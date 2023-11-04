5 Little-Known Perks to Shopping at Kroger Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

What are some little-known perks to shopping at Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR)? And why should shoppers care?

American consumers have plenty of reasons now to be cautious. Interest rates have risen sharply over the past couple of years, making some big-ticket purchases, like cars and homes, beyond the reach of many. Inflation has cooled a bit but remains near a 40-year high. Americans are carrying more debt than ever before, which makes saving a challenge. In addition, there are plenty of signs that the economy is slowing and may even fall into recession. If that were not enough, geopolitical concerns over the likes of Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan provide additional uncertainty.

So it is no surprise that many consumers are tightening their belts, even with the holiday shopping season approaching. Some turn to using coupons or shift to shopping at discount stores. Others eliminate spending on anything but the bare essentials. However, there are ways that shoppers can get more out of their shopping trips. Many retailers offer perks that shoppers may not know about or may not have taken advantage of. One of those retailers is Kroger.

Kroger is primarily a supermarket operator, with more than 2,700 stores under various banners in 35 states. It is one of the biggest grocery store chain operators in North America and offers shoppers many of America’s most trusted food and drink brands, as well as private label products. Founded in 1883 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Kroger is a Fortune 500 company. Its merger with Albertsons, a one-time competitor, is expected to close in 2024.

These are some little-known perks of shopping at Kroger.

1. Kroger Pay

Source: gorodenkoff / Getty Images

This mobile payment app allows Kroger shoppers to pay contact-free for their groceries at participating locations without using cash or credit cards. When shoppers reach a cashier or self-check station, the app generates a one-time-use QR Code that securely transmits payment and loyalty information from a smartphone. Shoppers who use the app can receive discounts, earn fuel points and may receive special promotions.

2. Digital Coupons

Source: monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images

No more worries about clipping paper coupons or forgetting them at home. Kroger’s digital coupons can be saved to a shopper’s Kroger loyalty card and redeemed automatically at checkout. Up to 150 of these coupons can be loaded at one time, and shoppers who prefer to go it old-school can print out their coupons for use at checkout.

3. Free Grocery Pickup

Source: Lengar79 / Getty Images

Kroger offers free curbside pickup at most of its stores for orders of $35 or more. It is as simple as placing an order online or in the Kroger app, and then choosing a store and pickup time. This program is convenient for those shoppers with young children or mobility issues. Note that members of the Kroger Boost loyalty program can arrange free second-day delivery instead.

4. The Fresh Lane

Source: mapodile / E+ via Getty Images

Kroger has a blog that is chock full of recipes, cooking tips and meal-planning assistance. Find out how to save money while livening up those same-old meals, learning about healthy eating, or getting guidance for specialty diets. There are tips on how to host a crowd-pleasing party on a budget, make school lunches that kids will eat, treat seasonal affective disorder and much more. No need to sign up, just check out the blog.

5. Community Rewards

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Kroger loyalty program rewards can be earned not only for future purchases of groceries and fuel. They can also be used to fundraise for local organizations and events. Shoppers have the option to support their communities by linking their Shopper’s Card to a local organization, which then earns rewards with every transaction on that card.

