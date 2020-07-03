Cities Where Cases Have Doubled in the Last Month Samuel Stebbins

About a month ago, on June 1, new daily COVID-19 infections were at their lowest level in over two months. And as state and local governments began easing restrictions, many had reason to believe the worst was over. That optimism was short-lived however, as in much of the country, June proved to be the worst month for the spread of COVID-19 so far.

During the last week of June, the U.S. set a daily record for new cases of the novel coronavirus four times. As of July 1, newly diagnosed cases of the virus hit yet another all-time high of over 52,600. According to testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, new cases could reach as high as 100,000 per day — a stark reminder that in many states, the projected peak date for the outbreak lies months in the future. Here is a look at the COVID-19 peak date in every state.

In many of America’s largest cities, the surge in cases over the course of June has either matched or outweighed the total number of cases reported throughout March, April, and May combined.

Using data compiled from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. identified large cities where cumulative cases of the virus have doubled from June 1 to June 29. We only considered metro areas with populations of at least 500,000 people in our analysis. Population estimates are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey.

The surges in infections among the metro areas on this list are driving up overall infection rates in their states. Nearly half of the 41 cities on this list are located in either Arizona, Florida, South Carolina, or Texas. It is no coincidence that each of these states also ranks among the top five states where the virus is currently surging. Here is a complete list of the states where the virus is growing the fastest right now.

