kw Finnish heater with sauna stones.

12. Emergency food pallet

Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images News via Getty Images

Price: $6,999.99

If the headlines have you thinking Doomsday is around the corner, you’re gonna want to use those last big bucks to stock up on food before the end times. You can start with the Mountain House 1 Year Emergency Food Pallet. It packs 246 cans of food offering 1,985 calories per day on average for one person. Inside, you can find goodies like freeze-dried chicken, noodles, and beef stroganoff.

13. LG Wine Cellar

Summer loveee / Shutterstock.com

Price: about $7,000

Need a fancy place to store that fancy wine? Costco can help with that too. You can buy a LG Signature 65-Bottle Wine Cellar Refrigerator with Wi-Fi and Multi-Temperature Control.

The price is visible only to members, but it usually goes for around $7,000.

14. Chateau Latour Wine

UfaBizPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Price: $37,999.99

When it comes to alcohol, Costco has something for every budget. From the low-end favorites like PBR and Busch to some elixirs that will ring up a couple Gs. No kidding.

For example, you can buy a Chateau Latour 30 Bottle Vertical Collector’s Set. The wine is aged between 1985-2014 and each bottle fills 750 ml.

15. Jewelry

Petragrams via Wikicommons

Price: $339,999.99

Feel like popping the question in style? Costco can help. They sell a wide assortment of jewelry, including some real hot numbers. The most expensive piece of bling we could currently find via Costco online is a Radiant Cut 1.54 ct Center VVS1 Clarity, Fancy Pink Diamond with Platinum Halo Ring. Cha-ching!

Why we covered this

24/7 Wall St / Eric Bleeker

Costco stands out for its low prices, but you may not know the retailer also offers luxury goods. So we took a deep dive to pull out the most expensive items you can buy from Costco right now. Happy shopping.