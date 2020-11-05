This Is How Schools in Every State Are Managing COVID-19

School officials and health experts spent months and countless hours developing plans to bring students back into the classroom safely. But barely two months into the new academic year, many schools’ reopening plans were halted, changed, or completely scrapped.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed guidelines released by state governors and health and education departments, as well as news articles, to create a list of restrictions, re-closures, and safety recommendations for schools in every state.

Just as students, parents, and teachers are beginning to settle in and get used to the new normal of daily temperature checks at the door, mask wearing, and staying socially distant, they have had to adapt to sudden closures after students or staff tested positive for COVID-19. Sometimes, these closures have lasted a day, other times two weeks. In rare cases, schools have switched to remote learning until further notice.

The parameters for shutting down for in-person instruction are not uniform and are up to each school. Some have decided to go fully remote only after one confirmed case, which may have caused a large portion of the student body to quarantine. Others have waited until dozens of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the school before shutting in-person instruction. Some school districts have started monitoring community positivity rates instead of how many people test positive at the school because some people get tested more than once.

While new coronavirus cases and positivity rates vary from district to district, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen across the country. Last week, the number of new reported cases a day reached almost 100,000, the fifth time in a week a new daily case record was set — these are the states where the virus spread is getting worse (and where it’s slowing).

