Cities Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest Michael B. Sauter

More than 63,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the United States on July 9 — an all-time daily high and more than triple the average number of daily cases compared to a month prior. According to testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, new cases could soon reach as high as 100,000 per day.

While new cases of the virus are spiking dramatically nationwide, in some metropolitan areas, the average daily increase dwarfs that of the U.S. as a whole, adjusting for population.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average number of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending July 7 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the cities where the virus is growing the fastest. For comparison purposes, we adjusted the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people. We excluded metropolitan areas where fewer than 20 new cases were reported in the past 14 days.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily cases climbed by 3.7 per 100,000 people week over week. Among the metro areas on this list, the average climbed anywhere between 10.5 cases to 49.3 per 100,000 people.

Surges in COVID-19 cases among the metro areas on this list are driving up overall infection rates in their respective states. For example, half of the cities on this list are located in either Florida, Texas, or Georgia. It is no coincidence that all three states rank among the states where the virus is currently spreading the fastest. Here is a complete list of the states where the virus is spreading the fastest right now.

