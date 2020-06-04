COVID-19 Peak Dates for Every State Grant Suneson

The U.S. is rapidly approaching 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, but as a whole, the country has likely seen the worst of the pandemic — for now. There are a handful of states, however, in which the outbreak will likely not peak until later in June or even July.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation on the estimated peak COVID-19 dates in every state, both in terms of the total number of estimated active infections and the total number of hospital beds needed to treat COVID-19 patients. The projections are as of June 1, except for Connecticut and New Hampshire, for which the projections are for May 31.

The numbers of daily new infections per 100,000 residents differ widely across the country. In Northeastern states like New York and New Jersey, which likely already peaked as the early epicenter of the outbreak in March, the numbers of new infections have been declining dramatically over the past two weeks. Despite these declines, these states still report more confirmed cases per capita than almost all others. These are the states where coronavirus is growing the fastest.

As the peak has likely passed in most parts of the country, states have begun to allow businesses like restaurants, retailers, and more to reopen. Leaders must weigh the risks of reopening too soon with the harsh economic reality in the wake of the pandemic. Efforts to contain the virus have decimated the economies of every state, and extending closures will continue to adversely affect businesses and workers. Nearly 40 million Americans have lost their jobs since the outbreak began, and in some states unemployment claims since mid-March have amounted to over 40% of the workforce (as measured before the pandemic). These are each state’s unemployment claims since coronavirus shut down the economy.

