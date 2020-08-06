Cities Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest Michael B. Sauter

The nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases that began in early June appears to be finally slowing down. On Aug. 3, the number of new daily reported cases fell below 50,000 for the first time in nearly a month.

After weeks of reporting ever-increasing rates in new infections, many states are finally beginning to see a decline in daily new cases. However, at a more local level, there are still cities where COVID-19 continues to spread at a growing rate, and even some places which only experienced a surge beginning in the last week or two.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average number of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending Aug. 3 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the cities where the virus is growing the fastest. For comparison purposes, we adjusted the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people. We excluded metropolitan areas with fewer than 20 new daily cases as of the most recent week.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily cases fell slightly, week-over-week, by 1.3 cases per 100,000 people. Average daily cases in the 26 metro areas on this list climbed by at least 5 cases per 100,000 residents this week compared to the previous one, and by as many as 34.

Many of the cities on this list are in states that in the last two months were home to the worst growth in COVID-19 cases in the country, such as Texas, Florida, and South Carolina. While those states reported week-over-week declines in new daily cases per capita, new cases are still surging in these cities. These are the states where the virus is growing the fastest.

