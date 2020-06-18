Every State’s Rules for Reopening and Social Distancing Hristina Byrnes

The United States has surpassed more than 2.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the death toll from the coronavirus disease has climbed to nearly 120,000 as of June 18.

Nationwide, the spread of new cases has slowed down. Over the last several weeks, all states — even New York and New Jersey where about a third of all coronavirus cases in the country were reported — have loosened some or all restrictions. But there are significant variations in how states are deciding to open their economies and allow people to gather again.

To determine each state’s social distancing measures and rules for reopening, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed executive orders from state governors over the last few weeks.

Some states began pulling back on their restriction orders and social distancing measures as early as late April, and seven states never enacted statewide stay-at-home orders at all.

Health experts are concerned that states may be opening too soon. There are already reports of a second wave in certain areas as the numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have recently spiked in some states. These are the states where the virus is growing fastest right now.

