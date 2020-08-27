Cities Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

On Aug. 24, 33,618 new coronavirus cases were reported across the U.S., the lowest such figure since June 22. While the spread of COVID-19 has begun to slow down nationwide, the nation likely has a long way to go before fears of the disease can subside. Even though new cases are declining nationwide, they remain close to the peak before the surge that began in June.

And while nationwide daily new cases are trending downward, they are still increasing in several major metropolitan areas.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average number of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending Aug. 24 and compared it to the average from the previous week to determine the cities where the virus is growing the fastest. For comparison purposes, we adjusted the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people. We excluded metropolitan areas with fewer than 20 new daily cases as of the most recent week.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily cases fell slightly, week-over-week, by 1.9 cases per 100,000 people. Average daily cases in the 22 metro areas on this list climbed by at least 4 cases per 100,000 residents this week compared to the previous one, and by as many as 12 cases per 100,000.

In previous weeks, the cities where the spread of COVID-19 was growing the fastest were grouped within a relatively small number of states and concentrated in states with substantial growth. This week, however, these 22 cities are located in 14 different states all across the country, with representation in the West, Southwest, South, and Midwest.

Some of these metro areas are located in states that had especially severe surges during the summer, including Texas and Georgia. Others on this list are in states that have had a relatively mild outbreak so far, such as Missouri and South Dakota. These are the dates when COVID-19 is expected to peak in every state.

