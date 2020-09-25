How Schools Are Managing Coronavirus in Every State

Schools across the country have reopened, and a traditional school day now involves social distancing, temperature checks at the door, mask wearing, and occasional temporary closures due to students and teachers testing positive for COVID-19

State governors, health and education departments have released different sets of guidelines that schools can follow when reopening for in-person instruction. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed these guidelines to create a list of restrictions, re-closures, and safety recommendations for schools in every state.

Many schools from Alaska to Florida have had to temporarily close just days after reopening for in-person instruction as both teachers and students tested positive for COVID-19. Schools in several states that resumed on-site classes as recently as this week have already reported closures.

A few states that started the new academic year weeks ago have not reported shutting down school buildings. In some of these states, like Hawaii, schools have shifted to full-time distance learning until the end of the fall semester. In some other states that have yet to report school shutdowns, like in California, the criteria to open for in-person instruction are very strict.

Though COVID-19 cases are being reported in many schools in every state, not every school is choosing to shut down. New York City, for example, will only close schools that report at least two cases in different classrooms. School buildings will be closed citywide only if the positivity rate in New York hits 3%, using a seven-day average.

Like K-12 schools, colleges and universities have reopened over the past month. Many of the institutions that chose to offer in-person education have reported thousands of new coronavirus cases — despite taking precautions like mask wearing and social distancing. Here are 25 colleges that reported spikes in COVID-19 cases after reopening.

