Every State’s Rules for Staying at Home and Social Distancing Hristina Byrnes

Despite health experts’ warning of the dangers of reopening the economy too soon, every week more states are allowing stay-at-home orders to expire. Governors have lifted some restrictions on social gatherings and allowed previously deemed nonessential businesses to reopen, albeit in phases. COVID-19 has killed more than 85,000 people in the U.S. as of May 14, about 10,000 more than a week ago. More than 1.4 million people nationwide have tested positive.

Overall, the rate of infection growth in the U.S. has slowed, which may indicate that social distancing measures are having an effect. States have imposed stay-at-home orders and other measures at different times and at varying degrees of restrictiveness. In some states, sheltering in place and wearing face coverings is still the law, while in others they are a recommendation.

To determine each state’s social distancing measures and restrictions on movement, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed executive orders from governors since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States at the end of January.

Anti-lockdown protests have been small, considering the number of participants and locations, but they have been very vocal. These protesters are pressing for an end to the restrictions even though the numbers of confirmed cases and deaths related to the coronavirus in the United States continue to grow. Here are the states where COVID-19 is spreading the fastest right now.

Click here to see every state’s rules for staying at home and social distancing

Click here to read our methodology