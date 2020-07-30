Cities Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest Michael B. Sauter

The surge of COVID-19 in the United States continues. As of June 28, at least 55,000 new daily cases have been reported nationwide for the past three weeks, more than double the daily figures from early June.

The rise in cases has been particularly sharp in states in the South and Southwest. Earlier this month, Florida reported over 15,000 new cases, surpassing the previous record set by New York state in early April. Several states in the South and West have surpassed states in the Northeast as the leaders for cumulative reported COVID-19 cases per capita.

While new cases of the virus are spiking dramatically nationwide, in some metropolitan areas, the average daily increase dwarfs that of the U.S. as a whole, adjusting for population.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average number of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending July 27 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the cities where the virus is growing the fastest. For comparison purposes, we adjusted the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people. We excluded metropolitan areas where fewer than 20 new cases were reported in the past 14 days.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily cases climbed only slightly, week-over-week, by less than one case per 100,000 people. Average daily cases in these 29 metro areas climbed by at least 10 cases per 100,000 residents this week compared to the previous one, and by as many as 76.

Surges in COVID-19 cases among the metro areas on this list are driving up overall infection rates in their respective states. For example, more than 20 of the 29 cities on this list are located in one of eight southern or western states, notably California, which has a nation-highest six. It is no coincidence that the majority of these states have among the fastest reported increases in new COVID-19 cases. Here is a complete list of the states where the virus is spreading the fastest right now.