Never Leave Costso Without Buying These Essentials

If you’re shopping for a large crowd of family, a warehouse membership is the only way to go. While the battle rages between Sam’s Club and Costco, we decided to focus on some of our favorite products that we buy almost every time we are at the store. To find these products, we not only considered personal opinions but checked customer ratings on the website, reviewed recipe blogs and scoured a Reddit thread dedicated to everyone’s favorite Costco purchases. We’ve got a list here that can help if you’re stocking up for an office or feeding a family of six every day, listed in no particular order.

Many of our readers remember the panic at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that sent everyone to stores to stock up on toilet paper and disinfectant wipes. Since the 2020 election, grocery prices have risen a staggering 25.8%. One example of this is if you spent $100 on groceries in 2020, those same products would cost $125.80 today.

Our readers may not have a lot of control over the cost of groceries, but they can choose wisely where they shop. As corporate profits increase and stocks rise in value, there are many reasons we believe our readers need to understand what they should spend their hard-earned money on.

1. Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken Stock

Chicken stock is used in so many recipes that it’s almost essential to have it on hand. While there is an option to pick up Swanson broth in cans, we recommend picking up the bigger containers if you’re feeding a larger family or you cook often. They are USDA organic, gluten-free and come in resealable cartons so you can use just a little at a time.

There are six boxes in one package for only $11.99. With over 4,000 reviews on the website, this product still has a 4.8-star rating, proving we aren’t the only ones who fill our pantry every time we stop by the store.

2. Prego Pasta Sauce Low Sodium

Grab some of this pasta staple, but make it healthier with the low-sodium option. Costco sells the product in a three-pack, and each container is 45 ounces. Prego’s sauce is gluten-free and makes it easy to toss together spaghetti or another pasta dish for dinner. It can also be used as pizza sauce if you’re in a bind. For only $10.99, this product is a steal, and it has a 4.6 rating with more than 650 reviews.

3. Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds

This writer has a container of these at her desk as she writes this. Costco’s chocolates are extremely affordable, and they change up what they offer enough to keep it interesting. With these, you get three pounds for just $16.99 and you won’t regret eating every single one. Almonds have many health benefits, and chocolate is just enough sugar to satisfy any sweet tooth.

It would appear we aren’t the only ones who love this product – it has a 4.8-star review with over 1,500 reviews. Most products are picked up during the grocery run, but I’ll admit I’ve made a special trip to Costco just for these. The chocolate-covered raisins are delicious as well, and occasionally they bring back the original toffee bites that are absolutely worth buying.

4. Kirkland Signature Olive Oil

Olive oil is used in almost every recipe in our house because it can decrease bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol. It helps with inflammation, provides antioxidants that protect the body from harmful chemicals and may even improve neurological health. Because of these things, when a recipe calls for oil, we turn to our three-liter bottle of olive oil from Costco. Obviously there’s not a need to buy one during every trip, but it’s still a product we can’t recommend enough. Olive oil can be expensive, but this one is affordable at $36.99 for three liters.

Kirkland also offers a money-back guarantee. so if you’re not entirely satisfied with the product, you can return it. While we focused on the signature oil, Kirkland also offers an extra virgin option and an organic extra virgin option.

5. Kirkland Shelled Pistachios

If you love pistachios but don’t have the patience to shell them yourself, Costco offers a “lazy” option for you. We love the in-shell pistachios, but there’s a benefit to just popping a handful in your mouth without any work. This product is kosher, roasted and salted. They’re also great to add to desserts or salads. Pistachios are a great source of potassium and unsaturated fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory traits and antioxidants. They’re used heavily in Mediterranean diets, which some studies link to better overall long-term health.

Pick up a bag of already-shelled pistachios for $16.99 (1 lb) or shell your own and get three pounds for a dollar less. The shelled nuts have almost 2,000 ratings with 4.9 stars while the in-shell version has over 2,300 reviews with the same rating.

6. Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-gallon Kitchen Trash Bag

Trash bags are one of those items you don’t notice you need until they’re gone. With the Kirkland kitchen bags from Costco, you only have to think about it every few months, because each package comes with 200 bags. They fit in a 13-gallon garbage can and are equipped with flex-tech details to make them easier to handle an manipulate. Garbage bags may seem boring, but anyone who has taken the garbage out and found the refill box empty knows how important they are.

Other customers love this product too, because it has a 5-star rating with almost 10,000 reviews.

7. Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend

Want to add something healthy to a smoothie without tipping your kids off that you’re adding it? Try the three-berry blend from Costco which comes with blueberries, raspberries and blackberries, and stay frozen for months. There is no sugar or preservative added to the product. Costco also has a variety of additional frozen fruits if you’re looking for something different.

The three-berry blend is a good source of fiber and vitamin D and great for smoothies any time of the day.

8. Jack Link’s Beef Jerky

A three-pack of jerky that comes peppered, Costco isn’t the only place you can get this product, but it is one of the more affordable options. Jerky is a great snack for kids running home between sports practices, to stick in a backpack for a midday treat or even to add to a meal. If you’re looking for an easy way to get protein, this is it.

This product is 96% fat-free and made with premium beef. While it only has 11 reviews, it’s holding strong at 4.8 stars.

9. Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner Cup

If you’re a busy parent, grab this product and have a meal ready for your kids in 3.5 minutes. If you’re a young professional, grab this as an easy snack or meal between work and the gym. The package comes with 12 cups and is a fan favorite. There are no artificial dyes, preservatives or flavors. The cup comes with the original noodles and cheese flavor pouch but forget the butter and milk. All you need to cook these is a little bit of water and a microwave.

10. Fairlife Nutrition Plan Protein Shakes

If you want to get protein but mask the task or texture of it, this is the way to go. Buy these from Costco and you get an 18 pack and each have 30 grams of protein. There are no artificial growth hormones and only two grams of sugar in each battery. If you’re lactose intolerant, don’t worry – this product is lactose-free. Each bottle is only 150 calories and with over 1,500 reviews, these protein shakes still have a 4.9 rating.