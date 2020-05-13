Counties In Every State With The Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases Samuel Stebbins

So far, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have been largely concentrated in a handful of states. Nearly half of the 1.3 million known infections in the country to date have been reported in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Massachusetts.

Still, no state remains unaffected by the virus, and in nearly every state there are hotspots where the infection rate is approaching or well exceeding the national infection rate. As of May 11, there were about 412 cases of the virus for every 100,000 people nationwide.

Using COVID-19 data from state and local health departments and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed COVID-19 infection rates in over 3,000 U.S. county and county equivalents to determine the county with the most cumulative confirmed cases, adjusted to the population, in each state. In the counties on this list, infection rates range from 71 cases to more than 14,200 per 100,000 people.

Several counties on this list, including Colorado’s Logan County, Nebraska’s Lincoln County, and Tennessee’s Trousdale County, which has the highest infection rate in the country, are all home to prisons. Prison populations are especially susceptible to high infection rates due in part to the close quarters that can make social distancing impossible, in addition to limited access to hygiene products. Here is a look at what it costs to run prisons in your state.

As the virus spreads across the country, counties may be at different stages of the curve. Often, many of the hardest hit areas begin to see declines in daily new confirmed cases as social distancing measures take effect. As a result, the counties with the most cases of the novel coronavirus today may be overtaken by another country tomorrow. Here is a state by state look at the counties where the virus is spreading fastest right now.

Click here to see the counties in every state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.