The 10 Best Starbucks Locations on Earth

As the world’s most popular coffee destination, there were more than 40,199 Starbucks locations by the end of 2024. Split almost evenly between North America and the rest of the world, there are plenty of usual Starbucks locations that feel pretty standard in terms of the overall look and feel of the location.

However, for as many Starbucks locations that pretty much follow the company’s standard design language, a few truly stand out. Whether because of the size of the store or breathtaking architecture, Starbucks has gone the extra mile in multiple locations worldwide that are well worth visiting if you have the opportunity.

10. Starbucks Containers

Location: Hualien City, Taiwan

Open since: 2018

Notable features: Starbucks’ first and only metal container location

Container Starbucks

Arguably one of the most unique Starbucks locations in the world, this South Korean location comprises metal shipping containers. It was designed by a Japan-based architect, Kengo Kuma, using 29 shipping containers with seating over two floors. Best of all, this location is right near the Pacific Ocean, so you get a view of Hualien Bay while enjoying your latte or coffee. Before you go, grab the perfect Instagram-ready picture with the store in the background.

9. Concierge Starbucks

Location: Bali, Indonesia

Open since: 2024

Notable features: Not your usual Starbucks, this is a “coffee experience center”

Coffee With Classes

One of the most unique Starbucks locations in the world, you can start your journey at this location by taking one of the available coffee classes. When you complete a class, you receive your very own pin to help commemorate your experience. This location includes a coffee seedling nursery, media room, valet parking, and even a concierge who can help you with every aspect of your Starbucks experience when visiting this standout location.

8. Hacienda Alsacia

Location: Alajuela, Costa Rica

Open since: 2013

Notable features: Starbucks only working farm that has a store

Farm to Coffee

As Starbucks’ only working coffee farm, this Costa Rican location is second to none. Located on the slopes of the Poas volcano, you can quite literally see the journey of a coffee bean from the moment it comes out of the soil and directly into your coffee cup. When it comes to wanting freshly-made coffee, people travel worldwide to drink at this cafe, one of the world’s best.

7. Starbucks Playground

Location: Seoul, South Korea

Open since: July 2014

Notable features: Modern design, store number 800 in South Korea

Glass Domed Starbucks

Immediately identifiable thanks to its giant glass dome, the Starbucks Famille in Seoul, South Korea, is one big playground for coffee lovers. While it looks beautiful during the day, this location comes to life at night with breathtaking architectural design and birdies hanging from the dome-shaped ceiling that feels fairy-tale-like.

6. Starbucks Paris

Location: Boulevard des Capucines

Open since: June 2006 (refreshed in June 2017)

Notable features: Originally dates back to the 17th century

Paris and Starbucks Together

When Starbucks opened up its Boulevard de Capucines location in Paris, it instantly became one of the most iconic locations in the company’s portfolio. Built inside a 17th-century building, this location is near the famous Opera Garnier in the center of Paris. Today, the location pays homage to the building’s rich history with dark panels and brass balustrades. At the same time, bespoke furniture helps maintain the idea that this is one of the most unique Starbucks you can find anywhere in the world.

5. Michigan Avenue

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Open since: November 2019

Notable features: More than 35,000 square feet over five stories

Largest In The World

The current title holder as the world’s largest Starbucks, this Michigan Avenue location in Chicago, Illinois, is over 35,000 square feet and has five stories. What is a theme park for Starbucks and coffee lovers, the “Magnificent Mile” location is pretty much everything you would want in a Starbucks in the United States. There are even alcoholic beverages available, which only boosts the reason to visit this location.

4. Shanghai Roastery

Location: Shanghai, China

Open since: December 2017

Notable features: Bright enough lights to fit right in on the Vegas strip

Global City Meets Starbucks Roastery

Home to the Shanghai Roastery, this Starbucks location has been open since December 2017 and features enough bright lights outside to fit right next to a Las Vegas strip hotel. It’s a “theatrical experience,” and there is something extraordinary about seeing the coffee you are drinking come to life up close, and it makes you feel a little better than Starbucks pricing.

3. Starbucks Egypt

Location: Grand Egyptian Museum, Egypt

Open since: Summer 2023

Notable features: Located inside the largest archeological museum in the world

Pyramids and Coffee

Home to the largest archeological museum in the world, the Grand Egyptian Museum, this Starbucks sits on a site filled with more than 7,000 years of ancient Egyptian history. The location is filled with geometric patterns that fit right in with the rest of the museum’s aesthetic, and ancient artifacts are located right outside the museum’s entrance.

2. Prague Castle

Location: Prague, Czech Republic

Open since: December 2023

Notable features: At the very top of an ancient castle

Castle Starbucks

When it comes to jaw-dropping Starbucks locations, it’s hard to beat the very top of Prague Castle. Built in the 9th century, this location offers you a stunning panoramic view of much of Prague, making it one of the most postcard-like locations the coffee company can deliver to customers. It’s hard to beat this combination of coffee and one of the largest ancient castles still standing today.

1. Starbucks Reserve Roastery

Location: Milan, Italy

Open since: September 2018

Notable features: First Starbucks in Italy (largest in Europe at the time), housed in Palazzo dell Poste building

First Italian Starbucks

The first Starbucks in Italy opened in September 2018 and is still one of its best locations. Housed in the historic Palazzo dell Poste building, it lets you see the entire roasting process up close and personal. Starbucks calls this location a “truly immersive experience” on its website, and this couldn’t be more truthful. There is no question that “no detail was too small” was precisely what the company was hoping for.

