How Much a Trip to Egypt Will Cost on a Budget or in Style

Egypt is full of unbeatable sights. You can stand at the foot of the Great Pyramid of Giza and enjoy the serene banks of the Nile River. There are very few places that beat Egypt when it comes to history.

Egypt offers a captivating blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. Whether you’re an adventurer or a luxury traveler, Egypt has something for everyone. But before you embark on your Egyptian odyssey, you must answer one crucial question: how much does a trip to Egypt cost?

There isn’t one cost of traveling to Egypt, though. It depends on what your plans are. We’ll explore the price of several aspects of an Egypt vacation, including food and travel. We’ll look at the cost of budget-friendly options and more luxurious choices.

There is a big difference between staying at your average hotel and a luxury resort!

Why This Matters

Vacations are fun, and a trip to Egypt can be unforgettable. However, it’s important to budget properly for your trip. Knowing the cost spectrum allows you to make informed decisions.

Do you crave a shoestring adventure, navigating bustling markets and ancient ruins on a backpacker’s budget? Or perhaps you envision yourself sailing down the Nile in luxurious comfort, indulging in gourmet meals and private tours.

Surprisingly, though, Egypt is cheaper than many other historical vacation destinations, like Athens.

Preparing properly for your Egyptian vacation helps you enjoy the fun while you’re there. It also prevents you from needing to dip into your savings for sudden expenses on your vacation.

Budget Flights

Estimated budget flight cost: $500 – $1,200

The cost of a ticket to Egypt depends largely on where you’re traveling from. Different airports will have different prices. Look at multiple airports if they’re within a reasonable travel distance from you. Often, you’ll find a price difference.

When you travel also matters. Traveling during Egypt’s shoulder seasons (spring and fall) tends to be more affordable. Peak tourism season is in winter, and prices are often much higher.

Budget airlines tend to be cheaper. However, if you don’t pack efficiently, baggage fees can raise prices.

Luxury Flights

Estimated budget flight cost: $2,000 – $4,000

If you want the luxury to start before reaching Egypt, you can indulge on a very expensive ticket. Spacious business or first-class cabins can cost thousands, especially if you add lie-flat seats, gourmet meals, and priority boarding.

Choosing direct flights also costs more. You can skip layovers, which tend to be the norm for budget flights.

The price of premium tickets also varies from airline to airline. Even if you aren’t worried about money, you may get the same perks at a cheaper price if you shop around a little bit.

Budget Hotels

Estimated budget hotel cost: $140 – $350

Finding budget accommodations in Egypt isn’t a huge challenge. Hostels are available for backpackers and social travelers. These dorm beds can cost as cheap as $10 a night, though most are closer to $20. If you’re on a strict budget, hostels are about as cheap as it gets.

For instance, the GAD Hostel in Cairo has beds available for $15.

Budget hotels are also available, though they are more expensive than hostels. They typically range from $20 to $50 per night and offer very basic amenities like private bathrooms and air conditioning.

Luxury Hotels

Estimated budget hotel cost: $1,050 – $3,500

Luxury hotels can be very expensive. Often, these hotels have amenities like spas, swimming pools, and on-site restaurants. Prices often start at $150 per night and go all the way to $500 or more. Some very luxurious rooms are well over $1,000 a night.

The Four Seasons Hotel Cairo offers luxurious Nile-front accommodations with stunning city views, starting at around $250 per night.

You can get even more luxurious with the Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo. It provides a truly regal experience with a private balcony overlooking the Nile, starting at a cool $700 per night (not including a private pool!).

Many of these hotels also offer add-ons, like room service, which can quickly raise your bill.

Budget Transportation

Estimated budget transportation cost: $50 – $95

Once you’re in Egypt, you need a way to move around whatever city you’re staying in. Luckily, metro rides start at around $0.50, making public transportation very inexpensive. Some local buses may offer even cheaper fares, especially if you’re traveling outside of peak season.

Taxis are available in most cities, too. To avoid inflated prices, negotiate fares clearly before your journey, especially for short trips. This option provides some flexibility and comfort but can be unpredictable compared to public transportation.

A short taxi ride within Cairo might cost around $5.

Luxury Transportation

Estimated luxury transportation cost: $200 – $700

Alternatively, you can indulge in comfort with a pre-arranged private car service. This option eliminates the hassle of navigating unfamiliar roads and dealing with language barriers. Prices will vary depending on the distance of the journey.

Hiring a private driver for a day trip from Cairo to the Giza pyramids could cost around $100, for instance.

You can also opt for pre-planned chartered tours with a knowledgeable guide and air-conditioned transportation. These tours combine transportation with entrance fees and guided visits to various sites. If you want a worry-free experience, these tours are a great option.

Prices vary significantly, though. Some experiences can be enjoyed for as low as $50. However, others may cost upwards of $1,000, especially if a boat is involved.

For example, a luxurious, multi-day chartered tour exploring the Nile Valley and major historical sites with a private guide and high-end transportation could cost upwards of $1,000 per person.

Budget Attractions

Estimated budget attractions cost: $105 – $210

Of course, no one visits Egypt to sit around in a hotel! There are many things to do in Egypt, including captivating museums and natural spectacles.

We absolutely recommend seeing Egypt in the Pyramids of Giza, which are truly unforgettable experiences. Entrance fees typically range from $20 to $30, with additional costs for camera permits. Smaller historical sites have minimal or free entry fees, though.

You can also immerse yourself in Egyptian history at world-renowned museums like the Egyptian Museum of Cairo, where entrance fees range from $15 to $20. This museum has a vast collection of pharaonic artifacts, so we consider it a must-see in Egypt.

If you only did those two things, you’d still have plenty of budget to spend on other, smaller attractions. You could have a full vacation by visiting a few museums and the pyramids.

Luxury Attractions

Estimated luxury attractions cost: $700 – $1,400

There are also many very expensive attractions you could visit. For instance, there are some guided tours led by Egyptologists. These experts can unlock the secrets of ancient sites and offer personalized insights. Usually, these tours cost around $100 to $200 for several hours of exploration.

You can even take a private, day-long tour led by a qualified Egyptologist for around $150 per person.

Hot air balloon rides are common in Egypt. They offer a breathtaking view of the Nile and surrounding historical sites. The rides might cost $300 per person, though it depends on when and where the ride is.

A sunrise hot air balloon ride over the Giza pyramids with breathtaking views and a post-flight breakfast could cost around $350 per person.

Budget Food

Estimated budget food cost: $105 – $420

If you embrace the local culture, it’s more than possible to eat in Egypt on a budget. Falafel sandwiches, ful medames (fava bean stew), and koshary (a lentil, pasta, and rice dish) offer delicious and affordable options that you can purchase from street stalls and small local restaurants.

You can find some foods for as cheap as $5 a meal. A steaming plate of koshary from a street vendor may cost as little as $3.

If you venture beyond the tourist areas, hidden gems provide traditional Egyptian cuisine at moderate prices, with meals ranging from $10 to $20. These meals often include grilled meats and local bread.

Luxury Food

Estimated luxury food cost: $1,050 – $2,100

There are also many very expensive places to eat in Egypt. Upscale restaurants in popular tourist destinations often offer international cuisine. These establishments often cost more than $50 per meal.

While it is Egypt, you’ll find plenty of French restaurants in Cairo, for instance. These typically cost upwards of $75 per person, not counting any extras you purchase.

There are many fancy Egyptian restaurants, too. Some of these offer historical presentations alongside their meals.

Pop-up dinners are also very popular. These typically occur in historic settings and are only available for a few nights.

For instance, a renowned fine dining pop-up restaurant in a historic setting might serve a multi-course tasting menu featuring modern interpretations of traditional Egyptian dishes, priced at around $150 per person.

Eating on cruise boats on the Nile River is also popular. Often, these cruises can cost $300 or more per person, but they’re often all-inclusive.

Hidden Costs to Consider

Whether you’re planning on a budget trip or a luxurious one, there are a few hidden expenses that you should budget for. These expenses are not fun, so they aren’t discussed much. However, if you go to Egypt, you will pay them.

These include:

Visa: Most nationalities require an entry visa for Egypt. Costs are typically around $50. You’ll need to pay this fee to even enter Egypt, so be sure to budget for it.

Most nationalities require an entry visa for Egypt. Costs are typically around $50. You’ll need to pay this fee to even enter Egypt, so be sure to budget for it. Staying Connected: Most people will want to purchase an international phone plan or a local SIM card upon arrival. Otherwise, your phone will be useless during your trip. Prices can vary depending on the provider. Some phone places have international included, but many people will need to pay extra for their phone to continue working in Egypt.

Most people will want to purchase an international phone plan or a local SIM card upon arrival. Otherwise, your phone will be useless during your trip. Prices can vary depending on the provider. Some phone places have international included, but many people will need to pay extra for their phone to continue working in Egypt. Souvenirs: Most travelers will want to purchase souvenirs and other items while in Egypt, even if they aren’t “required.” Shopping at bazaars can be an experience in itself. At the end of the day, though, you can spend whatever your budget allows for. A beautiful hand-painted papyrus depicting a scene from ancient Egypt might cost around $20, while a statuette may cost as much as $50.

Ensure your budget includes these items to avoid surprises!

Final Costs

Estimated budget cost: $1,500 – $2,500

$1,500 – $2,500 Estimated luxury cost: $5,000 – $10,000+

Egypt can be an unforgettable trip. Budget explorers can immerse themselves in the local culture and hit the high points for as little as $1,500 for a week-long trip. This would include eating plenty of local food and exploring ancient wonders with basic entrance fees.

For those who want to splurge a bit more, you could consider a business-class flight, luxurious resorts, and private tours.

Regardless of your budget, planning is key. You should know your budget and what you plan on purchasing. Planning helps ensure you don’t come back to a financial mess after your vacation!

