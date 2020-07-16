Cities Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest Michael B. Sauter

The surge of COVID-19 in the United States continues to accelerate. More than 50,000 new daily cases have been reported each day nationwide for the past week, more than double the daily figures from the same period in June. States across the country have paused reopening plans and some have even implemented new restrictions.

The rise in cases has been particularly sharp in states in the South and Southwest. On Sunday, July 12, Florida reported over 15,000 new cases, surpassing the previous record set by New York state in early April.

While new cases of the virus are spiking dramatically nationwide, in some metropolitan areas, the average daily increase dwarfs that of the U.S. as a whole, adjusting for population.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average number of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending July 13 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the cities where the virus is growing the fastest. For comparison purposes, we adjusted the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people. We excluded metropolitan areas where fewer than 20 new cases were reported in the past 14 days.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily cases climbed by 2.9 per 100,000 people week over week, from 14.2 average daily new cases per 100,000 residents to 17.0. Average daily cases in these 34 metro areas climbed by at least 10 cases per 100,000 residents and by as many as 26.1.

Surges in COVID-19 cases among the metro areas on this list are driving up overall infection rates in their respective states. For example, more than half of the 33 cities on this list are located in either Florida, Texas, or Louisiana. It is no coincidence that all three states rank among the states where the virus is currently spreading the fastest. Here is a complete list of the states where the virus is spreading the fastest right now.

