Cities Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest Grant Suneson

COVID-19 is continuing to expand across the country. From July 7 to July 13, local and state health authorities reported just over 55,000 new cases per day, on average. From July 14 to July 20, an average of 64,000 daily cases were reported. The vast majority of these were diagnosed in large metropolitan areas.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average number of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending July 20 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the metropolitan statistical areas where the virus is growing the fastest. For comparison purposes, we adjusted the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people.

There are six states with multiple cities that rank among the places where COVID-19 is growing, and all of them are in the South. Florida is home to 11 of the 35 cities in which the number of average new cases per day increased the most as compared to the previous week. Alabama has eight, Texas has four, South Carolina has three, and Arkansas and Georgia each have two. It should come as no surprise that all of these states are seeing their cases per capita increase at a rate well beyond that of the U.S. as a whole. These are the states where COVID-19 is spreading the fastest.

As COVID-19 cases have spiked in many parts of the country, states have largely resisted going back to more restrictive measures, though some have paused reopening efforts. This has left companies with decisions about whether they should reopen, and if they do, how they should best protect customers and employees from the spread of COVID-19. Many large national companies with hundreds of locations are reopening, but refusing to admit anyone who is not wearing a face mask, regardless of whether or not the businesses are located in areas with a facial-covering requirement. These are the national stores that require customers to wear a facemask.

