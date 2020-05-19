States Where the Virus Is Growing the Fastest Right Now Samuel Stebbins

The spread of the novel coronavirus appears to be slowing in the United States. Over the last week — from May 12th through May 18th — there were an average of about 6.8 new cases per day nationwide for every 100,000 people, a 16% decline from the previous week.

The improvement, while encouraging, also serves as a reminder of the continuing threat the virus poses — although the rate of infection may be slowing across much of the country, tens of thousands of Americans continue to be infected every day. In some states, the daily rate of new infections is far higher than in others.

To determine the states where the number of confirmed cases per capita is growing the fastest right now, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths for the seven days through May 18 from state and local health departments. We calculated the average number of new cases per day between May 12 and May 18 in each state for every 100,000 people.

Many of the states where the virus is spreading the fastest are among the states that have been the hardest hit since the beginning of the pandemic. There are eight states where the daily infection rate over the last week is more than double the national figure — and each of them ranks among the 10 states with the highest overall infection rate. Most of these states are densely-populated places in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Here is a full list of the states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

The declining daily infection rate in the United States is due in large part to restrictions put in place by state and local governments. While many states have lifted strict stay-at-home orders, social distancing laws and guidelines remain in much of the country. Here are every state’s rules for staying at home and social distancing.

