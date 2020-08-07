The City in Every State Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest Michael B. Sauter

More than 160,000 Americans are confirmed to have died from COVID-19 — by far the highest death toll of any country. Within the United States, the extent of the spread varies considerably from state to state, and even from county to county. As the number of daily new cases is flattening or even declining in some parts of the country, it continues to surge at a growing rate in others.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending Aug. 3 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the metropolitan statistical area in each state where the spread of the virus is increasing the fastest. We excluded metropolitan areas with fewer than 20 reported new cases in the past 14 days, as well as any cities with an increase of less than 0.5 new daily cases per capita, week-over-week.

The average number of new daily cases per capita nationwide fell slightly week-over-week, from 20.4 per 100,000 during the week ending July 27 to 19.1 per 100,000 in the week ending Aug. 3, a decrease of 1.3 daily new cases per 100,000 people. In seven states, no metro area is reporting a week-over-week increase of at least 0.5 daily new cases per 100,000.

At the other end of the spectrum, one metro area on this list reported a surge of 34 daily new cases per 100,000 people in just one week, from an average of 69 daily new cases per 100,000 residents two weeks ago to an average of 104 per 100,000 the past week.

Generally, the cities on this list where new cases are increasing the fastest — not just in their state but also nationwide — are in states where the virus had been growing the fastest in recent weeks. Notably, these metro areas are in states in the South and West that experienced the worst of the surge that began in early June and that only in the past week or so have experienced a slowdown in the rate of the spread.

