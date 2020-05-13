Counties With the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases Grant Suneson

Though COVID-19 has affected every corner of America, the virus is much more prevalent in some areas than others. As of May 11, there have been about 412 confirmed cases of coronavirus for every 100,000 Americans. Yet there are parts of the country where there have been more than 10 times as many per capita.

Using COVID-19 data from state and local health departments and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed COVID-19 infection rates in over 3,000 U.S. county and county equivalents to determine the counties with the most confirmed cases, adjusted to the population.

While it would not be surprising to find counties on this list in states like New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts — which lead all states in confirmed cases per capita — the list also includes counties from states that rank in the bottom 10 of confirmed cases per capita feature. These are the states with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases.

In several counties on this list in states with relatively low infection rates, large outbreaks in single sites like prisons account for nearly all of the elevated share of infections. These outbreaks in, where communal living facilitates transmission of the virus, highlight the importance of social distancing in reducing the spread of coronavirus. Though social distancing is the main strategy used to flatten the curve of infections, many states have begun to lift COVID-19-related restrictions and more states are set to do so in the coming weeks. Here’s when every state plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

